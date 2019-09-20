Julián Castro: Historic Floods Are ‘Happening Ever Other Year’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Julián Castro: Historic Floods Are 'Happening Ever Other Year' | MSNBC 1

September 20, 2019

 

During Climate Forum 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders tells Ali Velshi that "500-year floods, or 100-year floods, they're happening every other year," in part because of climate change. Aired on 09/19/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Julián Castro: Historic Floods Are 'Happening Ever Other Year' | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

25 Comments on "Julián Castro: Historic Floods Are ‘Happening Ever Other Year’ | MSNBC"

  1. daveandreannon | September 19, 2019 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Every* other year

  2. Luke Hubbard | September 19, 2019 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Here’s the man that’s gunna save us from the rain tax the people to absolute max and call it climate change 🤔

    • Sydney Parker | September 19, 2019 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      WTF is wrong with you?

    • Luke Hubbard | September 19, 2019 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Sydney Parker I’m seeing it for what it is complete B.S. drips don’t get wet they just get bigger Bernie today he’s gunna save us all from the sun 🤣 having kids is now a threat to the planet but their worries about the population but they want open borders 🤔

  3. MilkCow | September 19, 2019 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Just imagine saying President Castro. Lmao, what were you guys thinking…

  4. MilkCow | September 19, 2019 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Oh, and not a single thing about Trudeau’s blackface photos…

    • No Name | September 19, 2019 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      He’s Canadian.It has been reported but if you want more maybe try a Canadian news outlets or arcticles?

    • MilkCow | September 19, 2019 at 11:29 PM | Reply

      @No Name MSNBC just hosted one of the Mexican presidential debates in Spanish earlier this summer, but we have to turn to a different nation’s news outlet to learn about Canada making fun of US history?

  5. Randy Simmons | September 19, 2019 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Will the “climate change” believers sell me their beach property cheap?… since its gonna flood they better leave

    • Sydney Parker | September 19, 2019 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      You are obviously very stupid.

    • Cyrribrae | September 20, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

      Sure. I mean there are already communities in the US that are abandoned in flood plains as the hurricanes, ice storms, and floods have decimated towns again and again. We can rebuild, but it’s just going to get worse. There are some lovely flood plains in Iowa and Nebraska that are very open. Some nice beachfront property in Louisiana is uninhabited and partially underwater. Take your pick.

    • HiIamFin | September 20, 2019 at 7:15 AM | Reply

      Fun fact: Obama recently bought a $15 million dollar estate right next to the shoreline. He clearly knows the superflood predictions are A SCAM.

    • Cyrribrae | September 20, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @HiIamFin Umm. No? Do you have any idea where this estate actually is?

    • HiIamFin | September 20, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @Cyrribrae Umm. Yes! On the Island Martha’s Vineyard, and very close to the water…

  6. bob jenkins | September 19, 2019 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Do we only have a couple more years to live? LOL

  7. She's my President | September 19, 2019 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    The only climate crisis is the hoax MSNBCannibals are trying to blame on America , when it is a HOAX designed to bankrupt the USA and mind control the youth that are highly suggestible to SCAMS that MSNBCannibals spew daily

  8. Libtard Hunter | September 19, 2019 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    What a hoax , the next great hoax is population control………oh wait they already started that one too….satanic left

  9. Seoul Man | September 19, 2019 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    100 year floods? Where?

  10. Jalric V | September 19, 2019 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    They are all sellouts and traders, Pelosi too!

  11. マイニチ | September 20, 2019 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Castro has no future in politics after last week’s debate.

  12. Eric Thompson | September 20, 2019 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    Exxon mobile thank you

  13. Cyrribrae | September 20, 2019 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    Was this really the best clip you guys had of Castro during this whole forum..?

  14. HiIamFin | September 20, 2019 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    PRO TIP: Stop living right at the coastline, acting as if there was a reason to in the 21st century.

  15. Ash Roskell | September 20, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    Still, “glad,” we ditch the Paris Accord, Trump Trolls? Loving it, that Europe is cornering the biggest, most lucrative, fastest growing market in the WORLD: Green Energy? Happy that we’re STILL so reliant on fossil fuels that Trump wants to drag us into a WAR with Iran, in support of the people who gave us 911?

  16. Randy Simmons | September 20, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    High tide is where it always has been where i live in florida

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.