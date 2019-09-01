2020 candidate Julian Castro says that the shooting that has left multiple people dead and more injured is "tremendously heartbreaking" and claims we need to "do something to strengthen our gun laws." » Subscribe to MSNBC:
Julian Castro: Texas Shooting Is 'Tremendously Heartbreaking' | MSNBC
This blood is on moscow mitch’s hands
@Mind Freshener I don’t know why you’re telling me that
Andethidial bubabibub absolutely
@Steve I like fruitcake
Trump 2020! He already won the 2020 elections!
@The Texan with Russians? He would accept it as he said 😉
Mass shooters have upgraded their tactics and the Gov’t still can’t pass some meaningful gun laws..
@Supreme Leader ALADEEN “the government can’t pass some meaningful gun laws”
—
But Texas did…just two days ago: https://youtu.be/m2gxlOXPoZQ (“Texas loosening gun laws…”)
What? Oh, you mean gun laws that make it HARDER to commit a mass shooting…well, that’s not what the NRA is paying for, you know?
There were almost NO gun laws in America 60 years ago and ZERO mass shootings. It’s a behavioral Problem, not a gun problem.
Another chance for trump to brag about being treated like a rock star in a hospital wit wounded people
Trump 2020! He already won the 2020 elections!
The Texan oh your adorably stupid sweetness
@The Texan Listen up…Trump’s dumb base is not enough to win and the dotard had done nothing to court other votes. What he has done is to divide the country and to demean the office of POTUS every day with his coarse, vulgar, childish temper tantrums and public insults aimed at anyone who criticizes him. The majority of the country is tired of Trump’s obvious lies and trashy behavior…in fact we sent a strong message last November if you care to recall. Voters are going to turn out in record numbers this time you can bet on that. This fake , fraudulent ‘ president ‘ who has never hit 50% approval will be voted out and then the SNDY will deal with him..Individual 1 is toast…burnt toast
Sell more guns, arm everyone, and note this only happens in america, I was at Las Vegas, nothing done, all but the push for more gun sails, makes me wonder if the NRA is not behind these shootings.
COASTA LOECSTA and where is that information? Cuz I can backup my statement. Can you?
@justin f back it up then.
Links? Infowars and fox don’t count.
Sgt Snoke Em https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6744a3.htm
Center for disease control good enough?
TRUMP will not do anything because he will lose money
Thanks to President Donald J Trump’s second thought about background checking and thanks to Moscow Mitch who has holed up in Kentucky, another ridiculous massacre takes place. Do something Donald J Trump and Moscow Mitch!
@Raven Stark lol,,thumbs up
@Terry C Nah, hes an alright guy, better that Obama ever was. I did not vote for him and would never vote for a billionaire but if i say he has done the most intelligence for this country in decades i am writing only truth. To hate him is just showing the ignorance in your own mind.
Unavoidable dummy
@Raven Stark Is that where the great man boy lover is, I thought this was the man boy love IBS news network
Shouldn’t pro-lifers protest for the lives lost and ban assault rifles just like they are banning abortions? #justsaying
@Sam Brenna amen brother!! . ✌👏👍✊
@BAN THIS CHANNEL yes true . But the constitution CAN BE AMENDED ! SO I THINK IF YOUR SMART ENOUGH TO KNOW WHAT YOUR COMMENT SAYS ..THEN YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT!! . …UNLESS You googled that instead of learning it in school .
I don’t support any branch of eugenics, but i understand some feel differently about former friends of Adolf Hitler… for non racist reasons i’m sure…
Thanks for not murdering all your slaves.
_ a deplorable
@Radicalsoybean FarmerJoe!
“ArmaLite”
And today Texas was making it easier and even reducing the need for securing them safely. Out of their tiny minds.
@justin f an armed society is a frightened society. I don’t like either quotes.
@Shui Lung Don’t blame republicans for being republicans. Vote them out.
@Shui Lung That’s because you don’t have enough bribery money!
Margaret Nicol just because you’re uncomfortable with having the responsibility of carrying a firearm doesn’t mean that other people are too. I’ve carried every day since I turned 21 (even had to draw my pistol once). I’m not afraid or anxious because I know that if I were put in a saturation where my life was threatened, I could defend myself. Just my opinion. But there are 12,000 gun laws on a federal, state and local level. If you can show me another one that will fix this problem, I’m all ears
@justin f No – I’m uncomfortable with the fact that people feel the need to carry a gun in the first place.
Heartbreaking? This is normal day in America. No one cares, if they did this would not happen. Republicans love to see this and as long as there is republicans it will continue.
The country needs to march. Do what Hong Kong protestors are doing. No more waiting, just do it!
Felix Ndayis de Bologne, Actually Canada, Switzerland, and particularly Israel all have mass shootings. Just like Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Switzerland, Norway, Slovakia, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, and France.
@David Grover OK keep on living in your bubble and let kids be killed by the usual suspect, probably very similar to you: an incel, disgruntled white man
@mako zero I wonder when there will be a shortage of bullet proof vests like there is shortage on chicken sandwiches at Popeyes.
Felix Ndayis de Bologne, Stay a slave to that narrative.
“Over all, though, nearly three-fourths of victims and suspected assailants whose race could be identified were black.” The New York Times on Mass Shootings.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/23/us/americas-overlooked-gun-violence.html
Cassidy Smith, Even you can make your own. https://youtu.be/_7jiIQOgwtI
Screw you Moscow Mitch!
Hahaha
KFC- Kentucky Fried Creampuff Mitch
Screw you, Lizard
@RFI-Crypto Lab
Do you support the behaviors of Mitch McConnell? Why?
#TEXASinspiresSHOOTERSnationally good people of texas, RAISE UP.
visit, the south is a shitville of drunks.
altitude illume, Yet the vast majority of mass shootings occur on the east and west coasts.
We elect people to work for us.They take an oath to work for us . We pay them to work for us. But we find they are bought and paid for by the NRA and others and have no intention of fulfilling their oath of office…
If guns are illegal how are you going to stop somebody with a gun?
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez <---- is a known troll and moron, don't feed him
@Homicideinvestigate You’re definitely one thick c#nt, How many mass stabbing have occurred dumb f#ck, It’s your logic that’s way of base, This isn’t all about mental illness, Some is ideology, I’d say most are nothing more than being raised in gun ridden “Violent Nation” where many have a romanticised view, that the likes of Bonnie & Clyde are folklore heroes, and not villains, All these people want is a bit of notoriety and fame in death, It’s nothing more and nothing less, Your gun fatalities across the USA, Breaks new record’s ever year, You have the most modernised Armed Forces on the planet, So the need to have an armed civilian population to form a militia until “Said Army” arrives at battlefield is *defunct* You’re not the only Nation to have had gun’s on it’s streets, But you’re the only one that’s allowed your elected Politician’s to prosper with backhanders from the manufacturer and allowed infestation into your *Not United States* of America *Fact* Gun’s are nothing to do with freedom in a civilised Country, Being able to live without paranoia and pain of death *Is* You’re having enforcement officer’s going into infant schools to teach 4 year olds how to react in a shooter incidence *WTF* You’ve gone nut’s if you think this is normal social behavior, Your Police force’s are out of control, Your nut job of a President and GOP is out of control, If the Planet doe’s survive “Global Warming” It’s guaranteed your Union won’t, Your Nation will never reach it’s 1000yr centenary in it’s current format and that’s another *Fact* Guns are for hunting end of.
They take an oath to protect the Constitution from commies like YOU.
meaningful gun laws here’s one BAN GUNS
Not sure what the response time was for this but the way it seems is they may of had a few officers close and had to wait for others in the area
@Stalinium So exactly how did everyone having guns help in this situation? It didn’t, did it? No, it’s left to the cops anyway so having a gun is no help at all.
BAN morons. You would be GONE.
Heartbreaking? What can we do? Omg wake up u.s.
BEFORE: “Foreseeable” and “Preventable”
AFTER: “Heartbreaking” and “Tragedy”
choose…
Marius Thefaker Followed by thoughts and prayers.
Marius Thefaker : All the people, shouting loudest, against Background Checks, are the same people who fear THEY will be the ones banned from owning guns . . . Smh ✌️
IF Trump and Moscow Mitch do nothing about gun control, then people should be allowed to have their guns at Trumps rallies ( to make sure Trump feels secure), and guns should be allowed in the Senate OR at ANY event Moscow Mitch attends (so he can feel secure too).
In Britain and Australia they use knives now . . . in the Middle East they use explosives for mass killing . . it´s not the weapon itself, it´s the people who use it
Too bad commie
People say they doubt any law could prevent things like this…
So, I guess we just do nothing. Nah, that’s actually a pretty stupid idea.
That clown in the oval office running his mouth and spewing the rhetoric he does is most certainly not helping things either.
trump you’re fired
mcconnell you’re fired
Trump 2020! He already won the 2020 elections!
WRONG
Are there restrictions on bringing your guns into the Texas state capitol?
Asking for a friend.
Texas in the middle of many gun massacres and the Governor is weakening gun laws across the board ,, Texans either love gun battles and dying citizens or their to weak to confront the lawmakers ..