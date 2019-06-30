Julián Castro: Trump likes to terrorize immigrant families

June 30, 2019

 

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro says President Trump is "terrorizing immigrant families" by postponing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids until after July 4th.

60 Comments on "Julián Castro: Trump likes to terrorize immigrant families"

  1. Mendo Cycle | June 30, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Democrats are completely radicalized.

  2. Sheriff Of Nothingbutham | June 30, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Sureeeee. That’s why Trump asked for funds to help those people and Liberal Democrats blocked it.

  3. Sheriff Of Nothingbutham | June 30, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Welcome to all the new Trump voters from the Democrat side. Happy to have you.

    • 88Crager | June 30, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      Voted for Trump in 2016 as a Democrat because I felt Hillary would be a terrible president, will be voting Dem next election.

    • Take your meds | June 30, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Bernie Sanders will destroy Trump next election. 2020 will be a blue tsunami. 2018 midterms were just the start of it and Dems won all 3 governor, senate and house elections in terms of total votes. It’s over for the GOP.

    • Brian Daniels | June 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Take your meds_The only thing Bernie Sanders will destroy is the country if he wins. Are you that dumb to think anything is over the GOP? It takes gerrymandering, illegals voting and lies about every Republican candidate for Democrats to win. If somehow they get away with it there will be civil unrest and a civil war.I would want to be on the right side if that happens.

    • U. S. S. A. | June 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      LoL, you Trumpanzees are a minority.

    • kim ofallmedia | June 30, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Registered democrat, my entire family is as well. All voting for TRUMP!!! KAG

  4. Mr. President | June 30, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Haters gonna hate 😎

  5. mamoud amin | June 30, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    The problem is…… getting criticism from not only the party that has failed all attempts, but from someone in that party that has zero experience in the subject.

    • Hayden Williams | June 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      Check the MIDTERMS.

      GAIN OF 40 SEATS FOR THE DEMS! BIGGEST GAIN IN FORTY YEARS!

      Red LOST over 300 seats in legislative races! Triggered republicans CRIED about voter fraud with ZERO EVIDENCE!

      15 House Republicans with A NRA ratings lost on election day. All 15 were replaced by Democrats with F NRA ratings!

      In 2006/2010, the party “riding the wave” won an average of 57% of Toss Ups, 19% of opposite Leans, & 9% of opposite Likely races per Cook Political ratings. In 2018, Dems won/are leading in 57% of Toss Ups, 7% of Lean R races & 3% of Likely races…TRUMPISM IS DEAD!!!

    • Eric W | June 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Hayden Williams , all those gains….and yet the Democray party is completely impotent. They can’t pass any of their agenda. Trump still beat them in the midterms, the Senate was the key.

    • Hayden Williams | June 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Eric W you are a complete failure. TRUMPISM IS DEAD. IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT GO CRY IN SOME OTHER COUNTRY.

  6. Keith Deel | June 30, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Isn’t this the same guy that said men can give birth and get abortions? 😂

    • michaelthemovieman | June 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @UCE3xFll5oZRQ53-Q0nxRNNw No, it wasn’t, you stupid black. Then again, you guzzled so many gallons of Obama’s cum from 2008 to 2016 that you’re probably suffering mental side-effects from your AIDS, which you’ll hopefully die from soon.

    • Rice N Beans | June 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Tammy Stockley-loughlin ok. Do they have working ovaries? In your bullshit to include everyone. Your excluding the masses. Which rectifies why they arent helping a border crisis. Its just cnn garbage. You are talking about a quarter of a percent. A dude with a uterus. Do they get their periods. They dont. Yall are shot. Doomed to lose 2020. Its horrible i have nothing against them but to use it as a crutch. Ill kick that out from under you

  7. J.B. Blazkowicz | June 30, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    WHO KNOWS ANDY NGO?
    Anti American Antifa strikes again.

  8. Jonathan Pasch | June 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Illegal MS 13 migrants are people too. Raise my taxes to pay for their gun wounds please.

  9. SNOW BLIND | June 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Cnn is completely out of touch with reality there really defending the circus of unrealistic democratic leaders 🎪

  10. abarronboy | June 30, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    But but but, Obama administration built the “concentration camps”👈AOC👈….. Obama,spent $18 billion on border security and deported 2.5 million ILLEGALS…And….AND! Signed the Secure Fence act.

    The more a society falls from the truth, the more they hate those that speak it.

    • Kale Bmx | June 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      abarronboy couldn’t have said it better. Love how everyone blames trump for what was in place before he got there.

  11. brian gardner | June 30, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    The ideas the extreme Dems have today are only going to weaken this foundation of Freedom and liberty. Individual liberty means private property, and individual responsibility. Government protect our homeless Vets, not illegal alien.

  12. K Morgan | June 30, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Tangible 2020 what’s your black agenda sir…… I’m not scared of Trump winning again

  13. Janet Airlines | June 30, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    *🖕🖕 CNN.TRUMP 2020*

  14. Ground & Pound | June 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Illegal aliens!! You MSM people always get that wrong!!

  15. Richard Schaefer | June 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    The Green-Leftist-Zombie B.S. stinks more everyday… Unfortunately, they’re too far gone over the edge to even smell it.

  16. Grey T. Steele | June 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Liberals are such wonderful human beings! Liberals are so accepting, honest, accountable, responsible, structured, charitable, family oriented & nationalistic!! I mean c’mon.. who doesn’t agree with that reality?

    HhHahhhaahahahhaaha….. selfish people are liberals. Liberals only observe 2 of the 5 pillars of morality. By definition Liberals are the undesirables….truth hurts I know, CNN.

  17. Graphic Asia | June 30, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Winner of the Democratic debate: Donald J. Trump – lets vote today !

  18. Deplorable | June 30, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Castro’s platform:
    Tranny’s who get pregnant should be able to get Abortions. 😆

    CNN Faces More Layoffs as Network Loses Millions of Dollars

  19. Deplorable | June 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    CLOSE THE BORDER.

    Problem solved.

  20. Buddy Mckimmey | June 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Dems and rhinos voted to fine american citizens for NOT buying health insurance BUT gives it to immigrants for FREE????
    🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

