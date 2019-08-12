Miami Herald Reporter Julie Brown broke the story on the Epstein scandal, so what does she still want answered after his death? She joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain. Weighing in: Georgetown Law School Professor Paul Butler and former Federal Prison Warden Cameron Lindsay.
Julie Brown: I Think Epstein Manipulated His Way Out Of Suicide Watch | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
This after two top Democrats and Bill Clinton were named by one of the victims. Prominent Democratic politicians named— former Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico governor and Clinton cabinet official Bill Richardson.
He got whacked so he wouln’t snitch.
Blehkelekwet Agreed…..Look at Jeffrey Dahlmer.
Lol, yes that makes sense… he wanted to get murdered so bad that he weasled his way out of suicide watch…
Trump, Barr- job done. Get the pesky pedo out the picture now..
This Epstein thing is going to make the Guinness book for coincidence records.
Barr has the door keys and has no problem lying to protect Trump.
https://youtu.be/iathwwlfV9c. You knew in 2016. You knew he donated thousands to HRC. And you still dropped a vote for her? Your ego worth more than your soul that you sold with that vote?
Another friend of the Clintons commits suicide, being a friend to Bill and Hillary is not good for your health.
to bad joe and dingbat dont manipulate themselves into a murder suicide.
Forgive me if I already said this:
The Russian terrorist that drove his van into joggers was sent right to Belleview.
So, why was Wineskin then, put in a prison cell, when child sexual abuse by definition is considered a mental illness?
Why was he not ordered into treatment at the first accusation?
Because, we need to highten our awareness of antisemetism and put it down.
That is why.
The only ones who have any oversight whatsoever over the BOP are Barr and Trump. They ordered the hit on Jeff Epstein.
Epstein may have wanted to commit suicide as his fate was sealed. But it looks like other powerful people may have wanted him dead more than he did. Epstein would probably have been have offered a deal of leniency if he would help expose the network of bigger fish. The bigger fish simply could not allow that.
There should be a hunt for this woman and bring her to justice.
Eyes wide shut
Barr recused then unrecused himself from this case. Now we know why and Epstein is dead
It is very important that this story does not fade from the spotlight.
Fox News has disabled all comments on Epstein-related videos.
Keep the pressure on.
I smell a Epstein-Barr conspiracy!
Didn’t Epstein pay the guards in Florida himself ?
Barr should release the 2005 indictment with the names something that happens daily
DOJ Barr is trying to spin Epstein supposed suicide by telling everyone that there are many questions unanswered why Epstein was taken away fro suicide watch. Barr knows Epstein didn’t take his own life. He knew to much not only about high profile people involved in sexual acts with minors but the WH usurper himself being part of it too.
It was too easy for them to get to Epstein…