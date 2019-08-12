Julie Brown: I Think Epstein Manipulated His Way Out Of Suicide Watch | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Julie Brown: I Think Epstein Manipulated His Way Out Of Suicide Watch | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

August 12, 2019

 

Miami Herald Reporter Julie Brown broke the story on the Epstein scandal, so what does she still want answered after his death? She joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain. Weighing in: Georgetown Law School Professor Paul Butler and former Federal Prison Warden Cameron Lindsay.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Julie Brown: I Think Epstein Manipulated His Way Out Of Suicide Watch | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "Julie Brown: I Think Epstein Manipulated His Way Out Of Suicide Watch | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. bill teix | August 12, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Misleading Nicotine ad.

  2. 5657889 Adbskad | August 12, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    This after two top Democrats and Bill Clinton were named by one of the victims. Prominent Democratic politicians named— former Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico governor and Clinton cabinet official Bill Richardson.

  3. Blehkelekwet | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    He got whacked so he wouln’t snitch.

  4. Haris Chowdhry | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Lol, yes that makes sense… he wanted to get murdered so bad that he weasled his way out of suicide watch…

  5. Don Anderson | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    This Epstein thing is going to make the Guinness book for coincidence records.

  6. Dittzx | August 12, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Barr has the door keys and has no problem lying to protect Trump.

  7. Michael Nolte | August 12, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Another friend of the Clintons commits suicide, being a friend to Bill and Hillary is not good for your health.

  8. Old Boat Guy | August 12, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    to bad joe and dingbat dont manipulate themselves into a murder suicide.

  9. bog myer | August 12, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Forgive me if I already said this:

    The Russian terrorist that drove his van into joggers was sent right to Belleview.

    So, why was Wineskin then, put in a prison cell, when child sexual abuse by definition is considered a mental illness?

    Why was he not ordered into treatment at the first accusation?

    Because, we need to highten our awareness of antisemetism and put it down.

    That is why.

  10. Richard Alevizos | August 12, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    The only ones who have any oversight whatsoever over the BOP are Barr and Trump. They ordered the hit on Jeff Epstein.

  11. Maharajji NKB | August 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Epstein may have wanted to commit suicide as his fate was sealed. But it looks like other powerful people may have wanted him dead more than he did. Epstein would probably have been have offered a deal of leniency if he would help expose the network of bigger fish. The bigger fish simply could not allow that.

  12. Bonita Silver | August 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    There should be a hunt for this woman and bring her to justice.

  13. Jaak Savat | August 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Eyes wide shut

  14. Ely Pevets | August 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Barr recused then unrecused himself from this case. Now we know why and Epstein is dead

  15. Fabio Fox Music | August 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    It is very important that this story does not fade from the spotlight.

    Fox News has disabled all comments on Epstein-related videos.

    Keep the pressure on.

  16. kotur28 | August 12, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I smell a Epstein-Barr conspiracy!

  17. Jk Germany | August 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Didn’t Epstein pay the guards in Florida himself ?

  18. Gary Davidson | August 12, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Barr should release the 2005 indictment with the names something that happens daily

  19. Hatche Mareli | August 12, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    DOJ Barr is trying to spin Epstein supposed suicide by telling everyone that there are many questions unanswered why Epstein was taken away fro suicide watch. Barr knows Epstein didn’t take his own life. He knew to much not only about high profile people involved in sexual acts with minors but the WH usurper himself being part of it too.

  20. d wilson | August 12, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    It was too easy for them to get to Epstein…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.