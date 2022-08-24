Recent Post
62 comments
And y’all say dems are the problem lol
Stereotypes proving stereotypes everyday..
They’ll make fine prison wives.
Aged (two weeks) pruno.
💯💯🤣😅😂😅🤣
🤣
You think it would be ok to give them the red flag law? Or are we still trusting them with firearms?
@Festung Kurland lol to you to
@Erick Borling
Ahhh… yeah pretty sure even Pakistanis don’t give their inmates guns either. FFS 🙄
You must have graduated from Missing The Point University.
@Vanjradius OK what’s your point?
@Vanjradius
Not how that works …
It’s all fun and games until you’re sitting in front of a judge.
And on your way to the Big House for life.
….and behind bars.
Sketches of those idiots holding their heads down in court is *PRICELESS*
@James Riley You’re all going to fucking yell ‘cause you chose not to let me live all year!
The party of personal responsibility should support the police here. Criminals broke the law. Law and order wins. Big win for the thin blue line gang!
Yup
Like a silk thread
@Zu Su Go away with your crap links
CBS I love you love ❤️ miss miss 🤕👹👻😲👻👻🤮
Sounds like they’ll have a guest spot on Tucker soon.
IT DOESN’T PAY TO BE A MAGA FLUNKY 😅🤣😂
@Breakfast Tacos You mean the UK citizen?
or the looney leftist woke brigade 😂
2:03 “They’d like to lock him up in a cage, not because he committed this crime, but because they’re afraid of the things that have come out of his mouth.”
So… you admit he committed the crime, but think the government is hiding behind that fact to shut him up? Not a very good lawyer…
@schmeevo1
Best part is he just filed a motion so that the DOJ stops reading the documents he’s supposed to have declassified … but didn’t have until the FBI planted them.
The level of stupidity is unreal.
@XVI oh no, it got better.. He apparently says now that he wanted the documents for a memoir.. He didn’t just want to keep special access documents with sensitive national security information that he shouldn’t have taken, he wanted to *publish* those and make some money off of them!!
(or at least he seems to think this would have worked as a good excuse somehow..)
😂
@A Diamond
That’s why he usually plead the fifth. Cause he’s not smart enough to not incriminate himself when he talks.
The party of life & family values keeps depreciating in value.
↘
They don’t claim to stand for values or personal responsibility anymore if you notice.
They have no values
Yes, more specifically Manson family values.
There’s a couple of top notch trump supporters. Good people on both sides – DjT
Looney leftist woke brigade 😂😂😂
Off to the “Big House” for life, enjoy, boys.
What a smart and astute pair. Make us proud gentlemen. Stand down and standby in prison.
Keep buying the bullshit.
@Cryst C O LOL I’ve seen you comment on other videos before. You certainly have a lot of time to spout out nonsense on Youtube 😂😂
@TheCynicsCynic I’m new here.
🤣
@A A or the orange clown
Snatching… or kidnapping with the intent to kill
Good.
Now put them up against the wall on live television. It’s time to stop coddling these psychos and start sending a message.
I’m there with you !
Lock him up! …I meant lock them up for good.
When you arrest him, please don’t be to nice. When you’re putting them in the squad car and you’ve got your hand over their head to protect them, you can take the hand away , ” Donald Trump
Yes! I’m so glad the jury did the right thing!
Justice Served. Thank you jury for doing your duty. God Bless
When are we going to treat domestic terrorists like the clear and present danger they are, and stop regarding them as a political party. This is insane.
