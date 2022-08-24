62 comments

    2. @Erick Borling
      Ahhh… yeah pretty sure even Pakistanis don’t give their inmates guns either. FFS 🙄
      You must have graduated from Missing The Point University.

  6. The party of personal responsibility should support the police here. Criminals broke the law. Law and order wins. Big win for the thin blue line gang!

  8. 2:03 “They’d like to lock him up in a cage, not because he committed this crime, but because they’re afraid of the things that have come out of his mouth.”
    So… you admit he committed the crime, but think the government is hiding behind that fact to shut him up? Not a very good lawyer…

    2. @schmeevo1
      Best part is he just filed a motion so that the DOJ stops reading the documents he’s supposed to have declassified … but didn’t have until the FBI planted them.
      The level of stupidity is unreal.

    3. @XVI oh no, it got better.. He apparently says now that he wanted the documents for a memoir.. He didn’t just want to keep special access documents with sensitive national security information that he shouldn’t have taken, he wanted to *publish* those and make some money off of them!!
      (or at least he seems to think this would have worked as a good excuse somehow..)
      😂

    4. @A Diamond
      That’s why he usually plead the fifth. Cause he’s not smart enough to not incriminate himself when he talks.

    2. @Cryst C O LOL I’ve seen you comment on other videos before. You certainly have a lot of time to spout out nonsense on Youtube 😂😂

  14. Good.

    Now put them up against the wall on live television. It’s time to stop coddling these psychos and start sending a message.

  16. When you arrest him, please don’t be to nice. When you’re putting them in the squad car and you’ve got your hand over their head to protect them, you can take the hand away , ” Donald Trump

  19. When are we going to treat domestic terrorists like the clear and present danger they are, and stop regarding them as a political party. This is insane.

