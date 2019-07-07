Justin Amash on what his GOP colleagues say privately

TOPICS:
July 7, 2019

 

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) tells CNN's Jake Tapper what high-level Republican officials have told him about President Trump behind closed doors. #CNN #News

88 Comments on "Justin Amash on what his GOP colleagues say privately"

  1. Un-Joshed | July 7, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Let’s hope others in the Republican Party can follow this mans great courage of taking a stand

    • Erin C | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Mark Green https://youtu.be/l3HLqRp2xg4

      He also ran with Trump endorsing him… He’s a turncoat but honestly I don’t know how anyone in their right mind would go from the right to the left right now.. the lefts platform is so far left they’re close to being classified as communists

    • Lou Hayhurst | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @capatga ..oh, should we digress to a discussion about English because you have weak ideals?
      I speak 3 languages turd burglar and i don’t like to capitalize my ‘I’s.
      In regard to my appearance, those are things i can’t control.
      I’m 47 and can’t help it if i look young (I admit the pick it 7 or 8 years old but YouTube self appointed it).
      You however, could stop being a beta baby modern day house slave with a safe space.
      These are things you have a choice with right?
      Anyway, here is something you can sing when you’re cleaning up the piddle in your safe space slave baby.
      Swing low, sweet chariot
      Coming for to carry me home,
      Swing low, sweet chariot,
      Coming for to carry me home.
      I looked over Jordan, and what did I see
      Coming for to carry me home?
      A band of angels coming after me,
      Coming for to carry me home.

    • jarrod goforth | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      We are going to just say no to Trump blue wave baby

    • jarrod goforth | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Better than you evil scum of the earth Republicunts

    • Julie Ake | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Venom GT72 Nope I didnt vote for him. You can have him.

  2. UBU NOW | July 7, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Loyal to AMERICA
    not Party or President #vote2020

  3. Masson H | July 7, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    In Europe, we all know what happened ,..

    You’ve elected a criminal, narcissistic, lying con man. 😳

    • Osprey Saurus | July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @911eVoX Nah, , Trump was so eager to be seen walking with her and dressed for the part.

    • lady 214324 | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Dorientje Woller We do! About 2/3rds of this country did NOT vote for him. He lost by over 3 million votes. It’s just that our laws have been twisted and changed little by little over time in favor of the right. How else could we elect an idiot Republican with fewer votes? Same thing happened with Bush Sr, and George W Bush. Both Republicans and both lost the popular vote. Almost every recent historical repulican President has lost the popular vote, destroyed our economy, and has created a war. Then we put a Democrat in to clean everything up, then the right complains and calls him a socialist. Happens every time! Trump isnt to blame for the whole state of this cluster f*** were in, but hes a huge symptom of it. The problem lies with just the general knowledge and empathy of the population. If we cant find a way to fix stupid, then we’ll end up electing Trump for a 3rd term🤯

    • William H | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Osprey Saurus What did Trump lie about?

    • Joao Janeiro | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @jeffs1000 Man,terrorists kill fewer people in Europe in 10 years that mass shootings in the US in 1…

    • Osprey Saurus | July 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Roshan Kumar Trump will point that you’re an illegal immigrant from those ‘*****ole countries and put you in cages.

  4. TheBigStink | July 7, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    The GOP are a walking, talking billboard for hypocrisy and cowardice

  5. Brian Priaulx | July 7, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Sad… gop just lost the only set of balls they own. Welcome to donnie world.

  6. Alun Gibbon | July 7, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    At least someone in the Rebublican party has a moral compass & backbone. Don’t agree with his politics but anyone who stands up to the conman in the Whitehouse has to be applauded.

    • No one of importance And a figure in the dark | July 7, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @kim ama You think abortions mean infanticide? Please search up what the term abortions mean before you comment on this thread.

    • HEΛRTS OF SPΛCE | July 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @kim ama No, we celebrate a woman’s right to body autonomy and being able to choose what is best for her. Honestly, it’s nobody else’s business.

  7. Supernova | July 7, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Huge credit to Amash. I hope the Republican party one day will have more politicians like him. It would be very good for the country and they could do a great job

    • Phatkillz | July 7, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @katwil89 That is until he wanted to become president at which point he switched because he knew Democrats weren’t stupid enough to elect him.

    • GENERAL PULLER | July 7, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Binod Ghimire LOL, did you hear about Jeffery Epstein the child molester? he’s the Clintons best friend. ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

    • Puppet Master | July 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      *Statistically the GOP will no longer exist in the near future. Only so many old white boomers left and they’re dropping like flies.*

    • William H | July 7, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Puppet Master The young generation of Trump supporters will replace the old. You accept HOMOSEXUALS correct?

    • Binod Ghimire | July 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @jim Moore fake republican. Stop your nonsense . No body is going to buy your story mf

  8. DreamMasterStudios | July 7, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Justin Amash has balls, something all the Republican Senators do not have! Blue 2020!

    • ihave35cents | July 7, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      Anderson Cooper’s Family Owned Slaves Related To Michelle Obama

    • TJ Abston | July 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      Yes! Blue 2020! Take America Back From Foreign Hackers and criminals of the Republican Party.

    • GENERAL PULLER | July 7, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @TJ Abston ha ha ha ha ha, you idiots really believe CNN? ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha MSNBC? ha ha ha ha ha , FOX ha ha ha ha ha ha CABLE FAKE NEWS

    • Rachel Ash | July 7, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @GENERAL PULLER The Rapepublicans all have manginas.

    • DreamMasterStudios | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      American Loyalist have banned together! They do not represent color ~American Loyalist are everywhere! Take back the Senate, Blue 2020!

  9. Lili Bee | July 7, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Amash is a real man. He stood up for our Constitution, country, and people when no one else would. I am a Democrat, but I can see that this is an honorable man.

  10. Al xxx | July 7, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Justin’s great response, mature and exactly to the point. Trump’s response, as always, is what 1st and 2nd graders name calling. Every person who disagrees with him is “no IQ, dumbest”. People always call out others what they see in themselves to feel better. Deflecting. Mentally and racially.

  11. R Mcdud | July 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    The more people who leave the Republicunt party the better America will be.

    • PSW1980 X | July 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      keyboard freedomfighter Yeah but where was this oposition on the rep party side 2 years ago,its like they waited and waited untill even they felt uncomfortable with the level of open curruption DJT displays.

    • E Clouston | July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      keyboard freedomfighter oh really….six years of Obama’s presidency the republicans spent blocking every democratically posed initiative….blocked a Supreme Court nomination….blocked Obama from talking about investigations into trump……blocking. Nice try there.

    • Ramon Guzman | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz You little one know that traitor Trump was a Democrat for a while, right?
      You wouldn’t be so stupid as to think that traitor Trump is a real conservative, right?

    • Ramon Guzman | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Kerosin Fuchs Why are repugnicans opposed to doing away with gerrymandering?

    • E Clouston | July 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      jeffs1000 none of that is happening….it’s still Obama’s economy…trumps moves have only hurt the economy…..and as for taxes…starting in 2021 every tax break that was just passed for middle class people stop…..the taxes will begin to rise…..because the tax breaks for huge corporations and people who own yachts and golf courses are permanent…….the lost revenue will be made up when the middle class start paying for it starting in 2021……but republicans aren’t worried about that because their voters are fucking retards who won’t remember.

  12. Rob Li | July 7, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Just in, Amash left GOP because he has balls. RepubliCONS are mad as hell. LOL

  13. Al xxx | July 7, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    As long as Justin shows his Constitutes his decisions are in their interests, that’s what they should vote on, not Trump’s lies.

  14. Will Shelton | July 7, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    A Republican with a spine, who knew? Welcome to sanity!

  15. Tom Dougherty | July 7, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Hold your head high. You stood up to a bully. More than we can say for 99% of the republic party. Gutless.

    • brian gardner | July 7, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Mercedes Lewis buy giving aid to the anti American anti constitutional Dems. of today. They love to have A Rep switch sides to the party controlled by emotional cripples.He does know that be do this he is sacrificing his honor.

    • doppler | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner putin troll with new empty account

    • HEΛRTS OF SPΛCE | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner Twisted reporting against the president? I’m sorry, but he provides plenty of ammunition to the news outlets. No need for embellishment…at all.

    • Mercedes Lewis | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      doppler he is

    • Darrkstar420 | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner What are you even talking about? You are just sitting there making up bullshit, just to make up some bullshit….. wtf is wrong with you?

  16. Biggus Dickus | July 7, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Amash puts America first. How dare he? 😁🇺🇸

    • ihave35cents | July 7, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @anne bruce you think you would worry about your own s*** hole we live way better than you do over there are poor live better than a middle-class Scots. I’m glad my family decided to emigrate out of that s*** hole

    • ihave35cents | July 7, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @anne bruce when we say we don’t know who he is you take it literally that’s how dumb you are

    • ihave35cents | July 7, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @anne bruce I would start worrying about your own crap hole we’re doing great over here.Saturday 01 April 2017

      Evictions in Scotland have soared to levels last seen during the recession as Generation Rent struggles with “sky-high” housing costs and welfare cuts.
      Almost 40 people and families a day are now being forced out of their homes, with a near 40 per cent hike in the number of eviction cases being started at court in recent years.
      And there are warnings the situation will worsen in coming years as welfare cuts take their toll.

      The aftermath of the sub-prime mortgage crisis and stricter lending rules has seen a massive shift towards renting in Scotland, mainly from private landlords, while homeowner numbers have fallen.
      Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “The sky-high cost of housing is stretching many people’s budgets to breaking point and it only takes one life event like losing a job or illness for people to build up arrears and face the threat of eviction.

      “Tenants should prioritise paying their rent, but when they do get into arrears we urge landlords to do all they can to help people stay in their homes and to make eviction a last resort.”
      It emerged last week that 14,690 evictions were started in Scotland’s courts last year (2015/16). The figures have risen from 10,532 in 2012/13. Before this, as the recession continued to bite in 2010, they stood at 14,160.
      A total of 13,905 eviction actions were completed in courts last year, up by more than 1,000 on the previous year.

      Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said it advised on more than 1,000 eviction issues in the first nine months of 2016/17 – an increase of 41 per cent on the same period in the previous year.
      CAS policy manager Keith Dryburgh said: “It is worrying that the number of evictions has started to increase again, and is now back at the levels that we saw during the recession in 2010. This suggests that changes in income and austerity could be starting to bite harder again.”
      Most evictions come about as a result of rent arrears, but can also be initiated by a breach of tenancy agreements or when the tenancy comes to an end and the occupier refuses to vacate the property.
      It emerged last month that rents in Edinburgh and the Lothians have soared in recent years to an average of £726 a month, the highest in Scotland. The number of Scottish households in serious arrears now tops 10,000, according to YourMove – higher than in England and Wales.

      John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL), said: “With more people choosing to rent through the Private Rented Sector, SAL believes there is a need to provide more information and education to reduce the need for evictions by ensuring both tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities to help ensure problems, when they do arise, can be solved quickly and amicably.”
      A spokesman for local government body Cosla said: “There is no denying that more and more households are struggling to pay their rent as a result of a squeeze on household incomes and the financial pressures resulting from policies such as Universal Credit. Councils are braced to have to deal with this situation becoming worse in the coming years.”

    • anne bruce | July 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @ihave35cents a historic listed building in a fantastic city centre. Retired at 58, travel abroad 4 months of the year. Free prescriptions and screening, and healthcare. Can live on my superannuation till I get my government pension in 3 yes. Lucky me, I have a theory, the harder I worked in scotland, the luckier I seemed to get. One job paid all my Bill’s. In america how many jobs does the average person need to just get by???

    • anne bruce | July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @ihave35cents I know, you think he was the coffee boy you idiot🤣

  17. Wondering Eyes | July 7, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Congratulations on taking a stand, Mr Amash!

  18. Jerrin Sykes | July 7, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Pure Michigan’s Finest!!! A man with his own mind is cool with me.

  19. monroe444444 | July 7, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Wow, I actually agree with a Republican! Impeach the MF!

  20. Get Social | July 7, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Who cares what they say privately? If they are too cowardly to say or do anything publicly, what’s the point?

