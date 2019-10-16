2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris says the Republicans refusing to comply with the House's impeachment inquiry should be held in contempt of Congress. Sen. Harris also weighs in on Wednesday's debate and her plan for winning the presidency. Aired on 10/16/19.
Kamala Harris: It Won't Be Easy, But I Intend To Win | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Have the Republicans forgotten their impeachment of Clinton? Seems so.
@Michele Dimond how many investigations are they going to have behind closed doors and find nothing? I think after the last one we need to see what is going on….
@Trey Lansing
On Obama? 1 Million.
@jeck jeck figures… One million. LOL maybe it was One million and 3.
Contempt! Plenty of room in our jails for the three stooges.
McConnell must be dragged out and buried in quicksand from his party’s swamp.
Putin is building his mansion in Moscow for him right now.
McConnell not only be dragged, but a 100lb anvil be strapped around his neck, hog tied and his mouth duct taped before being kicked in the a$$ into the quick sand.
@Mike Jenkins
Agreed.
She should affect the Hillbilly voice she used in the debate to talk about her knowledge of prosecution processes more. Very endearing, very admirable, and very classy. She’s a winner.
jmaico phillipe Totally agree. Senator Harris for POTUS 46. 👏👏
😂😂😂 KAMALA HARRIS IS A STRAIGHT UP LOSER
McConnel criticizing others for “lowering the bar”? Well George Orwell was right. He just didn’t yet know all the names that would validate him.
he used nuke option to win in senate as he couldn’t get enough votes. what a hypocritical comrade
The White House has gone Rogue!!! Out of control!! A mockery! The Russians are laughing at us, the world is laughing, Turkey just invaded Syria because Trump opened the door to another dictator! Because he wanted to be buddies! Wak!
Ramona Ray SO CRAZY! What Trump has done could be nothing compared to what he could be cooking up at this very moment! It’s terrifying! I loathe him & he must be stopped before it’s too late!😢
tricky moscow mitch sounds like he wants to run home and cry
You mean, Russia?
He does !
O dear Lord, Turkey neck Mitch is at again!!
lala blu He is so hard to even look at much less listen to! Seriously disgusting!🤢
McConnell doesn’t really get that most of us understand he’s not speaking the truth.
Moscow Mitch makes me twitch.
With repulsion
Moscow Mitch…the leader of the new “DEEP SWAMP PARTY”
This is not about the election . This is about trumps illegal actions since he became president . The spin needs to stop.
Moscow mitch changed rules to win votes in senate. hypocritical comrade
Mitch: “Hypocrisy is my middle name”.
“Moscow” Mitch Hypocrisy McConnell. That has a certain “je ne sais quoi” to it!…LMAO!!!
Priceless watching Mitch “Grim Reaper” McConnell grovel on about “fairness,” when this story’s more about when chickens come home to roost.
I RATHER GET SHOT ON 5TH AVENUE THAN TO VOTE FOR THE ORANGE RAT!
How to win against Trump:
Show his supporters how badly they’ll get, and already are, hurt by his policies.
That might change their tune just enough…
Marc Emson Isn’t it hard to fathom how any one person could possibly support him!? I honestly don’t understand that level of stupidity. Not to be mean just honest! 🤦🏼♀️
No more Criminal Republicans!
Conservatives have Failed America!
Moscow Mitch is one of the biggest problems, the man has no soul.
Reminder: *Tomorrow the IG report is being released.*