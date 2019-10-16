Kamala Harris: It Won’t Be Easy, But I Intend To Win | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 16, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris says the Republicans refusing to comply with the House's impeachment inquiry should be held in contempt of Congress. Sen. Harris also weighs in on Wednesday's debate and her plan for winning the presidency. Aired on 10/16/19.
35 Comments on "Kamala Harris: It Won’t Be Easy, But I Intend To Win | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Brisbane | October 16, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    Have the Republicans forgotten their impeachment of Clinton? Seems so.

  2. Steele and Kiersten Hogg | October 16, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    Contempt! Plenty of room in our jails for the three stooges.

  3. LunarJane Global WarmingIs Real | October 16, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    McConnell must be dragged out and buried in quicksand from his party’s swamp.

  4. jmaico phillipe | October 16, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    She should affect the Hillbilly voice she used in the debate to talk about her knowledge of prosecution processes more. Very endearing, very admirable, and very classy. She’s a winner.

  5. ArtOfAwareness | October 16, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    McConnel criticizing others for “lowering the bar”? Well George Orwell was right. He just didn’t yet know all the names that would validate him.

  6. Ramona Ray | October 16, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    The White House has gone Rogue!!! Out of control!! A mockery! The Russians are laughing at us, the world is laughing, Turkey just invaded Syria because Trump opened the door to another dictator! Because he wanted to be buddies! Wak!

    • Mermaid Flying | October 16, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Ramona Ray SO CRAZY! What Trump has done could be nothing compared to what he could be cooking up at this very moment! It’s terrifying! I loathe him & he must be stopped before it’s too late!😢

  7. Mister Grizz | October 16, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    tricky moscow mitch sounds like he wants to run home and cry

  8. lala blu | October 16, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    O dear Lord, Turkey neck Mitch is at again!!

  9. Michele Dimond | October 16, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    McConnell doesn’t really get that most of us understand he’s not speaking the truth.

  10. butterfly11effected | October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch makes me twitch.
    With repulsion

  11. KPS | October 16, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch…the leader of the new “DEEP SWAMP PARTY”

  12. gardengnome 1 | October 16, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    This is not about the election . This is about trumps illegal actions since he became president . The spin needs to stop.

  13. Spunkmire | October 16, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Moscow mitch changed rules to win votes in senate. hypocritical comrade

  14. MVVpro | October 16, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Mitch: “Hypocrisy is my middle name”.

  15. James Johnson | October 16, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Priceless watching Mitch “Grim Reaper” McConnell grovel on about “fairness,” when this story’s more about when chickens come home to roost.

  16. Captain Gomez | October 16, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    I RATHER GET SHOT ON 5TH AVENUE THAN TO VOTE FOR THE ORANGE RAT!

  17. Marc Emson | October 16, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    How to win against Trump:

    Show his supporters how badly they’ll get, and already are, hurt by his policies.

    That might change their tune just enough…

    • Mermaid Flying | October 16, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Marc Emson Isn’t it hard to fathom how any one person could possibly support him!? I honestly don’t understand that level of stupidity. Not to be mean just honest! 🤦🏼‍♀️

  18. Make Racists Afraid Again | October 16, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    No more Criminal Republicans!
    Conservatives have Failed America!

  19. Blank Blank | October 16, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is one of the biggest problems, the man has no soul.

  20. biff binford | October 16, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Reminder: *Tomorrow the IG report is being released.*

