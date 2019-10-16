2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris says the Republicans refusing to comply with the House's impeachment inquiry should be held in contempt of Congress. Sen. Harris also weighs in on Wednesday's debate and her plan for winning the presidency. Aired on 10/16/19.

Kamala Harris: It Won't Be Easy, But I Intend To Win | Morning Joe | MSNBC