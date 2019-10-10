Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris joins The Last Word to talk about the impeachment investigation in Congress, and the steps she's taking to preserve evidence of potential wrongdoing in the Trump administration. Aired on 10/09/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Kamala Harris On President Donald Trump Impeachment Investigation | The Last Word | MSNBC