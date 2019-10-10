Kamala Harris On President Donald Trump Impeachment Investigation | The Last Word | MSNBC

Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris joins The Last Word to talk about the impeachment investigation in Congress, and the steps she's taking to preserve evidence of potential wrongdoing in the Trump administration. Aired on 10/09/19.
There are no rules in politics. It’s all about what people want to believe. And this administration will do anything possible to hide anything remotely incriminating from this point forward. And the problem is that Trump and his business partners, I mean White House Staff, are too dumb to understand that too many people know pertinent information. The truth will ultimately be exposed.
Religion Poisons Everything.
@Sam Hill lol get your head out of the sand mate. this investigation like the previous ones have turned and made the Democrats look bad once again.
Biden is finished. Capoot, history. His campaign contributions have dried up and more information is coming out against the Bidens.
Trump’s going to be owning your head for the next five years. If we can get his kids to run we could have Trump’s in office till 2040.
LOL
@Mark Bodder dreaming of a royal family?
@Brent Hansen anything is possible. Lol progressives worst nightmare. Could you imagine 20 years of leftist screaming for investigations.
A letter?? Is that like an 8 track?
Official documents have to be hardcopy, hence a letter. No government is totally paper free!
Hvalpikk Or a Prop. Most actors utilize Props within their act.
Ofcorse they are bribed ,all of them, or blackmailed ,for example “eptein case” etc they have enough evidence there
Ahh, but outside of Trump’s inner circle? . . . Julies Caesar moment is coming . . . 😉
Sen. Harris asking revealing questions of Giuliani?
YOU BETTER “FUNTING” BELIEVE IT!!😀
Kneepad Harris has chosen the wrong fight. The evidence is stacking up against Joe Biden, his son, the last Administration, and corrupt Ukrainian government.
@Mark Bodder FUCKA YOUA!! 🖕IVAN!!
I don’t want Trump locked up, I WANT THEM ALL IN THE WHITEHOUSE LOCKED UP
GO BACK TO YOUR MOMMY’S BASEMENT
I don’t want them locked up….I want the firing squad for HIGH treason.
The Republicans are treating the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people with contempt.
The Democrats have been using the country for toilet paper.
@ Naomi Ogle don’t make this so easy they missed one POS when wiping then cause your still here.. LMFAO
Dennis make that popping sound. Biden is finished, campaign contributions drying up fast. And Kneepad Harris has been backwards in polls for some time now.
The IG report and Barr/Durham investigations into corruption from last Administration are going to be the final nails in the coffin.
The whistleblower did Trump a favor, just like Mueller investigation it’s backfired.
As a Trump supporter I want to thank the whistle-blower, Shifty Schiff and his attorneys that all made this possible.
The Democrats are the enemy of America
@Professor Foxtrot The only exposed corruption is that of the trump and his toadies. The conspiracy theory BS about Biden has been thoroughly debunked and shown to be completely false. LMAO at you dumbasses.
I finally agree with her. We have a serious problem with domestic enemies
Glad Trump is exposing them.
@Mark Bodder yes indeed! That’s a big reason he was elected.
The Democrats are the greatest enemy of America
I just DROPPED in to say hi….
I would love to see Harris question Rudy like she questioned Barr
Richard Williams
That questioning of Barr didn’t really turn out that well. He basically thumbed his nose at her, stopped showing up for hearings and continued on his merry way acting like Trump’s personal lawyer/henchman.
So when she’s saying she’s putting people on notice that certain things “won’t be tolerated” I ask “or what?” Or what, Kamala? Is this more performance or do you have a plan to back it up? Because if you threaten and don’t have follow through then you just end up seeming weak.
It’s one thing to call out the bad behavior..I fully support that. But saying it won’t be tolerated is starting to sound like an empty threat.
In reality she doesn’t need to ask a single thing. Just give Rudy a microphone and he incriminates himself quite nicely
I would love to see that. He would chew her up. She knows that she would.
Maybe see her question Rudy Giuliani like she “questioned ” old man Willie Brown she’s a skank
I can’t wait for Kate McCinnon doing Guliani after he “testifies”
Rudy must come forward in hearings and entertain me with his musings for hours! Please!
“Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are!”
lawrence is your nan’s rachel maddow
Remember Al Capone was arrested for tax evasion.
I wish I was a Democrat politician so I can go to work,shout out impeachment 3 times,go home and get paid for it!! 😂lol
Graham is a useless Momma’s boy and a blight on the government. He waffles on almost everything concerning Trump.
Senator Harris: Do not just bark but bite hard if necessary.
Your telling Kneepad Harris to bite hard.
Oh the irony.
They are both finished….
Everyone knows Rudy would lie under oath. lol
Southern District N.Y… “Here, hold my beer.” 🍺