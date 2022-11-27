Recent Post
55 comments
Kanye West must have believed that Trump sees him as his equal.🙄
@Laz Coroner people can comment what they want we not entitled to speak the way you like suck it up buttercup
@James Guy Photographyyou’re obviously not a fan of hip-hop. Groups like Madlib and Public Enemy made a sample an art form because they hit you with a barrage of different beats from different genres of music to cohesive mess with what the artist is saying. The only thing about Kanye is that he is off his rocker and wants to double down and not admit fault of how his words has been perceived as anti-Semitic.
Who cares what Trump or anyone else believes. What is your point? Do you think Kanye thinks Trump is his equal?
they’re both deluded liars that believer their own BS
I would have loved to capture the moment Kanye asked Trump to be his VP
@Schievel: You are confusing CNN with the (Trump-)cuck-servative organizations, _`Infaux Wars`,_ oan, _`Dullbart`,_ Newsmax &, at least until recently, _`the F Network, the FAKE News Channel, Faux News`._
CNN has journalistic integrity and actually reports real news. They’ve always been that way.
You might see it yet. I bet Saturday Night Live will do a skit on this.
@MorpheusΩne using CNN and journalistic integrity in the same sentence is a considered a oxymoron
@Schievel: Yea, why is that?! Is it because they don’t worship at… _`the Alter of the Donald Jackass Trump Fellatio Brigade`?_
Fake news
Why would “intelligent” people have to constantly tell others that they are intelligent?? If you’re as intelligent as you keep saying then it would be naturally shown right?? 😂😂
because he is an idiot, and he knows we know he talks in circles in half thoughts, in run on sentences, like an idiot.
Anyone else notice how everything started to go sideways for Ye literally the day he attempted and summarily butchered “Bohemian Rhapsody”?
The religious folks were right, blasphemy IS a curse.
The RNC INVITED Victor Orban to be the main speaker at one of their functions! This story is NOT bothering them one bit!!!
It’s sad and shocking to see mental illness so prevalent and so center stage! It is frightening even!
“So I walked in, with intelligence…”
That was his first lie.
This black dude is a nobody else where but only some fools adore criminals! He put his head down to Trump providing his service just wants to make into the circuit of white supremacist Republican!
@Pitch Sydney guy Democrats Worship criminals it’s why democrats screamed Defund police. Now the USA is experiencing a crime crises, sky high crime and mass murder specially in democrat run cities. Cartels at the border THRIVING under Biden Making BILLIONS daily, Misery and ☠️ death, 58 soles lost in back of semi Trump BIDEN DOESNT care , 300 Fentanyl Deaths DAILY Under Biden he DOESNT care !! MORE HATE & DIVISION FROM RABID NAZI DEMOCRAT BASE !!!
REPUBLICANS FOR AMERICA 1ST , FAMILY, GOD, AND ECONOMY !!!
I just laughed when he said that 🤣 and I’m still laughing. This whole thing sounds like a SNL skit. Chappelle’s just at home drooling over this meeting lol
@donnieb2000 Democrats don’t defund the police Donald Trump is the one that says that, and he does it after he commits crimes.
Kanye is learning quickly after being thrown out of Skechers of all places, that billionaire status carried alot of weight, now he’s being locked out of his apple pay account, the only winning he’s doing is moral victories he’s collecting.
kanye “I walked in with intelligence!” That should be the next moron line on the right wing media. He’s got “all the best words!”
He almost always claims to know everyone and everything at all times, usually when he doesn’t. When he says he doesn’t, it’s because he does.
@Mojo Joji stop talking about #ya mama like that it’s trashy!!💪🏽😁☮
@Muhsin Houssein reported Dlive x, doesn’t even exist your fake responding bot
@Dale but he knows more than your dad 😂😂😂😂😂
Yeah knows everything not like your dad … you can go help from him
Fake news
Did West really say “I walked in with intelligence”, there’s an oxymoron for you?
@Nic Stone You’re using the internet, your phone has the Google app. Go look for yourself, spoon feeding information is for toddlers.. .
INTELLIGENT PEOPLE NEVER CLAIM TO BE INTELLIGENT
@Nic Stone
If you still don’t know, it won’t matter now. So Nick and Ye are just to great guys in your eyes…..I noticed you never referred or asked about Nick.
@$hiek Yobooty Intelligent people never use all caps either…. SIGH
@WatchMy Shine Nick is a disgusting human being, but he’s not a moron or useful idiot traitor like “Ye”….
1:32 you just know if Kanye was president and some tragic event happened that required leadership he would get up to the podium, say something like this and think he just solved the problem
The lengths one man would go to just to stay relevant
What an open and generous guy Trump is…he’s having people over for Thanksgiving dinner that he knows nothing about.He’s so like that.
It always astounds me when I hear people say to others, “You are better than this”. If they were “better than that”, this statement wouldn’t need to be said.
Plus that BS statement they use sometimes. { that’s not who we are }
It is said to shame people, who’ve exhibited no shame.
That is what one scumbag says to another.
Some ppl don’t trey for better. I say: Attention everyone, this IS the best he has to offer and if you get burned bc you didn’t believe it, then you deserved what has occurred.
“There are no solutions, there are only trade-offs.” —Thomas Sowell
If anyone thought Trump was better than this they must’ve just woken up from a 15 year coma….
My favorite part of this is Kanye asking Trump to be his VP! 😂 I bet trump exploded at that notion.
SNL is going to have a field day with this dinner party.
Fake news
I can’t recall seeing anything with Kanye West lately, where he doesn’t say: “Im so intelligent🧠”. What is it they say about people who feel the need to say that?
Do you mean like narcissistic Donald J Trump saying things like he knows more about every topic that any body else, or only I can fix this, or I have a big brain 🧠. 😂
”Ye” wrap
”And he didn’t know where the lawyers is
You’ll still have your loyalist. ”
Wow genius.
You obviously dont know hip hop history.there are many lyricists way better than ye LOL.and you think it Genius? thats just common if your a good at the craft. Thats like saying a Dr is Genius for giving someone stitches.
@SagePerception I was being sarcastic lol
@hello jaja makes total sense now ! lol gotcha. Never know with his cult members. They really would say this.
Kanye West code switching for the interview is hilarious…
“until they are willing to push back on the crazy” is my fav