Katy Tur Continues To Fact Check As Senators Prepare To Question Both Sides | Katy Tur | MSNBC

As senators get ready for the questioning portion, Katy Tur offers a second fact check of Donald Trump's defense arguments. Aired on 02/12/2021.
These people don’t seem bothered by their lies. They just want to plant doubts in the face of a terrible truth.
And then claim “the other side” is being divisive. The GOP is determined to destroy this country with their games if it means they can cling to power.
Is it legal for lawyers to blatantly lie in proceedings
@WARRIOR OF GOD “Biden’s world”, huh? Coming out of the most blatantly corrupt and criminal administration in US history, you want to blame _Biden_ for illegality. Bloody hellfire…
@WARRIOR OF GOD Get on your knees and pray to your god. Beg him to help you remove the hatred you show to the world. Your heart and soul are rancid with hatred.
@Werrf1 ha ha
From the free world it seems funny
@WARRIOR OF GOD I will pray for you. You have clearly been mislead off the path and have fallen in with Evil forces. Repent and change your ways before it’s too late.
Yes. Lawyers are never under oath. As a juror you will be told that by the judge.
Bernie: “Did your client lose the election or was he telling a huge lie this whole time?”
Defense lawyers: “How dare you ask that! **runs away from the podium**
America: 😅😂🤣
Bernie: 😎 🧤
You’re terrific at figuring stuff out.
Spam-posting WARRIOR is spam-posting… 👎🏻
@CynAnne1 🤖 😛
@Ro G – ‘Bigly’, even. 🤣
This is what happens when Donald Trump’s father doesn’t invest in a condom
@WARRIOR OF GOD Right, Trump and his supporters do the Devils work. Preach on.
@Jeremy Backup – 👏👏😏👏👏
They didn’t talk about how the terrorists took the eyeballs out of a police officer!!!!!
Maybe he can take up playing the piano in his next life.
Yes they did, yesterday the house managers describing the violence said “eyes gauged” so that must have been it.
What a joke. There was no defense. T rump incited an insurrection, and his craven followers are just going to ignore it. What a sad day for this country. I think that’s the death knell for the republican party.
Amen, sister…
It’s pretty awful to hear these lame arguments, like the “oh we better do something” fight video, or that there is no remedy since Dotard’s no longer in office, or that the incitement is limited to the Eclipse speech, it’s a witch hunt since 2017 (and they’re not wrong) or smear campaign, or to say that in no way did Dotard wish, desire or encourage the lawless behaviour because he loves law and order.. Like OMG!! The house manager keeps saying “you know he did this”. We ALL know this! We ALL saw it! Lady Graham is the lowest of the low stating his decision is “impeachment not constitutional therefore acquit” .. I could barf in his face and not feel bad
This is his legacy. Violence. Thuggery. Death. Never again.
@WARRIOR OF GOD Indeed. I pray for Trump supporters every night. They worship a false idol, they worship Trump, who does the Devil’s work.
Sunnydaze – 💯%.
#45sLegacyIsLiesAndLosses ⚰
Write to your Senator! senate dot gov
Remember all of this, America. And don’t ever forget what these Republicans did. Show them the f**king door with votes against them. Write in Bugs Bunny like I did for every Republican.
you realize that Lady Lindsey and Mich just got re-elected?
@J Mo MM I get but LG? I don’t know why Jamie Harrison didn’t win… It was 54.5% to 44.2% …not even close…
American Republicans love to lie. It’s the go to when they can’t get their own way.
As my grandfather used to say, “If you want to upset a Democrat, tell them a lie. If you want to upset a Republican, tell them the truth”.
@Jeremy Backup Brilliant!!
Trump trumps his own scandals, over and over and over again. He will never stop and everyone had been forewarned that he wouldn’t stop by Mary Trump, Michael Cohen, Scaramucci, to name a few.
Ugh…I can’t wait to never hear that voice again.
I thought that too in Wed’s opening video when the house played parts of his speech and I hoped that GOP Senators would hear the grating noise and think it was the devil
So, trump wants to believe that the Democrats stole the Election from him. My question for him is, ” If that is a fact, why didn’t they win the House and Senate in a landslide too?” I guess they forgot to fix them too huh.
Trumps lawyers need to go back to injury claims and leave this to the adults!🤨
It’s so funny that It’s lawyers get into drone mode and don’t realize where they are, they’re out of their league!
His defense team did as expected: lie, exaggerate, make excuses, and their favorite, project their crimes onto those victimized by former P-45.
As it happens, in the UK a P45 is your unemployment form. It’s what you get when you’re sacked
@R/ S priceless.
In my day…a patriot meant something else ….I can’t even look at the flag the same way anymore !!! I am still proud to be an American, but having people beaten with it and destroying things with it…seems to have jaded me
I hope he gets convinced criminally. 🙏 no one ever deserves it more than him.
Unfortunately, it seems like Trump will be acquitted…But, for Christ’s sake, at least make him publicly admit that he lost the election!!!
Everyone knows it was a landslide election , Biden won in a landslide .
Read the Times article shadow campaign. They disclose what Trump is saying it was a stolen election.
I know he’s still going to get away with it, but it is nice knowing that all the facts and evidence from this trial will be saved and passed down through history.
Isn’t “stay peaceful” a bit of a joke, when the mob had already battered down doors at that time? Can’t STAY peaceful when you’re already violent