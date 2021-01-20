Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline

TOPICS:
Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline 1

January 20, 2021

 

MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel talks about the importance of the nationwide Covid-19 memorial, and how it honors each of the 400,000 Americans who have died of the virus showing that “they all matter.” Aired on 01/19/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#DrKavitaPatel #Covid19 #MSNBC

Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

47 Comments on "Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline"

  1. sara's creations | January 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Finally, an acknowledgement for all those who have suffered a loss to this awful virus, and for those that are suffering now. It is something that America has needed for a long time and I for one am glad that we are getting a totally self-centered, egotistical madman out of office and welcoming a President that cares. America will come together. One Nation Under God!!

  2. Tori O | January 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    I’m not at all religious. But I cried. Joe has a tough road ahead. Do him one small favor. Wear a mask when you leave your house or apartment.

  3. Geok S. | January 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    How does the guy in the WH not feel a single sense of sadness for this many lives lost. 😥

  4. Ro G | January 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    t’rump could never acknowledge the tragedy of this pandemic because it made him look bad.
    Because 400,000 coffins wasn’t a bad enough look, right? 🤔
    Sweet pick there, republicans! 😂🤣

  5. Kim Theadore | January 19, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Finally focusing on what we need to and pay our respect and send our hearts out to the people who deserve our attention

  6. Gigi Arocha | January 19, 2021 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Beautiful AMERICAN’S LIVES MATTER! 🤦🙏😢

  7. Lisa R | January 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    At last, a beautiful tribute to those we’ve lost during this dreadful year.😔

  8. Andrew Leibenguth | January 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Hold Trump and his enablers accountable.

    • Mike M | January 19, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      I hold YOU accountable. Just as likely. If you want to blame someone… Blame Joe Biden’s employer…. China.

    • DarkWinter8 | January 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      ​@Mike M You’re more likely to be held accountable than OP; you voted for the fascist orange. Trump had every chance to slow this virus down, but didn’t. If anyone is to blame, it’s Trump and his enablers.

    • Roberto Martinez | January 19, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      No..my dear friend…accountable..I have a accountability for him and all his staff and whom were fired as well those Republicans allowed this monster upon us all..send him and his kind to China and exile them there forever.

  9. Eunice Ransfer | January 19, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    May God bless these family,s who loss love ones, because of Trump doing nothing.

  10. American Artist | January 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    To all those who lost loved ones, our thoughts are with you. To all the people who have worked to hold our nation together this past year, we thank you.

    • Paul Shutts | January 19, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      Thanks for taking a moment to thank those in challenging daily support of the United States American lives lost to a pandemic that was never a HOAX.

  11. Christiaan Hart Nibbrig | January 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Dr. Kavita Patel is a beautiful person and great American. She is a national treasure.

  12. J R | January 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    This is a powerful statement.

  13. Mary Carter | January 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    This tribute means so much to all who have lost loved ones and have not been able to say goodbye with a traditional funeral or celebration of life. SO THANK YOU!

  14. Mary Carter | January 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    This tribute means so much to all who have lost loved ones and have not been able to say goodbye with a traditional funeral or celebration of life. SO THANK YOU!

  15. cindy clarke | January 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    At last someone after 4 years that has empathy in the WH

  16. Selah | January 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    Grief is suffering and to share grief helps to reduce its pain.

  17. JRG2733 | January 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    At some point–it’s too early now–there should be a national physical monument to the Covid dead and healthcare heroes.

  18. Izell Astrile | January 19, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    We will grieve for generations to come.

  19. Da the great | January 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    trump never once showed any empathy for those lost to the trump virus or to their loved ones .

  20. Arom Suh | January 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Don’t forget: “Can we use disinfectant to get rid of the coronavirus? We can inject some disinfectant”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.