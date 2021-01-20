Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline

MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel talks about the importance of the nationwide Covid-19 memorial, and how it honors each of the 400,000 Americans who have died of the virus showing that “they all matter.” Aired on 01/19/2021.

