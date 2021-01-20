MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel talks about the importance of the nationwide Covid-19 memorial, and how it honors each of the 400,000 Americans who have died of the virus showing that “they all matter.” Aired on 01/19/2021.
Kavita: Covid Memorial Allows Americans To ‘Grieve’ & ‘Honor’ 400,000 Lives Lost To Virus | Deadline
Finally, an acknowledgement for all those who have suffered a loss to this awful virus, and for those that are suffering now. It is something that America has needed for a long time and I for one am glad that we are getting a totally self-centered, egotistical madman out of office and welcoming a President that cares. America will come together. One Nation Under God!!
Hope today has gone well for you. May tomorrow be better 🙂
At 200,000 I was like is there going to be an acknowledgment of these victims and the healthcare workers keeping us afloat…it may seem trivial to many, nonetheless this memorial is powerful for the 400,000 families affected by this virus.
😂🙏🙏🙏💜❤
This was much needed for myself and my family, thank you
I’m not at all religious. But I cried. Joe has a tough road ahead. Do him one small favor. Wear a mask when you leave your house or apartment.
❤️
💙🇺🇸👍🏼
Masks will stop the spread. Wear a mask, unless you want to be dead
Only Immunity can help prevent Covid 19 Deaths……..Masks alone isn’t going to save you…….You people are not healthy enough to fight this Disease.
How does the guy in the WH not feel a single sense of sadness for this many lives lost. 😥
trumpty just doesn’t care.
trump feels nothing, not capable
Because Trump cares only about himself and those who enable him.
take a narcissist and a sociopath and you get Trump, Has no heart, and no concern for anyone but his self.
Because it’s not about himself
t’rump could never acknowledge the tragedy of this pandemic because it made him look bad.
Because 400,000 coffins wasn’t a bad enough look, right? 🤔
Sweet pick there, republicans! 😂🤣
Yes but also the Man has no Hart he went to watch movie after he’s brother died what can we expect from a man that thinks Life is all about getting ahead by any means necessary.
Time to stop mentioning his sorry name.
Finally focusing on what we need to and pay our respect and send our hearts out to the people who deserve our attention
❤️
Beautiful AMERICAN’S LIVES MATTER! 🤦🙏😢
At last, a beautiful tribute to those we’ve lost during this dreadful year.😔
I pray they Rest In Peace 🙏
Hold Trump and his enablers accountable.
I hold YOU accountable. Just as likely. If you want to blame someone… Blame Joe Biden’s employer…. China.
@Mike M You’re more likely to be held accountable than OP; you voted for the fascist orange. Trump had every chance to slow this virus down, but didn’t. If anyone is to blame, it’s Trump and his enablers.
No..my dear friend…accountable..I have a accountability for him and all his staff and whom were fired as well those Republicans allowed this monster upon us all..send him and his kind to China and exile them there forever.
May God bless these family,s who loss love ones, because of Trump doing nothing.
Finally at noon tomorrow, we’ll have a president who really cares about us!
To all those who lost loved ones, our thoughts are with you. To all the people who have worked to hold our nation together this past year, we thank you.
Thanks for taking a moment to thank those in challenging daily support of the United States American lives lost to a pandemic that was never a HOAX.
Dr. Kavita Patel is a beautiful person and great American. She is a national treasure.
🇨🇦♥️🇺🇲🇨🇦♥️🇺🇲
She is Indian American. Anyone from India is note treasurable than US born citizens.
She is not an Indian Anymore. Stop saying that…….We are the Indians
This is a powerful statement.
This tribute means so much to all who have lost loved ones and have not been able to say goodbye with a traditional funeral or celebration of life. SO THANK YOU!
At last someone after 4 years that has empathy in the WH
Grief is suffering and to share grief helps to reduce its pain.
At some point–it’s too early now–there should be a national physical monument to the Covid dead and healthcare heroes.
Agreed 🙏🙏🙏
We will grieve for generations to come.
trump never once showed any empathy for those lost to the trump virus or to their loved ones .
Don’t forget: “Can we use disinfectant to get rid of the coronavirus? We can inject some disinfectant”
Don’t spread or make lite of disinformation spread by trumpism.