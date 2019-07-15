Ken Cuccinelli on Trump’s racist tweets: ‘So what?’

CNN's Alisyn Camerota pressed Acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli about President Trump's racist tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen. #CNN #News
CNN's Alisyn Camerota pressed Acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli about President Trump's racist tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen. #CNN #News
US Citizenship & Immigration Services ISN’T in communication with ICE? SMH okay.
All Cuccinelli did, throughout this interview, was lie and contradict himself, and when he got caught lying, he just responded by disrespecting Alisyn.
Unfortunately, this is par for the course in Trump’s administration.
He was great, the CNN twat was only trying to not talk about what he was asked to come on air for.
“I haven’t heard the tweets” ……”Yes, I was read those tweets yesterday” …..
When you begin your interview with a lie, there’s really no point in continuing to talk as you’ve already lost any credibility you may have had before you began.
Why should he answer for Trump’s tweets? He doesn’t even look like Trump. LMAO 🤣 🤣
This is the Summary to ALL OF TRUMPS WHOLE 4 YEARS. Is history books it will have over his 4 years– BIG LIAR, and ROB USA FOR PERSONAL GAIN.
This guy, is a puppet on a string. Nothing more or less.
joey handeland
This guy, cuccinelli, is a mutant from another galactic !!
A hybryd of a plant and a snake ….
you twat
A string puppet is commonly a man who will defend women even if They are wrong. Even if she murdered someone he would take her side just based on her gender. Real men have open minded opinions. As a independent American voter it’s hard for me to tell if he is a puppet without further knowledge of his life. Puppet is also somebody who just worships a certain party. Like liberals.
Clearly this man doesn’t know what’s going on with immigration
DONT FORGET TO ARREST AND LOCK UP ALL POLITICIANS WHO ALSO BREAK THE LAW
not just those who oppose you and your agenda of oppression.
This POS is going out of his way to assume zero position on the other POS we have in the Oval!!
Yes
I love liberal tears
Cuccinelli is another DT @ss kisser. His nose is so big, DT gets him to stick it between his (DT’s) legs to help prop up his teenie weenie!
He basically lied about not seeing it.
A racist by any other name is still a
Racist. Is this another guy who has his job because he was appointed by Trump? Oh yeah, he’s Trump’s man.
ICE sounds a bit like the SS. Nobody knows what they’ve done, just that they come in the night and take people away
@W TF? “———-to put American Citizens First!” So you are saying that these elected coloured persons are not american citizens?! As mr. Cuccinelli is saying, they are now trying to “fix” immigration laws”, possibly to make the laws backdated, so second and third, possibly fourth generations of immigrants can be thrown out. Who will be next, Cuccinelli sound like an Italian name, better watch it mister, you never know.
Hey, Donnie Dickhead …. just because your father f*cked your mother on this land and brought you screaming into the world — does not make you more American than AOC or the other minority congresswomen. The only thing you have over AOC and the other minority congresswomen is that your skin color a few tones lighter than theirs. Oh, and …. speak some GERMAN, you lost POS! Imagine that …. a German, who speaks only English. Ashame of your heritage maybe, Donnie Dickhead??
AOC just radicalized a lefty boomer into attempting to shoot up a federal building. Her rhetoric was all over his manifesto. Luckily his brain was filled with lead before he could do any damage. I imagine that will be the future for most AOC schizos.
😎🖕🇺🇲
@shav12 Don the Con playing the trump chumps as fools again and again and again…
T chew, Trump 2020, maga
@shav12 there is no evidence to back up that assertion.
Ken Cuccinell straight up lied about not being on twitter. He has over 30 twitter tweets he posted THIS WEEK.
Are you surprised
And the worst thing about it is that they think that people are too dumb to check.
He said the pass 24 hours
Finally, Trump tells us the truth about America; “the place from which [these Congresswoman] came.”.
– the government a complete and total catastrophe.
– it’s the worst, most corrupt, and inept anywhere in the world.
– it’s totally broken and crime infested.
I’m also very proud of our president for being so candid in admitting that he needs their help, “very badly.”, especially after having claimed that “[he] alone can fix it.”. (😬 Awkward)
The first step is admitting you have a problem…So, good for you Mr. President! 👍Now, let’s hear all about this “15 minute” fix, you speak of so often? I believe it started with, “Bing bing, bong bong bong, bing”, right?
Q: Do you like football? A: Baseball is an American pastime.
ANOTHER IMMORAL, JOB SCARED, FRONT MAN THAT DOESN’T KNOW ANYTHING; HE HAS NO ANSWERS TO REAL QUESTIONS THAT HE IS OBLIGATED TO ANSWER. HE SAYS “WE DONT DISCUSS OPERATIONAL PROCEDURE” WHEN TRUMP DID JUST THAT OVERE THE WEEKEND..FIRE HIM TOO!!
It was racial and cultural. Trump knew what he was saying. SMH
Phillip Gibbon
She is a US citizen though and the other three 3 are born in the US. I think trump fucked up on this. I don’t think it’s racist but it’s definitely bordering on it though more I think about it.
I think the part where he says come back and show us saves him from the racist charge. Conveniently CNN isn’t showing the full tweet. Surprise surprise.
@Jeb Bush And you’re racist, gj as outting yourself as a racist, you racist.
@Johan Nilsson so by using that logic so is trump yet they show nothing but disrespect and no shes trying to rid the law with open boarders catch and release free medicare etc. But critising ice for arresting illegals when she left a shithole because of lawlessness is a joke
It is totally great what the president TRUMP tweeted.
@W TF? Division to destroy everything about America is what the fake media CNN and the rest and it happened with Democrats are all about” my question is and should be every citizen of this nation is😉 WHY????
THIS IMBECILE SHOULD NOT BE THE HEAD OF THAT DEPARTMENT…OF IMMIGRATION..!!! 😬
This guy is much smarter then any Dem in congress and you are just as stupid as a stump.
Complain to Trump. He undoubtedly appointed him and he only appoints those he believes will be truly loyal to HIM.
@Anderson Cooper Out of all the dumb racist support rants I’ve heard this one is one of the most stupid. I especially like the blue flag be
It’s shame for acting director of USCIS HAS NO COMMENT about immigrant.
This man talks a lot about nothing. He has not answered a single question and he blames congress when it’s his stupidity that is obviously to blame.
Sub-human leftistism is not an argument.
It’s stupid to get illegal immigration under control? Okay
FKN I.N. CREDIBLE! This interview is the epitome of the Trump method… lie/deny/pivot
You are dead wrong He was asked to come on air and discuss the huge problem of illegal aliens and legal deportation and the CNN twat ambushed him with a tweet question. Bullshit vile CNN tricks.
CUCCINELLI YOU SHOULD BE SENT TO ITALY…you are also NOT an AMERICAN!