Ken Cuccinelli on Trump’s racist tweets: ‘So what?’

TOPICS:
Ken Cuccinelli on Trump's racist tweets: 'So what?' 1

July 15, 2019

 

CNN's Alisyn Camerota pressed Acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli about President Trump's racist tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "Ken Cuccinelli on Trump’s racist tweets: ‘So what?’"

  1. ThatLadyDray | July 15, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    US Citizenship & Immigration Services ISN’T in communication with ICE? SMH okay.

  2. Suzy Q | July 15, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    All Cuccinelli did, throughout this interview, was lie and contradict himself, and when he got caught lying, he just responded by disrespecting Alisyn.
    Unfortunately, this is par for the course in Trump’s administration.

    • brian gardner | July 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      He was great, the CNN twat was only trying to not talk about what he was asked to come on air for.

  3. Dientera - The Raging Gentleman | July 15, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    “I haven’t heard the tweets” ……”Yes, I was read those tweets yesterday” …..
    When you begin your interview with a lie, there’s really no point in continuing to talk as you’ve already lost any credibility you may have had before you began.

    • Mj light | July 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Why should he answer for Trump’s tweets? He doesn’t even look like Trump. LMAO 🤣 🤣

    • cupid6977 | July 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      This is the Summary to ALL OF TRUMPS WHOLE 4 YEARS. Is history books it will have over his 4 years– BIG LIAR, and ROB USA FOR PERSONAL GAIN.

  4. joey handeland | July 15, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    This guy, is a puppet on a string. Nothing more or less.

    • Barbara Majer | July 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      joey handeland
      This guy, cuccinelli, is a mutant from another galactic !!
      A hybryd of a plant and a snake ….

    • brian gardner | July 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      you twat

    • jake shepherd | July 15, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      A string puppet is commonly a man who will defend women even if They are wrong. Even if she murdered someone he would take her side just based on her gender. Real men have open minded opinions. As a independent American voter it’s hard for me to tell if he is a puppet without further knowledge of his life. Puppet is also somebody who just worships a certain party. Like liberals.

  5. DJ Architect | July 15, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Clearly this man doesn’t know what’s going on with immigration

  6. Mia Mia | July 15, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    DONT FORGET TO ARREST AND LOCK UP ALL POLITICIANS WHO ALSO BREAK THE LAW

  7. Nikki Price | July 15, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    This POS is going out of his way to assume zero position on the other POS we have in the Oval!!

  8. metaldogsg | July 15, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Cuccinelli is another DT @ss kisser. His nose is so big, DT gets him to stick it between his (DT’s) legs to help prop up his teenie weenie!

  9. BlaqueCzar | July 15, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    He basically lied about not seeing it.

    • Karen Shaub | July 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      A racist by any other name is still a
      Racist. Is this another guy who has his job because he was appointed by Trump? Oh yeah, he’s Trump’s man.

      ICE sounds a bit like the SS. Nobody knows what they’ve done, just that they come in the night and take people away

    • Willi Ingulf Ditlefsen | July 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @W TF? “———-to put American Citizens First!” So you are saying that these elected coloured persons are not american citizens?! As mr. Cuccinelli is saying, they are now trying to “fix” immigration laws”, possibly to make the laws backdated, so second and third, possibly fourth generations of immigrants can be thrown out. Who will be next, Cuccinelli sound like an Italian name, better watch it mister, you never know.

  10. T Chaw | July 15, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Hey, Donnie Dickhead …. just because your father f*cked your mother on this land and brought you screaming into the world — does not make you more American than AOC or the other minority congresswomen. The only thing you have over AOC and the other minority congresswomen is that your skin color a few tones lighter than theirs. Oh, and …. speak some GERMAN, you lost POS! Imagine that …. a German, who speaks only English. Ashame of your heritage maybe, Donnie Dickhead??

  11. tammy mothershed | July 15, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Ken Cuccinell straight up lied about not being on twitter. He has over 30 twitter tweets he posted THIS WEEK.

  12. Suzy Q | July 15, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Finally, Trump tells us the truth about America; “the place from which [these Congresswoman] came.”.
    – the government a complete and total catastrophe.
    – it’s the worst, most corrupt, and inept anywhere in the world.
    – it’s totally broken and crime infested.

    I’m also very proud of our president for being so candid in admitting that he needs their help, “very badly.”, especially after having claimed that “[he] alone can fix it.”. (😬 Awkward)
    The first step is admitting you have a problem…So, good for you Mr. President! 👍Now, let’s hear all about this “15 minute” fix, you speak of so often? I believe it started with, “Bing bing, bong bong bong, bing”, right?

  13. Bryan Peterson | July 15, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Q: Do you like football? A: Baseball is an American pastime.

  14. Greg Foster | July 15, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    ANOTHER IMMORAL, JOB SCARED, FRONT MAN THAT DOESN’T KNOW ANYTHING; HE HAS NO ANSWERS TO REAL QUESTIONS THAT HE IS OBLIGATED TO ANSWER. HE SAYS “WE DONT DISCUSS OPERATIONAL PROCEDURE” WHEN TRUMP DID JUST THAT OVERE THE WEEKEND..FIRE HIM TOO!!

  15. Chris Downes | July 15, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    It was racial and cultural. Trump knew what he was saying. SMH

    • Philosopher K | July 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Phillip Gibbon

      She is a US citizen though and the other three 3 are born in the US. I think trump fucked up on this. I don’t think it’s racist but it’s definitely bordering on it though more I think about it.

      I think the part where he says come back and show us saves him from the racist charge. Conveniently CNN isn’t showing the full tweet. Surprise surprise.

    • Cody Berman | July 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Jeb Bush And you’re racist, gj as outting yourself as a racist, you racist.

    • Phillip Gibbon | July 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Johan Nilsson so by using that logic so is trump yet they show nothing but disrespect and no shes trying to rid the law with open boarders catch and release free medicare etc. But critising ice for arresting illegals when she left a shithole because of lawlessness is a joke

    • brian gardner | July 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      It is totally great what the president TRUMP tweeted.

    • Jan loves many | July 15, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @W TF? Division to destroy everything about America is what the fake media CNN and the rest and it happened with Democrats are all about” my question is and should be every citizen of this nation is😉 WHY????

  16. Rohanda Mclaurin | July 15, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    THIS IMBECILE SHOULD NOT BE THE HEAD OF THAT DEPARTMENT…OF IMMIGRATION..!!! 😬

    • brian gardner | July 15, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      This guy is much smarter then any Dem in congress and you are just as stupid as a stump.

    • Karen Shaub | July 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Complain to Trump. He undoubtedly appointed him and he only appoints those he believes will be truly loyal to HIM.

    • Karen Shaub | July 15, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Anderson Cooper Out of all the dumb racist support rants I’ve heard this one is one of the most stupid. I especially like the blue flag be

  17. jack smiths | July 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    It’s shame for acting director of USCIS HAS NO COMMENT about immigrant.

  18. Hector Tan | July 15, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    This man talks a lot about nothing. He has not answered a single question and he blames congress when it’s his stupidity that is obviously to blame.

  19. SoVerySasa | July 15, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    FKN I.N. CREDIBLE! This interview is the epitome of the Trump method… lie/deny/pivot

    • brian gardner | July 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      You are dead wrong He was asked to come on air and discuss the huge problem of illegal aliens and legal deportation and the CNN twat ambushed him with a tweet question. Bullshit vile CNN tricks.

  20. Francoise Loffler | July 15, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    CUCCINELLI YOU SHOULD BE SENT TO ITALY…you are also NOT an AMERICAN!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.