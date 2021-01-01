Kenney needs to ‘pick a lane’ and stop creating confusion on travel guidelines: analyst

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Must be nice to Jet off to Hawaii while many Albertans are losing everything.
well there you go,, tell the judge you were being subjective,, see what happens..
Premier Kenny needs to show real leader ship during this crisis he shown nothing but contempt for the vulnerable during this crisis premier Kenny needs to show a real leader ship or the federal government needs to make some across-the-board guidelines and rules premier Kenny is a week leader he shown that time and time again during this crisis I certainly feel that the minister should be punished for a bad judgement call
Agreed. We definitely DO NOT need an MLA and a minister who make SIGNIFICANT ERRORS IN JUDGEMENT, especially during the pandemic. Resign from the positions now to prevent more significant errors in judgement happening in the future.
As they scream for more federal dollars.
Sorry, if you want a “non conformist” policy and attitude…
Well sign a waiver saying so.
Can’t have it both ways, sorry.
And I am an Albertan, Cold Lake, stuck in Montreal.
I hope we pull through, but Canada is not making it easy.
So its essentially ok to travel because if you don’t ‘west jet’ and other Canadian airlines would be bankrupt…?? You can’t have your cake and eat it too…
It all makes no sense. She broke the no travel rule…RESIGN!!!
Corruption at highest level.
Nope that’s still Trudeau. He is the all time record holder
Seems the whole world is allowed to travel to Canada so why shouldn’t we be able to travel too?
I’m looking forward to my upcoming Mexico trip.
Wtf. These government are spitting in our face
Kenny is bad for Alberta and he should be voted out. Fire the Minister regardless. Guidelines are pretty well clear and it should be followed.
If they can not control themselves in this time of crisis how can we trust them to do their jobs properly ?
NOT different rules where you are, but WHO you are! Stop pissing around the fire already!
Safe travels. Let’s safe party.
They’re making the issue to be about travel. Travel is not the issue… they’re breaking THEIR OWN rules that they enforce on OTHERS!!
Different rules for different fools.✌🇨🇦
Not different rules, they are the same rules: Avoid non essential travel. Same for everyone!!
Do you think she is the only one? There is probably bunch of politicians who is now on vacation.
Help… am I the only one that’s confused about these “mixed messages from JK? Two sets of rules? One for government officials & citizens of AB?
Is this a mass just for laughs gags??
Lots of Small Businesses have collapsed. Why should West Jet get any preferential treatment?
She needs to resign. Ontario minister of Finance did.