Kenney needs to ‘pick a lane’ and stop creating confusion on travel guidelines: analyst

TOPICS:
Kenney needs to 'pick a lane' and stop creating confusion on travel guidelines: analyst 1

January 1, 2021

 

24 Comments on "Kenney needs to ‘pick a lane’ and stop creating confusion on travel guidelines: analyst"

  1. Sinister Minister | January 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Must be nice to Jet off to Hawaii while many Albertans are losing everything.

  2. binky dalton | January 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    well there you go,, tell the judge you were being subjective,, see what happens..

  3. Ryan Nealon | January 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Premier Kenny needs to show real leader ship during this crisis he shown nothing but contempt for the vulnerable during this crisis premier Kenny needs to show a real leader ship or the federal government needs to make some across-the-board guidelines and rules premier Kenny is a week leader he shown that time and time again during this crisis I certainly feel that the minister should be punished for a bad judgement call

    • Ediva Yoo | January 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Agreed. We definitely DO NOT need an MLA and a minister who make SIGNIFICANT ERRORS IN JUDGEMENT, especially during the pandemic. Resign from the positions now to prevent more significant errors in judgement happening in the future.

  4. Reg U | January 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    As they scream for more federal dollars.
    Sorry, if you want a “non conformist” policy and attitude…
    Well sign a waiver saying so.
    Can’t have it both ways, sorry.
    And I am an Albertan, Cold Lake, stuck in Montreal.

  5. OB | January 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    So its essentially ok to travel because if you don’t ‘west jet’ and other Canadian airlines would be bankrupt…?? You can’t have your cake and eat it too…
    It all makes no sense. She broke the no travel rule…RESIGN!!!

  6. Brittney Ross | January 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Corruption at highest level.

  7. Robert Horton | January 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Seems the whole world is allowed to travel to Canada so why shouldn’t we be able to travel too?
    I’m looking forward to my upcoming Mexico trip.

  8. kevin Graham | January 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Wtf. These government are spitting in our face

  9. Devil City | January 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Kenny is bad for Alberta and he should be voted out. Fire the Minister regardless. Guidelines are pretty well clear and it should be followed.

  10. LincolnTek | January 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    If they can not control themselves in this time of crisis how can we trust them to do their jobs properly ?

    • Ediva Yoo | January 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Agreed. We definitely DO NOT need an MLA and a minister who make SIGNIFICANT ERRORS IN JUDGEMENT, especially during the pandemic. Resign from the positions now to prevent more significant errors in judgement happening in the future.

  11. Brent Bobei | January 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    NOT different rules where you are, but WHO you are! Stop pissing around the fire already!

  12. desperate me | January 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Safe travels. Let’s safe party.

  13. Brent Bobei | January 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    They’re making the issue to be about travel. Travel is not the issue… they’re breaking THEIR OWN rules that they enforce on OTHERS!!

  14. Mike Bull | January 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Different rules for different fools.✌🇨🇦

  15. Colleen Jones | January 1, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Not different rules, they are the same rules: Avoid non essential travel. Same for everyone!!

  16. Helen Schulz | January 1, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Do you think she is the only one? There is probably bunch of politicians who is now on vacation.

  17. Noella Rash | January 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Help… am I the only one that’s confused about these “mixed messages from JK? Two sets of rules? One for government officials & citizens of AB?

  18. Mx Junkie | January 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Is this a mass just for laughs gags??

  19. Larry Campbell | January 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Lots of Small Businesses have collapsed. Why should West Jet get any preferential treatment?

  20. S A | January 1, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    She needs to resign. Ontario minister of Finance did.

