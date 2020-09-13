SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

80 Comments on "Kenosha mayor: I am disappointed that Trump is coming"

  1. Donnie Smith | September 1, 2020 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    Why would there be violence if these are all peaceful protesters?

  2. Walter Duranty | September 1, 2020 at 4:40 AM | Reply

    Kenosha Police: 102 of 175 criminal arrests are from outside agitators.

  3. David Hochstetler | September 1, 2020 at 5:25 AM | Reply

    “I’m disappointed that the president of my country is visiting my city.” Imagine saying that

  4. Jacques Gobeille | September 1, 2020 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    Everytime i read the comments of a Trump supporter its always a message of hate and no facts to proof there claims. Calling names to other fellow American. Like Democracy is the plague in the US . One things those poeple dont get… AMERICA at his base was about FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY. . With this president you guys are getting closer and closer to FACHISIM . Hitler didn’t come to this in a year… if you know your history you’ll see that it took him many years to get enough poeple to supported him. And he did use the same tools as Trump… great economy, jobs and hatred . US is slidding there bit by bit.

    • mzw meathook | September 1, 2020 at 8:57 AM | Reply

      Yes.we know fascism and like literally Hitler.

    • Demeter greek | September 1, 2020 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      Funny your describing the left literally they are the ones that refused the 2016 elections and are rioting right now in democratic cities
      America is not a democracy its a republic a federal union

    • Brandon Hudgins | September 1, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      Delusional. We the American people know the history. We have a constitution that protects us from dictatorship and any forms of COUP DE TAT! LETS BE PESCEFUL AMERICANS. let’s deal in rationality.

    • Armando Fernandez | September 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      you cant deny biggest crook ever

  5. vrnc M | September 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    Kenosha Police: 102 of 175 criminal arrests are from outside Kenosha.

    • orecoast 1961 | September 3, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      @Schuyler Ebbets Proof? No guess not. Idiot!

    • orecoast 1961 | September 3, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      @Dawn Kuzio STHU and you can prove that?

    • orecoast 1961 | September 3, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      @Edward SB So are white power groups and the KKK whats your point?

    • r.domanovic | September 3, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

      most are from Portland and Seattle … they have a lot of time, since they are not working and get paid by different Sor*os-organizations to travel around the country and incite violent riots .. these are the guys Trump and other ppl talked about when they spoke about groups of ppl wearing black clothes you can meet now on random US-flights- its riot and violence-tourism …many of them are in DC at the moment …portland somehow seems to be their homebase … we need to check the financial structures of this terrorist groups.. the finance boss of BLM is Susan Rosenberg a convicted terrorist involved in copkilling … Clinton released her 18 years earlier from jail ..and now she is one of BLM’s bosses
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Rosenberg
      she received about 200 million dollars from the op*en fund society that belongs to g so*r*os …youve MIGHTY enemies america

    • Origins686720 | September 4, 2020 at 5:38 AM | Reply

      @Jeannie Smith And the Law suits for Police Murder.

  6. Village Food Factory Asia | September 1, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    Hello my friend, i like your video

  7. Cardinal Stars | September 1, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    CNN won’t be happy until everyone is either dead or miserable enough to send one over the edge.

    • rosalind ganymede | September 1, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Change the channel, Skippy.

    • Michael Moore | September 1, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @peter kuria completely rubbish gossip show..

    • Master Blaster | September 1, 2020 at 11:46 PM | Reply

      I feel happy watching CNN. but Fox news pisses me off with all their Racism and Hatred.👎🤮

    • Michael Moore | September 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      @Master Blaster just go and burn a few peoples building down and go and vote for kiddy grabbing Joe as you are supposed to do.Then go and vote for hair sniffing Joe and rub his legs in the pool..It’s designed to brainwash simple young minds.
      FACT kiddy grabbing Joe couldn’t run a coffee shop.TRUTH..Its all political gossip rubbish…

    • Master Blaster | September 2, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

      @Michael Moore trump stole money from Children Cancer charities 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️ It doesn’t get any vile as that 🐍Vote for trump the snake and he will bite you in the back.

  8. PUCK61 LUCK | September 1, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    To all you TDS JUST DEMOCRAT’S THAT CARE MORE FOR YOUR PARTY THEN THE FACTS, ITS TIME TO ACT LIKE A AMERICAN. NOT A SOCIALISTS!

  9. IZA DARKO | September 1, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Six Democrat Minnesota mayors have endorsed Trump. Lifelong Dems are leaving the party. Gone too far left. Want Democracy not Socialism. People are waking up!!

    • dan mac | September 3, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      @Parthiv Rajesh
      what fucking ever, dude
      now lets look at all those use to be conservatives ()myself included) that want nothing to do with what the conservative party has become
      donnie adds 8.3 trillion to the debt

    • Evelyn Goh | September 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      IZA DARKO and then there were 7 and more n more n more! Good that people are waking up to the truth of Trump vs the delusional Biden n his handlers

    • dan mac | September 9, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @Evelyn Goh wow, a whole 6 votes
      well 6 is better than none i suppose, and donnies going to need all the help he can get

    • IZA DARKO | September 10, 2020 at 4:14 AM | Reply

      @Evelyn Goh Life long DEMS are fleeing the party in droves. Biden got BLASTED at last two events. Military guy yelling at Biden telling him “he’s disqualified & got blood on his hands” And an Autoworker told Biden off for Obama/Biden sold out their jobs. Much to Biden’s handlers chagrin. LMAO!!!

    • Evelyn Goh | September 10, 2020 at 4:19 AM | Reply

      IZA DARKO 👍👌🙌🏽

  10. ♿NPC-TardLivesMatter✊ | September 1, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    *”A Summer Of Love”* Democrat Mayors

  11. Rd 83 | September 1, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Pray for Kenosha. They’ve been through so much.

  12. W P | September 1, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Why isn’t CNN asking ‘Mayors’ of cities take responsibility? What’s a Mayor’s job really?

    • W P | September 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Joe Mendoza – Sorry, we’re talking about violence in cities over here. What’re you asking from Trump? When he offered to help, the mayors and governors went into their own shells and told him to stay out. Now they’ll blame him?

    • Rachel Ash | September 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @W P Name calling like “Pocahontas”? Save your hypocrisy for your fellow Drumpftards, who just repeat Conalds lies. Intelligent people won’t buy it.

    • W P | September 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash – Nonsense, just you name-calling with nothing of substance to add – empty vessels do make much noise.

    • Rachel Ash | September 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      @W P But you won’t call out Drumpf when he name calls. Here are some new names for your con man hero. Traitor-Russia, Incompetent -185,000 dead, Liar-22,000 and Fraud-Drumpf University. You could be dipped in Conalds lying bullshit and still think it was a spa.

    • W P | September 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash – Lol, keep showcasing your immaturity lil girl. And keep making him win! Haha…

  13. Poutine | September 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Mayor of Portland is disappointed that antifa attacked his condo and tried to set it on fire.

  14. Valentine Fernandes | September 1, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    CNN November 4, 2020😂🤣😂🤣

  15. Inculcated Frankenbean | September 1, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Wow, CNN is so disingenuous.

  16. Zap Rowsdower | September 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    This Governor is loving the paid protestor action >> he said he needs time to heal? Wisconsin you elected a turd.

  17. Blaze Gehrke | September 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    He went their and nothing happened. WOW imagine that LMAO 🤣

  18. Brady Windham | September 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    And trump came and the people loved it

  19. Kevin | September 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Trump could save a baby from a burning building and cnn would still act like he is a bigot and evil 😆

  20. turkey2003 | September 3, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    His city looks like Somalia in the 90s. Maybe he should worry about that instead of trump.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.