30 comments

  2. did you see sen.scott tearing her down for master,master pulls the strings and watch him dance, puppets the most qualified candidates for the supreme court justice ever

    Reply

  4. Brian Stelter must get a lot of tough questions. Because everytime someone asks him a tough question, he says “it’s time for lunch”….Obviously, he’s not very good an answering tough questions, but he IS very good at eating !!

    Reply

    2. @Susan Sharp how are we supposed to believe anything bryan stelter says when he claims to be 34 years old?

      Reply

  6. “I am qualified to be on the Supreme Court. Black, female and incapable of defining what a woman is.” – Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Reply

  11. Why no Stelter clips. The internet is blowing up today with the dumb things Brian says but CNN doesn’t seem to want to profit from their own clown.

    Reply

  13. Absolutely and positively historic indeed! Never in history has there been so many unqualified people holding so many reigns of power at once.

    Reply

  18. Honestly, I like her way more than the black woman who said she was never proud of her country until her husband was nominated to be president.

    Reply

  19. What world do we live in that the required qualification for a top job isnt your skills anymore but your color and gender

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.