Katy Tur interviews New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt who reports: "A key witness in the impeachment investigation filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to rule on whether he can testify” – and the decision could have implications for other witnesses, like John Bolton. Aired on 10/25/19.

Key Witness In Impeachment Investigation Asks Court If He Should Testify | The Last Word | MSNBC