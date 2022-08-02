Recent Post
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
I WISH I COULD HELP Ukrainian PEOPLE
Vote for the pro democracy party and not the one who is for Putin!!!!
From the USA we wish you a speedy recovery! You have a great Army to fight with!!!
I’d likely feel the same. 🙏🏻
I love that that’s something russi lacks this men are truly devoted people that’s bigger than money and everything else
That’s very much true!
The Ukrainian people had two options: either live as slaves on their knees, or fight back. They chose the latter. What would we as Americans do?
Semper Fidelis…
Glory to Ukraine!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
I mean make ou drafting male as illegal and allow male refugees to go outside of ukraine. Then we will appreciate the bravery.
It reminds me of the twisted analogy: “The light at the end of the tunnel is actually a fast train!”
Us countries around Russia know what Russia is. We have a generation memory and some relatives who have gone through the worst. The Baltics, Finland and now Ukraine – we will never give up. It’s a history of a thousand years and will not stop until Russia knows for good not to destroy and kill its neighbours.
@Music on a budget To my knowledge us Nordics have nothing to do with any foreign policy except when it touches us. I have no idea what your point is. Thus far we have really not have received much from the US compared to what Europe has done. US should take care more since this whole thing is in its own interests if nothing else. Every single day of the war in Ukraine increases US inflation.
If you value your life, never put anyone in the position where they have nothing left to loose…
Awful. So awful.
What Russian forces have done, at instructions of the Kremlin.
What the Ukrainian people have had to endure, go through.
My heart is filled with joy everytime I hear of Russian forces killing Ukrainian Nazis.
Help him get it done get this man some fire power
So brave! Ukraine is a what true courage and love of country looks like! Stand with Ukraine 🇺🇲🇺🇦
Keep América Great Again
Выздоравливайте поскорее!
Hard to imagine how furious they must be to have their lives interrupted because of one man’s arrogance and absurd view of the world.
His will to live is amazing; I want so much for someone to just make Putin disappear.
Hey, CNN. Please report on how Ukraine just named one of their stadiums after one of their most notorius Nazi war criminals.
Sure, let him go back! And face the music….
Best wishes for a quick recovery.
I like the quote, “kill them all”.
Long live Ukraine 🇺🇦
