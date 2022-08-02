44 comments

  1. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

  5. I love that that’s something russi lacks this men are truly devoted people that’s bigger than money and everything else

  6. The Ukrainian people had two options: either live as slaves on their knees, or fight back. They chose the latter. What would we as Americans do?
    Semper Fidelis…
    Glory to Ukraine!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲

    1. I mean make ou drafting male as illegal and allow male refugees to go outside of ukraine. Then we will appreciate the bravery.

  7. It reminds me of the twisted analogy: “The light at the end of the tunnel is actually a fast train!”

  8. Us countries around Russia know what Russia is. We have a generation memory and some relatives who have gone through the worst. The Baltics, Finland and now Ukraine – we will never give up. It’s a history of a thousand years and will not stop until Russia knows for good not to destroy and kill its neighbours.

    1. @Music on a budget To my knowledge us Nordics have nothing to do with any foreign policy except when it touches us. I have no idea what your point is. Thus far we have really not have received much from the US compared to what Europe has done. US should take care more since this whole thing is in its own interests if nothing else. Every single day of the war in Ukraine increases US inflation.

  9. If you value your life, never put anyone in the position where they have nothing left to loose…

  10. Awful. So awful.
    What Russian forces have done, at instructions of the Kremlin.
    What the Ukrainian people have had to endure, go through.

  12. So brave! Ukraine is a what true courage and love of country looks like! Stand with Ukraine 🇺🇲🇺🇦

  14. Hard to imagine how furious they must be to have their lives interrupted because of one man’s arrogance and absurd view of the world.

  16. Hey, CNN. Please report on how Ukraine just named one of their stadiums after one of their most notorius Nazi war criminals.

