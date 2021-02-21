Kindergarten looks different amid COVID-19 | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
February 21, 2021

 

School looks different for kids and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic
Kindergarteners and their parents explain what school is like a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Comments on "Kindergarten looks different amid COVID-19 | USA TODAY"

  1. Kaleo Vaifale | February 21, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Man, Kindergarten was care free back then on the playground. Exactly what is needed for their social development in the future, stay protected and proactive y’all

  2. Think Jfk | February 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    This channel has very sick and evil animals working there with there evil propaganda

  3. Lisa | February 21, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    It sure does….looks like teacher’s unions are all guilty of child abuse.

