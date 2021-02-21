Kindergarten looks different amid COVID-19 | USA TODAY

School looks different for kids and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: Hospital housekeepers are COVID unsung heroes
Kindergarteners and their parents explain what school is like a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Man, Kindergarten was care free back then on the playground. Exactly what is needed for their social development in the future, stay protected and proactive y’all
This channel has very sick and evil animals working there with there evil propaganda
It sure does….looks like teacher’s unions are all guilty of child abuse.