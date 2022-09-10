King Charles III’s first speech as monarch | FULL ADDRESS

  2. Not the biggest fan of Charles, but towards the end I couldn’t help but tear up. Losing parents, especially so close together, is so hard.

  12. For Charles to deliver such a warm and touching speech only 2 days after the death of his mother was truly outstanding. It’s easy to judge him but try walking a day in his shoes and not having privacy to grieve in peace.

    1. @lex jayke it’s actually really hard. You shouldn’t judge someone’s role in the world because king/queen is hard as.

    3. @lex jayke I’m not. It is hard! Everyone in the world judging you. Not having any privacy. Scared of a decision that you make because you don’t know the reaction of the world. Having all the luxuries is apart of it but being royal is actually harder than you think. Never judge someone before walking in their shoes😀

    5. @lex jayke I know he hasn’t had the hardest life but basically ruling over nearly half the world is not just an easy job.

  18. Im sad about the loss of our Queen, but so happy to see her live and long and happy life. She did so well for not just the country, but the world. All the best to King Charles III. Your mum would be proud ♥️

  20. He is the best possible following Monarch there is.
    His speech is strong while being so warm and touching. I wish him the best health and may he still be able to fullfil his dreams and wishes.

