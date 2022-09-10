Recent Post
- What’s it like in London right now? CTV News’ Marcia MacMillan explains #shorts #queenelizabeth
- King Charles III outlines Royal title changes
- King Charles III’s first speech as monarch | FULL ADDRESS
- Woman kisses King Charles III #shorts
- Que. premier faces backlash after linking immigration to ‘extremism’
30 comments
What a great speech. It was perfect in all respects. Well done, King 🤴, I’m impressed 👏.
Me too!!!
Not the biggest fan of Charles, but towards the end I couldn’t help but tear up. Losing parents, especially so close together, is so hard.
I think he did a marvellous job. He certainly has my loyalty and support.
Same here!!!! Long live the King.
Great address. I have hope for him.
Long live the King!
He almost cried at the end of his speech, didn’t he? It’s heartbreaking and made my eyes tear up as well.
No one repress mom
Mine also. He lost both parents in a year and I’m sure loved them very much.
QUE DEUS ABENÇOE SEUS PASSOS , COMO ABENÇOOU OS PASSOS DA RAINHA. DEUS SALVE O REI!!!
I have always liked and respected prince Charles.
Wow! His Majisty King Charles is and will be a great speaker. Long live the King and Long may you reign.
He was MAGNIFICENT!
Sad. To lose your mother is always painful. I am sure he will do well.
As soon as he said, to his mama….I’m tearing up.
For Charles to deliver such a warm and touching speech only 2 days after the death of his mother was truly outstanding. It’s easy to judge him but try walking a day in his shoes and not having privacy to grieve in peace.
@lex jayke it’s actually really hard. You shouldn’t judge someone’s role in the world because king/queen is hard as.
@Arthur E you’re delusional Arthur.
@lex jayke I’m not. It is hard! Everyone in the world judging you. Not having any privacy. Scared of a decision that you make because you don’t know the reaction of the world. Having all the luxuries is apart of it but being royal is actually harder than you think. Never judge someone before walking in their shoes😀
@Arthur E I’ll say it again Arthur. You are delusional if you think King Charles III has a difficult life.
@lex jayke I know he hasn’t had the hardest life but basically ruling over nearly half the world is not just an easy job.
LONG LIVE THE KING!!!!
Well done Charlie, well done. Long live the King!
Wow… ive never seen King Charles so emotional before.
She was someone all women looked up to and will continue to strive towards for years to come
Great speech, your Majesty! Now that you are King, you truly stand up to this burden. Long live the King!
Im sad about the loss of our Queen, but so happy to see her live and long and happy life. She did so well for not just the country, but the world. All the best to King Charles III. Your mum would be proud ♥️
What a beautiful speech. Teary eyed
He is the best possible following Monarch there is.
His speech is strong while being so warm and touching. I wish him the best health and may he still be able to fullfil his dreams and wishes.