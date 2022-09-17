Recent Post
- Watch: Thousands of mourners gather in London for Queen Elizabeth II
- See Russians react to Ukraine’s dramatic territory gains
- CNN reporter: Russians appear ‘stunned’ in wake of Ukraine gains
- King Charles visits Northern Ireland for first time as monarch
- Chevron CEO: ‘Painful’ energy crisis could push Europe into recession
55 comments
This is America, why is it breaking news every time Charles farts now?
Are you even remotely aware how many people have British roots in this country? Obviously not. Myself included. My dad was born in Great Britain. I rather despise the British for the centuries old conflict in N. Ireland. That said, I admired and respected her greatly. It matters to all kinds of people. Turn it off if you don’t want to see it.
They own America…hence the gold trimming around the American flag…..
Because a lot of us here are Irish!
@Boni bon bon It’s happening on every cable news network…
Gonna record all of the „firsts“ aren’t you? You’re like that crazy ex who celebrates a 2 week anniversary and takes instagram photos of their entire life.
1 chester Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Dear Irene let him leave in peace, you know what they will do otherwise.
1 Gerald Simien Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Да здравствует Кароль Великой Британи .Дай Вам Бог Мира Счастья и Працветания .🇬🇧🇺🇸👑👑⭐♥️😇✝️☦🙏🇪🇺🌷🌷
He is visiting because the rest of Ireland had a epic party after the Queen died.
Love King Charles. 💙❤🤍🇬🇧👑🇬🇧🤍❤💙
God save the King! 👏🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
why would they do that? the passing of the queen is just gonna make the loyalties of the unionist that much stronger!
Very good step to visit Ireland and thank masses and trying to establish stronger relationships between to states of Great Britay
1 colsahasi Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Northern Ireland 🇬🇧
@Abe Froman Yea. A great step would have been the visit the Republic. Prolly took a lot for him to go to N. Ireland. I don’t think he’s put the fact that the IRA blew his Uncle up behind him.
@LOVEDC4EVER! Why would he visit the Republic of Ireland now for. He is only visiting the Home Countries!
“Monarchy is a survival of the tyranny imposed by the hand of greed and treachery upon the human race in the darkest and most ignorant days of our history.” James Connolly 1910.
Love King Charles. 💙❤🤍🇬🇧👑🇬🇧🤍❤💙
Never forget
United Ireland 🇮🇪🇪🇺
Charles should pay taxes on what was left to him by the queen.
1 drakulie Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Love King Charles. 💙❤🤍🇬🇧👑🇬🇧🤍❤💙
@𝕋𝕖𝕔 𝕆𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕖𝕝𝕗 pedal file.
6:19 “Apolitical”? Why ‘apolitical’? 🤔 The U. K. is a constitutional monarchy. That doesn’t make the monarch ‘apolitical’. 🤔 You think the monarchy’s just for decoration? 🤔
7:46 Politicians don’t HAVE TO be “always on one side or the other”.
8:59 Ok. But the IRA state that the Northern Irish border remains an issue, and nobody wants a hard border and there’s an issue with the UK/Ireland ‘floating’ border. Turning your attention towards PRACTICAL HELP.
1 Fils de Jean Noir Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes. They are apolitical
@MsMissy Not sure what you mean. HM is THE HEAD OF STATE of 14 nations and the U. K. Is ‘head of state’ not ‘political’ title? 🤔
Sinn what? Always fun to listen to TV commentators mess up the pronunciation of names from my part of the world. I’m no royalist, far from it, but I gotta give Charlie some credit given that his old mate Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA. Takes a big man to be able to put that aside and step in to the bigger picture.
1 Christopher Deignan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Berman obviously knows jack squat about Irish history, what a shame. Republicans in Ireland have had issues with the monarchy for hundreds of years, not just since the Troubles. In fact pledging allegiance to the monarch was a huge sticking point for the Republic of Ireland and was one of the reasons why we had a Civil War.
Shin Fine 🤨🤡
King Charles III the king 🇵🇭🍷🇬🇧🇫🇴👑❤️😇🧙🏻♂️🐴
1 Roy Dimanalata Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He’s never mentioned about his first wife Diana when he became the king… Sorry for Diana…must be extremely hard for William and Harry…
1 IP Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s tea time people the show must go on as the other Queen said
1 El Gallito Del Palenque Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
3:47 “Sinn Fein”!! That’s some pronunciation🤣🤣
1 Colors 66 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Just about everything he does for the next few months will be for the time as king
1 DS Slots Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Upon the death of the Queen, Joe Biden wrote a very heartfelt letter to the British people and stated that Bohemian Rhapsody was one of his most favorite melodies.
1 T. R. Campbell Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8sjT-d0x3M
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
When it comes to investing, we want our money to grow with the highest rates of return, and the lowest risk possible. While there are no shortcuts to getting rich, but there are smart ways to go about it…
Dailey carinn Stephanie
Dailey carinn Stephanie
Dailey carinn Stephanie
Interesting, please can you give me an
estimate of how you make weekly of monthly
through her
This is a refreshing coincidence, I invest with
Dailey carinn Stephanie too and she is quite a good deal
for me also..
I’d love to see Charlie and Camilla walk out of a ceremony holding hands like Harry and Meghan did when leaving Westminster Hall 😂🤣😂
LONG LIVE THE KING 👑🇬🇧