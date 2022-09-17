55 comments

    1. Are you even remotely aware how many people have British roots in this country? Obviously not. Myself included. My dad was born in Great Britain. I rather despise the British for the centuries old conflict in N. Ireland. That said, I admired and respected her greatly. It matters to all kinds of people. Turn it off if you don’t want to see it.

      Reply

  2. Gonna record all of the „firsts“ aren’t you? You’re like that crazy ex who celebrates a 2 week anniversary and takes instagram photos of their entire life.

    Reply

  4. Да здравствует Кароль Великой Британи .Дай Вам Бог Мира Счастья и Працветания .🇬🇧🇺🇸👑👑⭐♥️😇✝️☦🙏🇪🇺🌷🌷

    Reply

    3. why would they do that? the passing of the queen is just gonna make the loyalties of the unionist that much stronger!

      Reply

  6. Very good step to visit Ireland and thank masses and trying to establish stronger relationships between to states of Great Britay

    Reply

    3. @Abe Froman Yea. A great step would have been the visit the Republic. Prolly took a lot for him to go to N. Ireland. I don’t think he’s put the fact that the IRA blew his Uncle up behind him.

      Reply

  7. “Monarchy is a survival of the tyranny imposed by the hand of greed and treachery upon the human race in the darkest and most ignorant days of our history.” James Connolly 1910.

    Reply

  9. 6:19 “Apolitical”? Why ‘apolitical’? 🤔 The U. K. is a constitutional monarchy. That doesn’t make the monarch ‘apolitical’. 🤔 You think the monarchy’s just for decoration? 🤔

    7:46 Politicians don’t HAVE TO be “always on one side or the other”.

    8:59 Ok. But the IRA state that the Northern Irish border remains an issue, and nobody wants a hard border and there’s an issue with the UK/Ireland ‘floating’ border. Turning your attention towards PRACTICAL HELP.

    Reply

    3. @MsMissy Not sure what you mean. HM is THE HEAD OF STATE of 14 nations and the U. K. Is ‘head of state’ not ‘political’ title? 🤔

      Reply

  10. Sinn what? Always fun to listen to TV commentators mess up the pronunciation of names from my part of the world. I’m no royalist, far from it, but I gotta give Charlie some credit given that his old mate Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA. Takes a big man to be able to put that aside and step in to the bigger picture.

    Reply

  11. Berman obviously knows jack squat about Irish history, what a shame. Republicans in Ireland have had issues with the monarchy for hundreds of years, not just since the Troubles. In fact pledging allegiance to the monarch was a huge sticking point for the Republic of Ireland and was one of the reasons why we had a Civil War.

    Reply

  13. He’s never mentioned about his first wife Diana when he became the king… Sorry for Diana…must be extremely hard for William and Harry…

    Reply

  17. Upon the death of the Queen, Joe Biden wrote a very heartfelt letter to the British people and stated that Bohemian Rhapsody was one of his most favorite melodies.

    Reply

  18. When it comes to investing, we want our money to grow with the highest rates of return, and the lowest risk possible. While there are no shortcuts to getting rich, but there are smart ways to go about it…

    Reply

    5. This is a refreshing coincidence, I invest with
      Dailey carinn Stephanie too and she is quite a good deal
      for me also..

      Reply

  19. I’d love to see Charlie and Camilla walk out of a ceremony holding hands like Harry and Meghan did when leaving Westminster Hall 😂🤣😂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.