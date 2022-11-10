41 comments

  2. Wish you good luck on whatever you decide to do. The American people owe you gratitude. We wish we have more of Liz and you. You both are who the country needs.

  3. Thank you, dear Adam!! So appreciate you and look forward to all the amazing gifts you will bring to our country (and world at large). All the best to you and family always.

  6. I have so much respect for Kinzinger even though we do not share all views. He is not afraid to stand up for our country despite what could come of it. Thank you for your service.

  9. After the committee concludes Adam Kinzinger should go out and get some national backing to run for president

  10. He is good man with strong fearless morals , a rare individual in the corruption of the GOP. Thankyou for all you have done and will do….🙏🙏🙏

  12. Oh yeah, I remember these kind of Republicans. Honor. Respect. Moral. Honest. They are still out there. Many showed up and voted to correct what was wrong. Not all the deniers were voted out. It’s a start. Didn’t happen over night, won’t get better over night.

  16. This man has a understanding of Democracy and fairness in politics. I am not a Republican and dont always agree how he voted in Congress but he is the best candidate for POTUS that both parties have to offer. I would vote for him in a heartbeat.

    1. Raskin/ Porter for President and VP, Both are for the USA, and the people….Great Policies, soft spoken with a bite..The kind of no nonsense, politicians USA needs today…Raskin is a Constitution Scholar, and Porter is an Economics and people specialist…To me that is a WIN-WIN…NO PARTY, WITH INDIVIDUAL POWER..

  18. I really respect Adam Kinzinger when he stands up for integrity, honesty and democracy despite Trump threatening him. 👍👍👍

  19. I’m a Democrat that can get behind Kinzinger. He’s a good dude with principles. Hard to come by these days in the GOP. Thank you for your honorable service to this country!

    3. Me 2 – Adam is a REAL Republican. They should start working on getting this guy elected President rather than DeSantis who is nothing more than “Trump 2.0” – candidate quality DOES matter and this guy has it in spades.

  20. Adam, You did a great service to this country. We will never forget. When i think of you, i think of INTEGRITY , COURAGE, SERVICE.Thank you very much for being there when this country needed you most.

