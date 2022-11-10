Recent Post
41 comments
Job well done Adam🙏
He’s a weak, pathetic and slimy little snake.
Wish you good luck on whatever you decide to do. The American people owe you gratitude. We wish we have more of Liz and you. You both are who the country needs.
Thank you, dear Adam!! So appreciate you and look forward to all the amazing gifts you will bring to our country (and world at large). All the best to you and family always.
I hope he runs for president……..
God bless him.
I have so much respect for Kinzinger even though we do not share all views. He is not afraid to stand up for our country despite what could come of it. Thank you for your service.
Gentle reminder that he voted with Trump and the repukes some 93% of the time.
@rolly Please don’t encourage Will to break the court order to stay 500 feet away from children.
@Will Tell All night night
@Will Tell All it’s going in the wrong direction because of the gop, nobody else
@Will Tell All
…
Sean Hannity: Do you think I’m bad for America?
Ted Koppel: Yeah.
(View it on Youtube.)
If Kinzinger ran for office, I would vote for him. He puts country before…..
Same here.
@Christine Hy maybe president one day. He’s got so much integrity.
Adam, thank you for all you have done for America and Americans, honor and respect!
After the committee concludes Adam Kinzinger should go out and get some national backing to run for president
He is good man with strong fearless morals , a rare individual in the corruption of the GOP. Thankyou for all you have done and will do….🙏🙏🙏
My favorite Republican. Too bad he is leaving in the short term, but hopeful it means big things long term.
He would be a good future Secretary of Defense no matter which party is President.
hahahhaha Adam konzinger didnt want to be re-elected because he will be a sore loser..
You only like him bc he’s anti Trump
@Sandburg Martin he would be a great future stay at home dad
Oh yeah, I remember these kind of Republicans. Honor. Respect. Moral. Honest. They are still out there. Many showed up and voted to correct what was wrong. Not all the deniers were voted out. It’s a start. Didn’t happen over night, won’t get better over night.
John McCain would be proud of you Adam
It will never get better until we insist on truth in media. We must bring back the Fairness Doctrine!
@Ann Gaffney but he’s not alive is he
SOO VERY WELL SAID, THANK YOU. I HOPE ADAM REMAINS RELEVANT.
Just Two Okay Republicans left, the rest are pure scum
It would be nice if the Republican party had more people like Kinzinger.
Seeing the current results, I think this gent would have won if he ran.
He’ll be back.
He’s still young.
He will be integral in rebuiliding the GOP credibility.
This man has a understanding of Democracy and fairness in politics. I am not a Republican and dont always agree how he voted in Congress but he is the best candidate for POTUS that both parties have to offer. I would vote for him in a heartbeat.
Raskin/ Porter for President and VP, Both are for the USA, and the people….Great Policies, soft spoken with a bite..The kind of no nonsense, politicians USA needs today…Raskin is a Constitution Scholar, and Porter is an Economics and people specialist…To me that is a WIN-WIN…NO PARTY, WITH INDIVIDUAL POWER..
You did a good job for democracy, Mr. Kinzinger. Thanks Adam.
I really respect Adam Kinzinger when he stands up for integrity, honesty and democracy despite Trump threatening him. 👍👍👍
I’m a Democrat that can get behind Kinzinger. He’s a good dude with principles. Hard to come by these days in the GOP. Thank you for your honorable service to this country!
don’t get too carried away. he’s still a trickle down / cut corporate taxes guy
Ditto!
Me 2 – Adam is a REAL Republican. They should start working on getting this guy elected President rather than DeSantis who is nothing more than “Trump 2.0” – candidate quality DOES matter and this guy has it in spades.
Adam, You did a great service to this country. We will never forget. When i think of you, i think of INTEGRITY , COURAGE, SERVICE.Thank you very much for being there when this country needed you most.