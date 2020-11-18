Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacts to the breaking news that President Trump fired our nation’s top cyber security expert via tweet. Sen. Klobuchar stresses Chris Krebs’ job went well beyond election security as Trump is really putting the nation at risk for his personal grievance against the man who said this was the most secure U.S. election ever. Aired on 11/17/2020.
Klobuchar On Ouster Of Cyber Official: ‘He Should Never Have Been Fired.’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
The fact that he does this without push-back tells the bigger story, nobody cares anymore.
I think everyone who was fired by trump already knew they were going to be fired. Almost like it’s expected of Trump to act this way.
Biden can hire him back.
By nobody you mean Repugatards!
Donald Trump is more Dangerous than Covid 19,
He must be removed from office now.
@Dana Ball Don’t rile him ma’am, he may be a Proud Boy.
@Mark Keyser I’m a dude, not a ma’am. Common mistake. Proud Boys must have loved seeing Trump dance to YMCA, and hear him say that he wanted to kiss all the men in the front row. Oh my! LOL
@Cecilia Bond Making fun of Trumpists involves simply pointing out the truth. 😀🇺🇸🗽
Back to the SWUMP at Mara Go Go
Or at the very least be CONTAINED.
When is trump going to be removed for his attempt to destroy America those who support him are responsible for the fate of our country
When VP Pence puts the nation first, concedes the election, and procedes to invoke the 25th Amendment. But don’t hold your breath.
Adolf Schicklgruber also eliminated his Krebs on his last days at the Führerbunker.
Fired for telling the truth and not endorsing the perfidious candidate 🤦♀️
Maybe Biden should hire him and get all the security info he needs???
He can’t give classified information to Biden or anyone else.
@GH1618 Not to sure that’s true, if it is the incoming President.
If you are a competent person of honor and integrity, you will always be an enemy in the eyes of Donald Trump.
Amen to that. It’s the same way with all totalitarian regimes. Trump acts like a dictator.
And if you are a fraud, crony, or bootlicker, you are great in the eyes of Donald trump.
@Alvinius Alviniathan Amen to that sibling!
@Dana Ball the truth is always the enemy of dictators & wannabe dictators like the one who is squatting in our White House
Trump is definitely playing the victim, whilst he’s hiding away and blaming everyone else for his mistakes
Joe Fitz the man is a delusional sociopath… There is something definitely wrong with him.
The only crime that Krebs committed was telling the truth.
@Linda g But that seem to be a crime in Tumps USA.
@Ronny Eriksson Sad but true.
Trump is taking the ship down with him. They should have never let this fool be President.
Blood is on all our hands, weather you voted or not… unfortunately…
no truer words were ever spoken…
#Facts
@The Spaz Nope. I never supported, or voted for, that corrupt disgusting man, nor would I. Speak for yourself.
@Quarky Chick Neither have I but that doesn’t absolve us from anything. We are at a point where we just can’t opt out without repercussions. There is no magical third door that will transport you temporarily into a state of entropy. But its not entirely our fault either, we are stuck in a rock and a hard place and Trump is merely a symptom to a greater cause. This doesn’t end with him… Point is we have all these philosophies about responsibility and accountability within the shades of grey yet when it comes down to it we still think in black and white. All we have done is point fingers at others just to pretend ours are clean and hence we are still being held at gun point by this virus. It doesn’t split hairs between the left, right, ALM, BLM, LBQT ,KKK , Proud Boys, MAGA etc. None of it matters because its just one of the many sides of a multifaceted die and we are not making a very good case for it to not pull the trigger. The future of our species is in question (this issue is not just in the US. India, China, Russia are all having their version of internal power struggles) and it will likely not end here but the wound from the bullet will shape the length of our path till the wound festers and we as a country succumb.
Its ironic, but it does feel like we are reliving those superhero movies just without the capes, superpowers and heroes. We are having our own existential crisis and we are heading into Civil War. Eventually we will be having our own Infinity War and End Game. The only difference is that there is no time traveling to stop Thanos (Trump) and stopping Thanos (Trump) isn’t automatically a happy ending. But we are still in the middle of our own version of Civil War.
Okay, whenever Trump said ” they’re good people” it’s more like they are people who are loyal to him.
Trump has been fired. Bye, bye.
*Trump keeps acting like he thinks he can just ignore the election.*
He obviously can, so far.
Cant wait for him to be dragged out of the WH by his wig with him screaming and yelling I WON I WON I WON.
Krebs is an honorable man. Biden should hire him, least difficult transition for a department.
Very good point
AMEM. I am sure they will not let such talent go to waste.
Trump evidently made a big mistake – he appointed an honest person.
Donald Trump is the worst thing that happened to America. EVER!!!
willow881000 for sure.
@Ian G not for long, he is.
No he isn’t. Anyone with the legal ability to remove him, but choose not to ,are worse.
Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠
The absolute worst of the worst.
Anyone supporting Trump now is 100% anti-American. Zero doubt about that.
@Vict0r Mas0n Such an ignorant, uninformed tool. Crawl back under your rock, fascist.
@Vict0r Mas0n You ever get unemployment, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, did you cash your stimulus check? Congrats, you’re a Socialist Parasite, Moron!
@Vict0r Mas0n Should US be a democracy, or should it not? If you want democracy, you have to see that Donald Trump is the greatest treath to it – ever.
I couldn’t agree more,this is outrageous.
@Vict0r Mas0n It’s: College,genius
Trump couldn’t fire him in person. That’s what a coward does.
Triangulation through Twitter.
Has tRump ever fired anyone in person, other than on his ridiculous Reality TV show. Probably not. I guess it’s hard to look a better person than you in the eye and fire them.
It makes Trump feel more powerful to Tweet the firings, especially since his devote cult followers will Tweet back support for his actions.
The public should decry tRUMP’s firing of Dir. KREBS, the DHS official who makes sure of our security.
He has integrity and values honesty being one. Trump doesn’t have it.
Only a psychopath will fire a person who did his job too well. The guy is a hero (winner!!) and Trump is a coward (loser!!)
the whole world has been witnessing all the insane and corrupt acts of Mr. Trump