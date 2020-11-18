Klobuchar On Ouster Of Cyber Official: ‘He Should Never Have Been Fired.’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Klobuchar On Ouster Of Cyber Official: 'He Should Never Have Been Fired.' | The Last Word | MSNBC

November 18, 2020

 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacts to the breaking news that President Trump fired our nation’s top cyber security expert via tweet. Sen. Klobuchar stresses Chris Krebs’ job went well beyond election security as Trump is really putting the nation at risk for his personal grievance against the man who said this was the most secure U.S. election ever. Aired on 11/17/2020.
Klobuchar On Ouster Of Cyber Official: ‘He Should Never Have Been Fired.’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

62 Comments on "Klobuchar On Ouster Of Cyber Official: ‘He Should Never Have Been Fired.’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. thad dunkin | November 18, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    The fact that he does this without push-back tells the bigger story, nobody cares anymore.

  2. The Ghost | November 18, 2020 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is more Dangerous than Covid 19,
    He must be removed from office now.

  3. Victoria Warrior | November 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    When is trump going to be removed for his attempt to destroy America those who support him are responsible for the fate of our country

  4. Tweetie-Louise | November 18, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    Fired for telling the truth and not endorsing the perfidious candidate 🤦‍♀️

  5. John Hughes | November 18, 2020 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Maybe Biden should hire him and get all the security info he needs???

  6. TheChiefEng | November 18, 2020 at 1:11 AM | Reply

    If you are a competent person of honor and integrity, you will always be an enemy in the eyes of Donald Trump.

  7. Joe Fitz | November 18, 2020 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Trump is definitely playing the victim, whilst he’s hiding away and blaming everyone else for his mistakes

  8. nathar40 | November 18, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Trump is taking the ship down with him. They should have never let this fool be President.

    • The Spaz | November 18, 2020 at 5:56 AM | Reply

      Blood is on all our hands, weather you voted or not… unfortunately…

    • Greg Miller | November 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      no truer words were ever spoken…

    • MClovin 2020 | November 18, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      #Facts

    • Quarky Chick | November 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @The Spaz Nope. I never supported, or voted for, that corrupt disgusting man, nor would I. Speak for yourself.

    • The Spaz | November 18, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      @Quarky Chick Neither have I but that doesn’t absolve us from anything. We are at a point where we just can’t opt out without repercussions. There is no magical third door that will transport you temporarily into a state of entropy. But its not entirely our fault either, we are stuck in a rock and a hard place and Trump is merely a symptom to a greater cause. This doesn’t end with him… Point is we have all these philosophies about responsibility and accountability within the shades of grey yet when it comes down to it we still think in black and white. All we have done is point fingers at others just to pretend ours are clean and hence we are still being held at gun point by this virus. It doesn’t split hairs between the left, right, ALM, BLM, LBQT ,KKK , Proud Boys, MAGA etc. None of it matters because its just one of the many sides of a multifaceted die and we are not making a very good case for it to not pull the trigger. The future of our species is in question (this issue is not just in the US. India, China, Russia are all having their version of internal power struggles) and it will likely not end here but the wound from the bullet will shape the length of our path till the wound festers and we as a country succumb.

      Its ironic, but it does feel like we are reliving those superhero movies just without the capes, superpowers and heroes. We are having our own existential crisis and we are heading into Civil War. Eventually we will be having our own Infinity War and End Game. The only difference is that there is no time traveling to stop Thanos (Trump) and stopping Thanos (Trump) isn’t automatically a happy ending. But we are still in the middle of our own version of Civil War.

  9. Code Zero | November 18, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    Okay, whenever Trump said ” they’re good people” it’s more like they are people who are loyal to him.

  10. tecums3h | November 18, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

    Trump has been fired. Bye, bye.

  11. omi god | November 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    *Trump keeps acting like he thinks he can just ignore the election.*

  12. Cut Twice | November 18, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    Krebs is an honorable man. Biden should hire him, least difficult transition for a department.

  13. adscri | November 18, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    Trump evidently made a big mistake – he appointed an honest person.

  14. willow881000 | November 18, 2020 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is the worst thing that happened to America. EVER!!!

    • Alvinius Alviniathan | November 18, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      willow881000 for sure.

    • Mercator Jubio | November 18, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      @Ian G not for long, he is.

    • Kevin Brown | November 18, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

      No he isn’t. Anyone with the legal ability to remove him, but choose not to ,are worse.

    • Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! | November 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠

    • Ronnie Mead | November 18, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      The absolute worst of the worst.

  15. DIVIDED AMERICA | November 18, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Anyone supporting Trump now is 100% anti-American. Zero doubt about that.

  16. FortCC | November 18, 2020 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Trump couldn’t fire him in person. That’s what a coward does.

    • Amanda Woods | November 18, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

      Triangulation through Twitter.

    • Linda Jackson | November 18, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

      Has tRump ever fired anyone in person, other than on his ridiculous Reality TV show. Probably not. I guess it’s hard to look a better person than you in the eye and fire them.

    • Teresa S | November 18, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      It makes Trump feel more powerful to Tweet the firings, especially since his devote cult followers will Tweet back support for his actions.

  17. Puri Jo Garcia | November 18, 2020 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    The public should decry tRUMP’s firing of Dir. KREBS, the DHS official who makes sure of our security.

  18. Alicia O. | November 18, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    He has integrity and values honesty being one. Trump doesn’t have it.

  19. Rod Daniels | November 18, 2020 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    Only a psychopath will fire a person who did his job too well. The guy is a hero (winner!!) and Trump is a coward (loser!!)

  20. eduardo quirino | November 18, 2020 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    the whole world has been witnessing all the insane and corrupt acts of Mr. Trump

