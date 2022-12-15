Recent Post
74 comments
Russian Aircraft and missiles is the PRIME TARGET of US Patriot.
Shooting $800 Iranian drones with $3 million Patriot missile
@al rabbi Its what the missiles are designed for
Tfw they want to pull an Iron Dome against Russia… using Patriot turkeys… Fire them like you stole ‘hem
@Harley Quinn Nobody will shoot iranian drone with patriot missile. Most of iranian drone strike are taken down by short range air defence system like NASAM and Gepard etc. Patriot is for ballistic missile defence.
@al rabbi There is no such things in the Bible. Mohammad diaby is a muslims and makes fun of the Bible. Stick with your quran dont bring religion into this garbage channel.
So Russia is going to purposefully send their aircraft *towards* the long range anti-air systems?
Well… that’s one option.
@Lancer Evo The fact that it has been buying Iranian ones for months isn’t enough of a clue for you?
@J Jones there are several drones Russia uses in Ukraine, some Iranian made, some Russian made. Lancets and Geraniums are Russian, Shaheds and Mojaheds are Iranian. I thought you were joking when you said Russia is running out of drones. 😳
Yeah, they “threatened Germany when giving IRIS T system to Ukraine and said the same. IRIS T is still working 100% despite being a “target”, lol.
they will detect patriots easly, but can they destroy those ? I think Russia have ability to hit where ever it wants to hit… They are weak against moving targets and target detection but they have some missiles patriot even can’t intercept like hypersonic missiles or small drones…
@Cem Yurdakul Just like Russia destroys the IRIS T system, any HIMARS, MARS? Still waiting that’s happening! lmao 🤣
Guy who’s been beaten and bloodied but is too drunk to go down: “Oh, you’re gonna help him? Bring it on! I’ll fight all y’all!”
@Coffeetalk wrong person
@Alex S my mistake. Apologies
@Meg Clifton no drunk can knock out the US. Ever.
Vlad will use his knock-off “Blue Steel” look of frozen hatred on you!
with a traffic cone on his head
So he’s going to target air defense with long range missiles? Lol, genius move.
If Russia keeps at it with Iranian cooperation, Iron Dome system will magically make it’s way to Ukraine anyway.
air defense systems like patriot is vulnareble to small drones etc or hypersonic missiles
@kirgit And who claims they can’t be intercepted?
🤣
@kirgit Russia can’t afford to build them.
Kremlin – “We will strike the anti-missile anti-plane system!” Hmmmm, good idea.
Lmao 🤣
They certainly will…don’t rely 100% on machines. Patriots are machines, they certainly will have their failures.
Yes, over and over again with $5k drones, don’t target the cans, target the radars.
When it comes to violence it’s a diabolical dance.
Ukraine: Russian fighter jets arriving in Ukraine will be a prime target for Patriot land-to-air missles strikes!
@Veronica Maine aiming don’t mean hit.. lol
I know.
@AGF fans I woder if he lives in the Slava memorial fish reef
@Nothing yes Russia has claimed double the number of HIMARS sent destroyed. KEEP BELIEVING THE RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA
The Ukrainians are already aware of that, but it is very nice of you, Herr Putin, to make sure they know.
There is a new nice name too … ‘ Herr Puttler’…
You mean Herr Vladolf Putler?
Why, that’s so crazy it just might work! What could possibly go wrong?
What! Does this mean Russia will stop targeting civilian infrastructure, and actually (try to) fight the military again?
In Soviet Russia, Civilian is Military!
They can only fight the defenseless and they still don’t have guaranteed odds of beating the defenseless.
@Moises Aguirre there is literally 8 years of information on the subject. Do some research and connect the dots like everyone else in the world with an actual functioning brain in their heads. And no there are not videos anywhere but on Russian propaganda TV showing Ukraine targeting any civilians in the Donbas region which are actually Russian actors that have been identified as such. I won’t say there hasn’t been some collateral damage of the few Ukrainians that didn’t listen when asked to evacuate the region so they were out of harms way that the Russians then used as human shields but Ukraine has been targeting Russian invaders in the region for 8 years, not Ukrainian civilians.
@Sheila Martin avoid getting 🎣 by trolls that joined YouTube recently just check his profile.
@sot11cat also you about @randy Watson
Good luck targeting the most advanced air defense system from the air.
@Lioh Convoy you target them the same way you target anything else: send an 18 year old with a radio, binoculars, maybe a laser if you’re feeling fancy
Technically the Israeli Iron Dome with the new lasers are more advanced but Patriot is kind of like the Tom Brady of anti-air defense and not like Mahomes or something
@RightRightRight UhHuhUhHuh the patriot is more like the grand daddy of air anti missile system.
@Gleb Benia Laughs the one who forgot 20 years of Afghanistan. )))
@Eddapults Tab It’s like the Roger Staubach with software upgrades then
It’s not a maternity ward, a preschool, or a playground, so I don’t think we have much to worry about.
Russia is trying really hard to look strong. But we all see how weak and pathetic their armed forces are and how incompetent it’s government is, can’t even beat a nation ranked 20 positions lower than it in military strength even with weapons from the west I would say that only raises it’s rank to 15 or 16.
When bombs and missiles hit civilians it tends to piss them off. History shows it doesn’t break them. Such actions galvanize the people. It does not matter what nation/group is doing the bombing.
That explains why USA lost every war since Vietnam
Threatening to hurl aircraft at an air defense system until one side runs out is pretty in character for Russian military doctrine
@Totoi te Kelcha how many batteries US have total ? i am sure Russia has means to destroy every battery. US should send some other systems to protect patriots.. or patriots will be sitting ducks…
@Katoshi Takagumi I hope not. If he came up with that we are fucked.
@Cem Yurdakul How many Aircraft did russia have that can destroy Patriot? Ofcourse a single air defence system is vulnerable to enemy attack I know but I am replying to thy above comment who said russian aircraft not other means
@The wearer of the ring. Time will tell.
@Katoshi Takagumi his IQ is 10 million!
This is the moment when the bully warns his victim not to defend himself while he keeps slapping him in the face.
or when DeNiro say “WHAT DID I TELL YOU!?!?” WHAT DID I TELL YOU HUH?!?”
Well in fairness he doesn’t need to defend himself at the moment, the victim is slapping the sense out of the bully
1:43 I love this guy. Of course we heard them, there were explosions. No they weren’t outside playing soccer it was 6 in the morning.
Theres some bitter irony in saying “patriot anti air system will be primary target”
Thats like saying “sharks will become the primary target of fish”
The thing was MADE to be attacked so it can intercept and destroy
Bravo Ukrainian heroes, well done heroes 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇦🇺🇦🇺🇺🇦🇺🇦
Wow, I wonder how the world’s premiere air defense system will respond to attempts to airstrike it
The entire world is proud of Ukraine. A symbol of fighting evil.