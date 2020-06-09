Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker: “Someone like Mitch McConnell has profited from our pain, and sold us out in every way imaginable, and couldn’t care less if we die.” Aired on 6/8/2020.

KY Senate Candidate: Mitch McConnell 'Couldn’t Care Less If We Die' | All In | MSNBC