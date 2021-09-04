Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to the new jobs report released Friday, which found that the economy added just 235,000 jobs in August compared to 720,000 expected. He also discusses wage growth, labor shortages and what comes next for President Biden's economic agenda as the delta variant drives coronavirus cases up.
Labor Secretary Walsh On August Jobs Report: 'We Have More Work To Do'
"Real" wages are a figure determined by taking wage increases and subtracting the effect of inflation. So yeah – since inflation has been taking off, that impacts "real" wages, even though salaries have actually been INCREASING.
Inflation is not controlled by any President, and neither are wages. The OP is presenting a classic "red herring" argument, especially since he doesn't say whether "real" wages were declining in the months BEFORE Biden took office.
The supply chain bottlenecks are devastating to many industries. When you can't get the specific raw materials needed to make the products to sell, businesses and their customers suffer.
