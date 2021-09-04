Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to the new jobs report released Friday, which found that the economy added just 235,000 jobs in August compared to 720,000 expected. He also discusses wage growth, labor shortages and what comes next for President Biden's economic agenda as the delta variant drives coronavirus cases up.

Labor Secretary Walsh On August Jobs Report: 'We Have More Work To Do'