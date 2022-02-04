Lack of Adequate Preparation Blamed for Reggae Boyz Exit – Feb 3 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
4 comments
Pack it up time to go home🤣🤣
Government sell out Jamaica 🇯🇲, This sports minister should resign immediately it’s a disgrace and the fact she stated fans could not help proves she knows nothing about sports.
Plp love blame government but this is a dead beat son. The JFF don’t build on the resources it has. You nuh hear di man seh him won’t step down and from his record as JFF president he has not shown any long term goals.
Blame game started SMH
Ingeneous comments from JFF boss. If the JFF n gov is really serious about the next gold n world cup then start prep now.
1. Get younger players, pool locally
2. Find a place to lodge n train, maybe up park camp
3 find work for these players especially local ones to occupy their minds outside training.