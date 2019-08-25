Larry Kudlow defends Trump: He’s not backing down on tariffs

TOPICS:
August 25, 2019

 

In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump misunderstood a question at the G7 summit where he appeared to say he had second thoughts about the China tariffs. Kudlow said Trump was never backing down on tariffs and, in fact, considered even higher tariffs. #CNN #News

50 Comments on "Larry Kudlow defends Trump: He’s not backing down on tariffs"

  1. CAPTAIN M4RVEL | August 25, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    this drunk guy again

  2. Elmosweed | August 25, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    “What he was attending to say”🤣🤣 That should be the first line of any White House staff member….

    • Dubbin Nutt | August 25, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      It already is the first line, followed by “What he meant was…”.

      It’s become the crisis control approach to politics under the Trump presidency.

  3. Noiseless Sounds | August 25, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    This is guy is an alcoholic. I can smell the booze through my screen!

  4. Flavius Stilicho | August 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    *FACTS:* US Steel just laid off workers, the Manufacturing Index fell below 50 for the 1st time since 2009, AND the 2yr/10yr bond yield curve has inverted. *These facts mean the Trump recession has ALREADY started.* _Trump loses the election in 2020._

  5. tommy2facetv | August 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Drunk Jack Benny couldn’t manage a kids piggy bank!

  6. WTF Again? | August 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Kudlow was 100% wrong on the 2008 Great Recession. ONE HUNDRED PERCENT.

    And now he is charge of trade policy for the United States of America.

  7. Flavius Stilicho | August 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    “Incompetent”, “Inept”, “Radiates Insecurity”. – Trump CORRECTLY described by our #1 ally. *END THIS IN 2020.*

  8. The Lions Share | August 25, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Forest tRumps first thought is always “how do I cause harm”

  9. US of Israhell | August 25, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    The guy who said no recession in 2007. Yeah, uh huh. 😂😂😂

  10. TNTrader Nox | August 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    -trump imposes tariffs
    – the DOW tanks
    – *in trumps mind* China is hurting our economy
    – imposes more tariffs
    -rinse and repeat

  11. MaxMisterC | August 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Don’t be surprised if ole piss’ead Kudlow, is soon to be thrown under the bus! 🤣

  12. ObamaisnextLincoln | August 25, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    *Taking economic advice from Kudlow = taking moral advice from Trump*

  13. Ph@tMantv | August 25, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Kudlow is a traitor that needs to join that dead Koch brother in the pits of hell already.

  14. Dennis Menace | August 25, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Mr flip-flop has backed down on most things since he was in charge

  15. Mission Blonde | August 25, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Is this man drunk 🥴. He sounds like the cantaloupe 🍈 Caligula 😂

  16. Varekai Ascendant | August 25, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Aw, ‘winner Trump’ sends his ‘coffee boy’ out to clarify his ‘oops what I meant really to say moment’ Both are brainless fools.

  17. P J | August 25, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Kudlow has a face that I’d like to kick like a football or soccer ball!

  18. Ilia Smirnoff | August 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Hi Brianna! Why do you call this thing “the president”? Don’t you know it’s Trump?

  19. The Oracle | August 25, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Why would any same person listen to lying, incompetent Kudlow? *Trump still doesn’t know tariffs are TAXES!*

  20. Vera Schmidt | August 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Larry Kudlow just passed Trump’s lie test. His job is secure!

