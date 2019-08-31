Joy Reid notes Donald Trump's conveniently cancelled trip to Poland, where he would have also met with the leader of Ukraine, as well as Trump's slowing of aid to Ukraine while he advocates for Vladimir Putin to have Russia's G8 status restored.

Latest Trump Putin Appeasement: Growing Hostility Toward Ukraine | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC