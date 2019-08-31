Joy Reid notes Donald Trump's conveniently cancelled trip to Poland, where he would have also met with the leader of Ukraine, as well as Trump's slowing of aid to Ukraine while he advocates for Vladimir Putin to have Russia's G8 status restored.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Latest Trump Putin Appeasement: Growing Hostility Toward Ukraine | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
It’s such a comfort to those of us in Florida that the Chief Cheeto has stayed home to help us thru this terrible time. What would we do without him? Oh yeah, we’d have a functioning country again.
hope dorioN kiLLs yoU”
@Enagy Atesik Hey marxist rat Trump would have won in 2016 even if he lost Florida
AsiA I. You do realize that hurricanes don’t care how you vote, right? They just take out anyone or anything in its path.
G8, G7, G6…. x.x Who is in charge of calling two of these guys “great”? I think Boris and Trump should be replaced at the next summit. When someone else is president and the UK behaves itself.
Trump & Boris is trump & bizarro world trump.
@Michael York I don’t think Trump is super at all. Though nice comparison. 😛
Donnie’s handler is in complete control. All those loans had a hefty interest rate.
Aren’t we even going to talk about how all this could jeopardize Hunter Biden’s next tranche of coke funds from Kiev?
@OUdaveguy but but but but but but but waaaaaaaaaa waaaaaaaaaa waaaaaaaaaa
Or how #45’s scandals *are mounting* on a *daily* basis…?
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-mueller-investigation-is-over-but-trumps-legal-problems-are-not/
“Ruh-roh, #45…!” 💸👋😏
@OUdaveguy sure go ahead bot boy
So once again, Trump is asking another foreign country to interfere in our elections. And of course Putin is going to interfere in our elections again. Putin is going to do every thing he can to protect his Russian asset in the Oval Office. He invested too much time and money into Trump, and other republicans in Congress. Putin won’t stop unless America makes it extremely painful for him and his gang of mobsters/Oligarchs, because that’s the only thing thugs like them understand. The late Senator John McCain was right when he said that Russia was nothing more than a gas station masquerading as a country.
Economic sanctions should be placed on Russia that are so crippling, that it threatens to topple that criminal organization that Putin calls a government, but that would take real leadership from the Oval Office. The difference between Trump and President Obama when it comes to Putin, is that Obama never needed or wanted anything from Putin. President Obama was not beholden to any Russian Oligarchs. Traitor Trump on the other hand, owes much of what he has today to illegal Russian money. The Russians have been bailing Trump out financially since the 80s. We now know that even during the campaign, Trump was still trying to secure a deal in Russia for the construction of a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Make no mistake, Putin is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. And he should be treated accordingly with the choice that he has made.
Putin to Donny Dumbo: Slow Down Pos, You’re Way Too Obvious!
Yes I do believe you might well be the great trans europe man boy lover
Putin clearly ordered Trump to cancel his meetings with the President of Poland and Ukraine. And Trump being the slavish, self-abasing, treasonous Russian asset that he is, followed Putin’s orders to the letter.
@David Lafleche bot
@Joey Torres traitorous bot puke
@Spinko Kerplinko bot puke
@cycoklr , That’s because Turkey abandoned it secular Government and reforms pushed through by Ataturk. It’s elected Islamists who have more in common with dictatorships than Western Democracies.
It’s getting more and more obvious Trump is in Putin’s pocket and he is now paying back his debt to Vladimir like insisting Russia invited back to the G7 and now getting more anti Ukrainian!
nobody is anti badgeR”’
That’ll put even further pressure on America’s relationship with its allies. We haven’t forgotten MH17.
He’s too old now to care I guess but he will be known in the future as an enemy of the United States.
Corrupt – *Russian Asset* – Psychopath
*CRAP*
#RussianAsset1 is working hard to please his master
It’s apparent nobody is going to do anything about Trump. He could sign this country over tomorrow without any consequences apparently…
Bingo. The American people DO NOT care.
Fine. This place needs a rehaul. D.C. is full of trash…allcof them. F em.
The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.
VOTE!
@Salterino Kripperino Gee, your comment might have upset me, if I wasn’t certain that you know as much about Marxism as you do about grammar and punctuation, which appears to be little to nothing.
@Salterino Kripperino Complete disregard for the constitution and the law and putting personal interests and the interests of another country above the interests of your own country does not make anyone a good president.
@AThagoras – Exactly.
1. #45 smiled, *saluted* and shook hands…with the men *who murdered* collegiate Otto Warmbier.
2. #45 smiled, danced and dined…with the men *who murdered* journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
3. #45 posed, preened and puled…with the former *KGB agent who attacked our country* via our electoral system.
*’Three strikes’* …and #45’s *’out’.*
It’s *beyond* shameful…and yet *utterly* unsurprising, considering #45’s affinity *for* our nations adversaries. 😒
Putin’s puppet and Moscow Mitch history will not be kind to you
Trump is a traitor. He must be removed using our laws. GOP are cowards so we will have to wait till 2020
@Barry Sutton you’re on the wrong side of history here.
If he is a traitor then “waiting” is simply cowardice and enabling him to continue.
@Barry Sutton awe aren’t you cool
And you Trumpsters can’t see that this guy is a avid, rabid Russian asset?
They don’t care. All they see is racism and torches.
I don’t know who is the bigger threat to the World, PUTIN,ROCKETMAN OR #45LEAKERLIAR
Admit it you don’t really know anything.
I think they all tie for first place.
WOW! What are his aides and Generals saying ? Why isn’t ANYONE in the administration commenting on this ! They can’t or won’t !
Russian Asset fake potus checking in with his master which is not the American people TRAITOR.
Trump as been compromised and his followers need to understand, this is not a good Republican President you people make him out to be…
He’s a coward and a traitor to democracy. If he’s blocking aid to the Ukraine I wonder how much Russia is paying him for doing that.
In the 30’s a man told the German people he would lead them and give then a better life. How’d that go?
Putin knows his Trump window of opportunity is closing. Time to do some annexing.