  1. I didn’t think it would come this far honestly. I thought a deal would be made and this would be resolved but wow this is getting crazy.

    1. @A Fridge Too Far a lot of right wing Christian conservative Republican Americans, them so called Patriots do too as well. Ronald Regan would be very proud.

    2. These high “dumb-plomatic” NATO talked about if Putin deters when he hears Biden’s sanction?
      C’mon man, they talked like parents scare away their kids with punishment right before they start fighting
      Can Any one explain?

    2. @Konstancja Seifried Pres Trump would have given Putin an option, you invade Ukraine and my military bombs you back into the dark ages! No invasion, no bombing! Yes i know my president.

    3. indeed they do but are they able to defend. I do not want a war with anybody…..hopefully the sanctions will serve to get Putin back to a sane state of mind

    4. @Chad Simmons Ukraine is not part of NATO trump never stood up to Putin so I don’t believe he would’ve said anything like that.

    5. @Konstancja Seifried Putin expected “sanctions” from coward Biden. Putin faced a butt-kicking from Trump, wait for “sanctions” to gain a country, mess with Trump & lose( your country)!

    1. How can a civil servant like Putin have 100’s of millions of dollars? A real leader doesn’t rob his own people.

    4. There is no NATO. All they do is suckle off u.s. taxpayers and demand the u.s. soliders die for Europe when NATO nations wont. And taxpayers pay trilling dollars in “aide” via the military industry weapon systems.

  5. The Latvian PM as well as the other two Baltic leaders have their work cut out for them. They are enormously well informed and exceptionally gifted diplomats but the people in the region despite belonging to the EU and NATO can never really relax as long as the Russian madman is on the loose.

    5. Russian madman? Have you people actually done your proper educated research? We are at fault here. There was a previous agreement that Ukraine wasn’t going to join Nato and we broke it with the excuse for funding another war. As a war veteran myself I am embarrassed that the US is doing this by provoking Russia. It’s embarrassing!!!!

  6. Great interview! So happy to see another Baltic country PM speaking out to US media to verify everything that President Biden is saying and doing.

    2. @Silk City Socialist There’s brainwashed, brain dead CNN viewers here, right? I asked why CNN viewers are never going to see this news. So no. I don’t have the wrong video.

    4. Yeah Biden is gonna drop the ball on this just watch! Wonder why Putin waited 4 years to do this ? I’ll tell you he knows the jokes we have in office are incapable of pulling the trigger and if we stick our nose in this and try to lead it the outcome will be the same in Afghanistan

  8. And Putin has the military might to move troop in large amounts to other locations like Latvia and Estonia

    2. Latvia and Estonia is a part of the Russian empire and should have never been able to leave. He should nuke those traitors

  9. And let’s not forget that until mere 155 years ago Alaska was also part of the Russian Empire. Voldemort Putin will want it back, too.

    1. Pluto, mars, and venus, belongs to russian empire, putin will put wifi signal so that russian can communicate to allien

      Reply

    2. @Jock Young Ukraine didn’t give it back. They got jacked by bigger faster smarter stronger. That’s life
      Let’s go Brandon

    3. @Deborah Freedman Mexico wouldn’t take Cali anymore. Too many closed businesses and junkies San Diego has a smaller middle class than Tijuana now.

    4. @Richard Horn Your mind, heart and flesh belong to Zombie Joe, you can not stop giving him more of it even if you wanted.

  10. Well everything we are seeing and hearing my mother told me about she’s passed away and would be 100. She really knew how dangerous Russia was to the United States she was a conservative but this is pre-any of the craziness today. The people today that are part of the republican party or the Trump party don’t understand how the old guard felt and what they knew they went through the Cold War and they knew everything about that time they predicted so much of this it’s really so sad that people today are still so uneducated on the danger and threat of Russia. It used to the be “alarmist” on the right but now it’s everybody.

    1. I’m an old fart, grew up in Arizona listening to William F, Buckley and Goldwater. I tend to vote Democrat but used to admire the republican intellectuals and agreed with them on defense. Wish we could have a two party system again, neo-republicans are a cult, a treasonous one at that.

    2. Why do we care .. Americas in the crapper , we are being invaded. Our money is worth less every day.
      We need to fix things here .. sorry but I don’t care about Ukraine.
      We’re over 30 trillion dollars in debt.
      Why does Biden care about Ukraine??
      I’d rather have Putin as president than Biden.

    1. Let the wars begin
      We’ll keep our pistols near
      Our neighbors, frail and thin
      As they disappear
      Let the chaos come
      Let our houses freeze
      The lights will all go out
      But we’ll finally see

  13. They say at least 80% of Russia’s conventional military is on the boarders of Ukraine. Does that leave Russia vulnerable elsewhere?

    1. Its 80% of the 180 000 troops who are being positioned directly toward Ukraine borders not 80% of all Russia conventional force

    2. Why do we care .. Americas in the crapper , we are being invaded. Our money is worth less every day.
      We need to fix things here .. sorry but I don’t care about Ukraine.
      We’re over 30 trillion dollars in debt.
      Why does Biden care about Ukraine??

    4. you are kidding right? What is there, last I heard 150K soldiers, I suspect, didn’t look it up, that may be 1 / 4 th of the army

  15. Freedom of speech is one thing but when you’re praising a different country especially a president like a president like Putin that belongs to Russia well he should go with him hes going against our country and freedom of speech shouldn’t be given to him that’s my opinion

  17. Am against the war unfortunately as long dictator exist no other way then hard sanctions, approach united western country’s and full support NATO my sympathy to everyone who lives oppressed and no freedom

  18. Can you let the man finish his sentence? He’s the Prime Minister of Latvia and he knows a thing or two about Russian aggression. Nobody at CNN thought that was disrespectful?

