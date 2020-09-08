MSNBC science contributor Laurie Garrett warns that Trump will do just about everything, including ignoring vital safety tests, to get a vaccine for coronavirus before the election. Aired on 8/31/2020.

Laurie Believes Trump Admin Will ‘Rush For Sep Or Oct’ In Order To Find A Vaccine Before Election