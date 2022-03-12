Recent Post
91 comments
I just have one question: who is going to arrest him? NATO or the EU? 😂 Or his own terrified spy chief?
Anyone?
@Russell Jordan 😂
Steven Seagal! 😆 He already lives in Russia, is a retired cop and knows Putin well.
Now the facts —oil production in 2021 was higher than it was in 2017, it was lower than it was in 2018, 2019 and 2020 under the Previous Administration , according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) which is is the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy.
@Dakota does that have any baring the issue of war crimes? Are the Ukrainian national guard bombing hospitals? No? Then what is your actual point genius?
If he sets foot on any soil other than Russia, he’ll be arrested.
The world sits backs and watches as Putin puts the boots to a smaller country, and these guys think that all of a sudden someone’s going to actually hold him accountable?!? What we tolerate in world leaders astounds me.
@Bill Graper Clinton, G Bush,Obama should have been prosecuted for their crimes too.
@Tony I Iraq was way smaaaler country than USA too.So it wasn’t good either.
@Jsee66 And Russia has it’s own reasons to attack Ukraine too.( Protection of the people of Donbass , US military biolabs,and US heavy involvement in this country generally).
@Jsee66 And Russia has it’s reasons to invade Ukraine too..Like protection of the people of Donbass, Ukraine harboring numerous US military biolabs and US heavy involvement in this country generally.And don’t forget that Ukraine is on Russia doorstep while all these countries which US attacked were thousands miles away from US..But they still somehow were the ” threat” to US.
The world is not a fair place, people fight for freedom and are then enslaved by these monster but this is a chance to break the cycle and I believe it will and tip the scales permanently for good
Thank you. Wonderful clarity. So wonderful to hear about the finality of the legal boundaries to the penalties for the invaders after this horror is stopped. The motivation built into this jurisdictional law will probably be one of the reasons it eventually is stopped altogether. That isn’t of great solace to refugees and victims right now but it gives us all the commitment to continue. The hope that there is in place a mechanism for brave men or women, who will have to put all these humans away, is magnificent. Thank you CNN! Best news I have heard…stuff that just is very satisfying to learn.
The problem of inflation in Western countries is deeper and no Venezuela or Iran can solve it. Already this year, due to the high cost of energy and the cost of basic materials, it will cause an increase in the finished cost of products from Western countries. To protect their markets, they will start blocking Chinese goods. Either under the guise of sanctions for Taiwan or the Uighurs, or they will simply be blocked, which will lead to an economic war between China, India and the G7 countries and their satellites. The outcome of this war will be sad for the United States, because China is already preparing and withdrawing all transactions on the Asian market in national currencies. I think the hot phase of the economic war will last no more than 5 days. After that, there will be the withdrawal of the United States from Europe and the split of the Western world.
biden and dr falsely will be JUDGED! This wicked biden has been on attack mode against truth, liberty and the welfare of Americans!
WHY WAS THIS *REGIME* BUYING PUTIN OIL!? NOW HE WANT TO BUY AND IRAN AND VENEZUELA OIL! Both supporters of Purim and terrorism. Both are tyrannical governments.
God gave USA resources. Only wicked lawless regimes would seek to starve and harm. Its own citizens well supporting tyrannical regimes! WAKE UP IN JESUS NAME!
DISTRACTION is why is this adnin funding war against Ukraine? Billions for Russian oil!
TO TRY TO GET PEOPLE’S EYEYS FROM THEIR Lawless tyranny and destruction!
Bidens doesn’t care about them if he did he would stup importing oil from Russia! HE WOULD USE OUR GOD GIVEN RESOURCE’S! Rather then punishing working familiar!
You hypocrite leftist are funding Putin!
immoral platforms MSM…. using war to boost back up and try to change subject. GOD HAS NOT FORGOTTEN THEIR WAR AGAIN ST TRUTH, AMERICANS and all who rejected their propaganda.
He will not allow thecabal of liars, thieves and bullies. To distract and hide from their crimes.
Sin and punishment are like the body and the shadow, never very far apart. Who sin for their profit will not profit by their sin; you may see nothing but well in its commission, you will see nothing but woe in its conclusion. The law of retribution is as fixed as the law of gravitation. There is a connecting string between ourselves and our misdeeds. We tie ourselves by an invisible and enduring thread to every evil deed we do. There is an Australian missile called the boomerang, which is thrown so as to describe singular curves, and falls again at the feet of the thrower. Sin is that boomerang, which goes off into space, but turns again upon its author, and, with tenfold force, strikes him who launched it.
This is why Jesus says to repent and preach! GOD IS MERCIFUL. This why Jesus said forgive and pray for others!
Lord have mercy. DO NOT ALLOW THIS STATION FULL OF LYING IMMORAL PEOPLE TO manipulate anymore!
Cnn is so far off base on this! Again!! Assumptions, predictions, what ifs – its not news reporting – its nonsense – Putin won’t answer to anyone – who are kidding!! Biden’s Policies have crippled the US and its economy – no one else is to blame but this WH!!
Woow
well don
God. These types of atrocities are conducted by a special kind of evil. May God be with the Ukrainian people.
@Bill Graper the ruble is backed by gold, unlike green toilet paper. And despite the fake Western rates, prices in Russia have changed little. The USA is an absolutely fake country.
@Toto That should be you or your family members among those masses, then maybe you would think differently. Or you may be another Putin!!
@Variant Ways Get a life, please dude!!
@StarGoddess234 You’d be amazed what I can say in 4 minutes time “star goddess”.?? …Lol..
@Sam Cochrane yes, the americans are robbing Russia too. In the 1990s, and later too, trillions of dollars were stolen from Russia. Thanks America.
So? How will he be brought to justice? Y’all gonna lock up his corpse in the mausoleum? Stop with the fantasy. 🤣😂
We want the worsts to happen to him but we don’t need to be delusional.
Because of the coronavirus, the global market has shrunk. Inflation has started in the Big Seven countries. The US had to withdraw its armed forces from Afghanistan to cut costs. The US cannot manage inflation by increasing the key rate due to the debt burden of Western countries. Due to the wrong policy of the United States, gas prices began to rise in Europe. The United States forced Russia to supply additional volumes of gas through an exchange in Europe. Russia refused. The United States decided to put pressure on Russia and ordered Ukrainian troops to attack the unrecognized republics of the DPR and LPR. In response, Putin also began to bring in troops. The US has started threatening that if Russia intervenes, they will impose super duper sanctions. As a result, Russia did not supply gas through the exchange and launched an operation against Ukraine in order to eliminate the possibility of further US pressure on Russia. The United States is to blame for global inflation, which will overwhelm the world and destroy the Western world order.
put sleepy joe in prison.,he wrilly deserve
@vamosotracito CNN KEEPS TALKING ABOUT PUTIN BUT WHAT ABOUT WHITE SUPREMACIST AMERICAN TYRANT DONALD J. TRUMP’S WAR CRIMES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND RACE CLEANSING GENOCIDE IN AMERICA – LET’S TAKE CARE OF OUR OWN DIRTY LAUNDRY BEFORE WORRYING ABOUT PUTIN !!
well done.
What is aggravating as we see children killed, is that we here the nonsense among grown ups that say if we provide a no-fly zone above Ukraine because Putin might see that as escalating the situation and may use his nuclear arsenal . My question to those making the argument I ask.. How are you then going to charge him with war crimes?, how are you going to bring him before a tribunal if that same fear you have today will still be around tomorrow??
Was it aggravating to see children killed in Donetsk and Lugansk by the fascists in Kiev? They did it for 8 years but the West held a blind eye to it. Go look up “Gorlovka Madonna”. See what these animals did to their own people. Putin is doing the right thing in Ukraine. Get rid of these fascists.
@Faj Poker I don’t think that’s what he’s getting at
@Олег Цынзыренко we left Afghanistan because it was a bad look. This is America but we get low on money we just make more.🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲
Well those US funded Biowaepon Labs just got busted for sending pathogens via birds into Russia causing things like a 500% increase measel rates….the US has been working on weaponizing nature. And the WHO has ordered the Bioweapon Labs destroyed before they release any MORE pathogens. Not so sure it’s Putin commiting the war crimes….looks like the US has been nefarously attacking Russia, and the Nazi Azov battalion has been bombing eastern Ukraine for 8 years. So who are the war criminals? Putin for defenidng Russian citizens?
Why is it that those who know they never have to fight are so brave with the lives of others?
Exactly. Their children are not going either. https://youtu.be/CKQ-OXUKtdw
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound Here’s one Christian who wants you to know you need help. I won’t click the read more, because I don’t want to increase your shame in my eyes. I have prayed for you, but you seem far gone. Or a liar.
@pk pk Can’t rewrite history with Russian propaganda. Zelenskyy was elected with 73% of the vote and took office after a peaceful handover of power. Ukraine is recognized as a sovereign nation by the UN, scores 60% as a democracy vs. Russia’s 20%, blah, blah. But you know all this don’t you. So who is lying. Why, it’s you!
[Edit to change NATO to UN … a mistake in typing.]
I feel the same way about generals that have never been a single moment in combat commanding anything other than a desk in a golf course maintenance unit. -Q
Because they know they don’t have to fight
I’m getting a lesson on International law with these videos.
you literally aren’t . International law means nothing . Ask the Syrians, Iraqis, Palestinians, Iranians, Venezuelan’s, cuban or Yemen citizens. . Lol we have done so much and not one of our leaders have ever been indicted or prosecuted . International law means absolutely nothing .
@Darien Norman if putin is convicted. as long as he is in power russia will suffer the consequences of isolation. putin will pay sooner or later for his crimes in the Kremlin within Russia and against humanity
I don’t have faith in the ICC. But if this does happen within a reasonable time, maybe my faith in the ICC will be restored.
👽👽Please Ukraine surrender immediately！！Su-57 is coming！！USA and NATO should be afraid！！ https://youtube.com/shorts/oUNhOkpnjP4?feature=share👽👽
What is the alternative? And I am actually interested if you have a good idea. I feel the ICC is a crippled institution but at least something can be done. And they do have their (too few) successes. 17 war criminals have been sentenced and jailed. The last being Radovan Karadzic who now serves a life sentence in Scheveningen prison. And Slobodan Milosevic died in that same prison for his horrible crimes. Not to mention two Congolese warlords and many others.
And just the fact it even exists does make a very small difference. But again, what is the alternative? Should we use a military tribunal? Which organization will need to be responsible. How are we gonna judge the accused? War crimes and genocide are difficult to prove that a particular person was involved. Mainly because the victims often are unable to speak anymore.
Dont want to start a comment section war. However, the us dont even recognise icc for American in Afghan war crimes. Dont see how Russia who also dont recognise icc justification will be different.
@Mark Davis Please listen carefully ( it doesn’t matter that he does not recognize the ICC), the sanctions will not be lifted until they are delivered to the Hague, period, end of story. Watch and see he will come to justice or die in shame before the world as the dog he is.
Someone should make these guys aware of one of the oldest maxims. “Laws are silent in times of war”
@Stan Wilson in America race cleansing is in Chicago where genetic near equals kill each other nightly.
@Stan Wilson lets talk about BLM, ANTIFA, Demonrat cult along with the war crimes of Biden administration killing 13 soldiers, botched killing of an innocent American family from a drone strike and abandoning hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan. Come on BIG mouth let’s talk.
@Stan Wilson lol 1k plus comments on this channel. Bro you’re a either a bot or a bum.
Please pay attention please, before you speak.
@Stan Wilson Trumpootin are fleas from the same dog. Two birds, one stone.
Would like his response when none of those things happen and the sanctions are loosened anyway. We won’t let a little thing like a war and a few million civilian casualties get in the way of our comfortable lifestyles…
NEW MISSILE LAUNCHED….
As recompense, I think the economic reserves locked in various assets and scattered in accounts owned by the Russian oligarchs (not the Russian people) around the world should be seized and specifically designated for the rebuilding of Ukraine and restitutions to be paid to its citizens.
well don
Lies again? Sunday Bell
Even if Putin was indicted, I mean seriously who tf would enforce that? I’d like to see any country try instead of throwing slightly aggressive wording
@D Hill. “Like how we should support neo nazi Ukrainians that we put un power in 2014?”
OK, you’re lying and you know it. Search ‘Ukraine invasion 2014’; all you’ll find is invading Russians, the power of the Internet. Ukraine 60%, Russia 20%, their democracy scores. Since then Ukraine has had a peaceful transfer of power, the mark of a non-fake democracy, unlike Russia who changes their constitution to let a madman reign.
This link’s from that time, one of dozens of reports by Vice; haven’t seen a single American in them yet. https://youtu.be/8KFGgKPrWfY
@D Hill Just a thought on your “you didn’t address my point” and “Why should we hate Russia…?”
I asked you first. You made a stupid, outrageous claim about US leaders (I am not American) and I said, “Point to even one that did as Putin has done.” Nope, just whataboutism. It was your outrageous claim to prove, not mine.
Who says we should hate Russia? My dad didn’t hate Germans, but they had to be stopped. You lie non-stop.
Yeah they will. The tide is turning. The world, the worlds public is sick of tyrants. They will hang for this. The clock is ticking.
@Ejim Ayang lol! Anglo Saxons. They havnt been in charge of anything since the 10th century. 😄
@Fuk Hue 100% agree.
“When the rich wage war, it’s the poor who die.”
—Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980)
well done.
well done bro
Woow
Oh, how profound! What a novel comment on war!
Hope I live long enough to see Putin convicted.
I feel the same locked up never to unlock the door throw away the key
@Linda Odell Why…because people that run pedophile rings told you to hate Putin because it financially benefit their families? Pretty shallow.
@Rhetoric Carl Tuckerson fan boi… you gotta stop devouring that toxic weed known as faux, it will get you killed.
You will.
Wow. Look at all these international law experts commenting on the legitimacy and effectiveness of the ICC. The level of insights from these people and all the international relations experts is special.
Woow
If the answer is not : ,,Never!” Id be plesently surprised for the first time in my life. All my surprises have been unpleasant thus far.
Which sanctions is he referring to when he says that it would be impossible to lift those sanctions until those 2 requirements are met? Sanctions from all other nations imposed on Russia, or sanctions only by those nations who are members of the ICC?
I hope this law expert keeps pushing what he preaches, it’s more countries that stands for freedom, so one thing I see Russian citizens protesting the war hope the Russian soldiers turn against valdamire putin & it’s happening we are supposed to be a modern world people are tired living in fear tyranny socialism communism we the whole world want freedom liberty 🗽 democracy!