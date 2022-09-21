Lawmaker predicts likely next step for Putin in Ukraine

58 comments
Lawmaker predicts likely next step for Putin in Ukraine 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

58 comments

    1. I really hope Putin can give up this madness and lay down his arms, be the one in Russia to end this over hundred year long stand off with the West. I wish he could see how ridiculous this old rivalry has become and that ending it in no way diminishes the pride of the nation of Russia. It really does fall on him to join Russia to the rest of Europe–if he does have that much control and support of his military.

      Reply

    2. @Acrolithic Anachronon up until this war they were all good, doing good business much to the chagrin of some American entity’s.

      Reply

    3. @Ha Mish yeah I agree there was a lot of good cooperation and how some entities could be against that for nefarious reasons. But I think the biggest problem has always been the stand off between nuclear armed USA and Russia, which has always been an immediate existential threat to either nation. When a nation is faced with a threat to its existence, it usually attempts to disarm the threat by any means necessary. Bringing Ukraine into the influence of the EU was not only a major milestone for the West, but we see that it’s coming at a great cost, because of how Russia perceives this as a threat to its existence, and the situation remains a huge risk.

      Reply

  2. The lesson from history is that Dictators do not resign, they are either forcibly removed or die.
    Stepping down or resigning is never an option

    Reply

    1. @Florence Modina being forced into exile under threat of imprisonment or worse is not really the sort of “stepping down” envisioned by the phrase. Marcos was told by President Reagan, in so many words, to cut and run. He did leaving the vast majority of his wealth behind as well as Imelda’s shoes! The US gave him safe passage to Hawaii. Marcos’ choice, like Idi Amin’s and many others, wasn’t a choice at all. It was a small window to get out or die. They don’t resign, they escape.

      Reply

  3. I’m from Kharkiv, currently in Vienna. My grandma still in Ukraine, I worry for her everyday and i thank the Western nations for supporting us and helping us not fall, and even gain back. We must win the war, so the democratic nations can live in a safer world in the future! Thanks again to you all guys!

    Reply

    3. My wife and her family are from beautiful Kharkiv, Saltivka area. I’ve been there many many times. Her 85 yr old mom came to us in March in the US thank God. She is a recent widow and spent her entire savings on a nice apartment last September to be nearer my wife’s sister. Sometimes she is crying that she’ll never see her Ukraine again. At least I can’t eat more of her borscht and golubtsi! After living through WWII and Soviet times…this is the worst. The Germans were not even this evil. My wife’s sister and two daughters fled to Netherlands. So grateful to the kind Dutch people! Brother in law and his mom still in central Kharkiv, though. Very scary. Bombs constantly. Wife’s 50 yr old cousin in Donetsk is pro Ukraine and is scared to go out for fear of being sent to the Russian front. I eat sleep and drink this war all day everyday. It’s so horrible. I hope we all get back to Ukraine soon. Slava Ukrainiy! Heroyam Slava! Smert Voroham! Everything will be Ukraine! Good luck friend.

      Reply

  4. Many heavy rockets landing in moscow and st. pertersburg may help direct popular sentiment. To date only Ukraine has suffered this. Yes, they are not supposed to fire donated rocketry into russia…blame it on reality. Which could be worse, paying a fine for attacking russia or collecting family body-parts from your once peaceful property ?

    Reply

    1. Thank you for voicing this idiotic mentality of the West and other Nato countries out! More like saying fight in the UFC, but only use one hand why your opponent fight with his legs, two hands, his teeth, head, and everything he has to defeat you!

      Reply

    2. @SHEEK Are you trying to say something important? Please try again and find an English speaker to help you translate.

      Reply

    3. terrible idea, this would rally many Russians into “defending their motherland” , the potential of nukes and other advanced weaponry as well

      Reply

  6. 8:12 “Insects make a meal of fruit half eaten”, this has somehow made me emotional while at the same time giving me hope that life is bound to go on and even thrive in the worst of conditions.

    Reply

    2. You can communicate with the residents of this territory and make sure that they all want to join the Russian Federation, including me. I have a short video on my channel about how Zelensky bypasses the residents of the city of Izyum, and they shout to him that he is not a very good person and blame him for death and shelling of territories. There are also many videos from the territories of the Kharkiv region, and residents tell that Russian soldiers are good, etc., but I’m afraid they will never show you this truth. And if you want to communicate with residents of the DPR and LPR, I will tell you how to find them. And you will see that your media are lying, and people from these territories want to join Russia

      Reply

  10. Fear is a weapon’
    courage the armor
    SOLIDARITY the power
    peace the prize!❣
    Support Ukraine against Putin’s WAR!💛💙

    Reply

  13. The straight-line distance from the center of Moscow to the Russian-Ukrainian border is about 450 km which is 280 miles. Missiles with 300 mi. range, could nail the Kremlin 🚀🏰

    Reply

    2. If Moscow was even touched by a western bullet, Putin instantly mobilized his nuclear force. Even thought it would be perfect karma, it would simply make ww2 look like child’s play

      Reply

  14. The reason is because 300 miles is outside of Ukraine. He can’t say that, but that’s the reason.

    Personally, I think that Ukraine is going to continue being shelled from across the Russian border even after their troops are pushed out of the pre-2014 Ukrainian territory. Give them the weapons to threaten Moscow and let the chips fall where they may.

    Reply

    2. They captured a few Russian long range missile systems in Kharkiv too… now in fairness to the Ukrainians they have said that they will give them back to Russia… express delivery I believe!

      Reply

  15. I can’t help but see this as Russia at war with Ukraine and the United States with Ukrainian people paying the price. I absolutely love the fact that American weapons are destroying the Russian military! Ukrainian people….. WE STAND WITH YOU!!!! God bless you and your country, be safe and win this war! 🇺🇦 🇺🇸✊🏻

    Reply

  16. It will never happen. This time Ukraine can and will defend it’s self. Thank you, the western world, we will never forget. This also, a thank you for giving the Russian people a chance to see up close how the rest of the people on the planet work together and, maybe an opportunity “To be free and democratic”

    Reply

  17. Waiting for Russia’s escalation, knowing it’s coming, it seems ludicrous not to counter that with preemptive force.

    Reply

  18. Hats off to the people of Ukraine for their bravery and resilience in dealing with the war in the past seven months. Bravo, man.

    Reply

  19. Imagine a foreign country invading your home town, then holding a “referendum” to annex your land, and then conscripting you to fight in their army. Only a deranged dictator’s mind can think of such scenario.

    Reply

  20. I’m from Kharkiv, currently in Vienna. My grandma still in Ukraine, I worry for her everyday and i thank the Western nations for supporting us and helping us not fall, and even gain back. We must win the war, so the democratic nations can live in a safer world in the future! Thanks again to you all guys!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.