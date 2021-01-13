Lawrence O’Donnell says just hours after the Capitol was attacked on Wednesday, 147 Republican members of Congress continued to attack the Constitution. By objecting to the legitimate results of the presidential election, he says those members of Congress violated their oath to defend the Constitution with “true faith and allegiance." Aired on 01/12/2021.
Lawrence: 147 Republicans Lied When They Took An Oath To Defend The Constitution | The Last Word
All of these seditious members of Congress should be expelled and charged with seditious conspiracy. They’ve all betrayed their oath.
@Jacoba Smith if you take a moment to look at the armed march poster that they conjured up, it has red flags all over it.
1. It states that democracy is being destroyed, conservatives generally call our country a republic.
2. The color scheme of the poster is red, blue, and yellow. Kinda strange because trump supporters always use red white and blue for patriotic reasons. Or at least they think.
3. In the bottom right hand corner there are a series of yellow stars. Why would people who are fond of always using the American flag put yellow stars on their poster?
4. It states to March at all 50 capitols, which is odd because the only message Trump supporters need to send to is in Washington DC.
I believe that they’re being setup and led into this as this is not what trump supporters normally do, why start now? Now I think that they believe they are being used like Sparta and Athens as they destroyed Greece and then their same enemy conquered them both.
@Jacoba Smith I’m so glad Biden is for everyone in our country including the people that didn’t vote for him. He’s gonna support all small businesses that are owned by minorities. Cuz apparently white people and men can’t struggle in life. He’s the most unifying person on the planet.
@Anthony G insurection?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦♂️
@Stryker Six “This is not what Trump supporters normally do” Seriously. Have you never watched the thousands of videos of Trump supporters beating up on people? Did you never see the video of them ARMED at other Capitol buildings because they don’t want to wear a mask? All your other excuses implying that these were anything other than Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol is just deflection which is something they ABSOLUTELY do do.
So because a poster isn’t like some other poster it means it’s not them planning more attacks. If I didn’t know better I would say I was talking to a 12 yr old. Next you’ll be telling me all the crybabies who are being put on the no fly lists are not Trump supporters too. All I have to say is ” will you shut up man” lol
You do understand how the Constitution works right? The process of objection to the electoral votes is in the Constitution and the exact section was read by Pence and followed to the letter during the process. Stop listening to these idiotic activist frauds who pretend to be journalists. There was no sedition, try looking up words congressional morons and msm parrot to try to sound intelligent before you start parroting them yourself. Trump incited nothing other than peaceable protest which is another Constitutional right so many have been keen on the past 4 years until Trump supporters started doing it. He has condemned the violence shown by a few that day and has repeatedly as he did when he spoke today which msm did not cover.
They need to be taken out of office and be held accountable. This is not acceptable.
@Derrick Smith *intelligence
@Cody M.
Thanks
Its not acceptable to introduce hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, or burn down cities in the name of ignorant uneducated criminals being shot and left to bleed out like they deserve. So to each is own.
Any politicians calling for violence or harassment should resign. Like those promoting BLM to burn cities and bailing them out?🤔
@Derrick Smith yes jennti or whatever lacks intelligence……another dumb stupid trumpturd
They are traitors. Why do they still have jobs, the Cruz’s, the Hawley’s.
@Mad Max. oh so your an actor hence the screen name that’s why your president can manage America because he’s not a president he’s an actor like you😂😂
@Redbeard Truth-GingerGonadS all your delusional facts made me laugh sooo much, you might need help with your condition ?
@Jason Yates 🖕☠️🇺🇸🖐
@Against The Grain Trouble Hillary and the Democrats never got over it. For years it’s been, collusion, impeachment, and while they are screaming election fraud in 2016. Now we are demons on their mass voter fraud because we challenged 2020.
@Jacoba Smith when you refuse to investigate the evidence ,then there are lies being hidden. Frankfort Germany sieze is about to be exposed in military courts. Since real courts have been compromised by China and the democrats. Congress refused to even look at data.
I couldn’t agree more. Things aren’t what they were long ago…
A man’s word meant something; a handshake was better than a contract; an oath… Was taken seriously with pride and honor.
Thank You
Well because back in the old days if someone broke their word or a contract you could legally challenge them to a duel or mutual combat. That is the real reason people kept their word in the old days!
Who cares about looking someone in the eye and shaking their hand when it’s about being online?
It’s obvious by now you can’t build a healthy society using American spy technology.
@J G natural law
@Ba Oaic STOP SPAMMING COMMENT SECTIONS OF VIDEOS THAT TELL THE TRUTH, YOU VILE PROPAGANDIST
greed and money
This is what public school teachers practice several times a year.
@Edwin Alvarez Please try again.
If it came down to that teachers need to try to get the class to safety
They practice hiding from rioters?
@Edwin Alvarez suuure bud.
@Ba Oaic give it up! Get a real job! Sick of your spam
Unbelievable when you sell your soul.
If Satan did exist there would be no souls left to buy.
A person is only as good as their words. We weren’t sleeping all summer
..and dare I add, for someone so deeply and completely useless
“For indeed none can love freedom heartily, but good men: the rest love not freedom, but license:” – John Milton
Racist. What about women?
@R P Go fail troll somewhere else.
@R P First of all, that would be “sexist” if it were true, which it isn’t. The term “men” is used as meaning all “humans”. Not for the first time either.
@peter blood amen… Awoman
The world is in Danger, Do something, stop the Madnessssssssss
Anything they actually DO will be to make the madness worse
Meanwhile Hawley was sending out fundraising email. Let that sink in. SMH.
@Van Iyke I hope you´re right!
And do not forget his traitor behavior!
Just sent him a max donation, thanks for letting me know.
@Andrea Sesterheim Hawley’s biggest donor, who gave him $4m for his Senate run, has come out publicly and condemned him for his actions.
@Van Iyke Hope it stays that way.
“They say the words, but their hearts are empty”
@Nope Uhh I’m sorry I don’t understand what you mean. If it is ok can you explain, please.
They should be removed ASAP call your representatives and make it happen you have a voice use it
Politicians lying? I’m shocked!
@Rtyert Rt my representative is Tom Cotton and he is one of Trumps followers. He had a independent running against him and some people didn’t even consider having anyone else to run against Tom Cotton. We have got to have someone to run against Tom Cotton. Tom Cotton is in Trumps pocket.
Mitch was the first to break his oath and led others during trumps impeachment.
You are 125% right
All I can say that if this happened under Obama there would have been a tribunal the next day…I truly hope this country is not beyond redemption
this obama?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caCAWuQmFXw
@Xymo Nau I was raised in the Evangelical movement during the mid-80s through the 90s. They were doing this since Reagan, and they finally pushed it over the line. I do not believe in the Christ crap anymore since I went to college and actually learned how things work instead of needing “faith”. This will get worse, these people think that their actions will bring their GOD back to earth… they are the ones cheering and instigating the destruction of the world so Jesus can come back.
Hah, Obama would be hailed a hero by the media.
It wouldn’t have, and didn’t happen during the Obama administration. It couldn’t have.
@davey dudely oh diddly get bent..you on the reverse..trumpet’s lies are as big as his gut and the funny thing is that all those nitwits are getting arrested with no chance of lawyering up and trumpet is golfing…so much for hero worship😛
Those Republicans need to be held a accountable for treason against our American Constitution.
You will see what you all cheated to get within the next 6 months of the illegitimate President. Might be Headboard Harris or dementia Joe
The strength of those words were based on a code of honor. The president and his close followers have none.
There is no honor among thieves and scoundrels.
Suspendiert these people from ever performing in any political office for life.
It was an attempted coup and those politicians that helped spread the lies and give life to them are in on it.
On Jan 6th 2021…..
Trump told his supporters the election was stolen and asked for their support to help stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.
SOME of those very same supporters bolstered by his words murdered a policeman whilst attacking the Capitol to do what they believed he asked them to do.
On February the 5th 2020 at Donald J Trumps first impeachment trial fifty three G.O.P. Senators had the opportunity to stop the chaos and destruction of January 6th 2021.
Instead they chose their personal and party politics over the law and acquitted Trump without calling for witnesses and examining evidence.
One said that ” He had learnt his lesson.”
It appears to me the lesson taught was that he thinks he is immune from consequences by holding onto power, lying and gaslighting.
Will the senate betray America AGAIN?
IMPEACH (i.m.o. convict remove and charge with sedition/treason).
Mr O’Donnell, yes they lied. They are doing what they do best. Lying is their job. We cannot possibly be surprised.
Never realized how anti American the republicans were until now. Seeing the reverence paid to the instigators by the republicans after all the deaths , speeches.
On Jan 6th 2021…..
Trump told his supporters the election was stolen and asked for their support to help stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.
SOME of those very same supporters bolstered by his words murdered a policeman whilst attacking the Capitol to do what they believed he asked them to do.
On February the 5th 2020 at Donald J Trumps first impeachment trial fifty three G.O.P. Senators had the opportunity to stop the chaos and destruction of January 6th 2021.
Instead they chose their personal and party politics over the law and acquitted Trump without calling for witnesses and examining evidence.
One said that ” He had learnt his lesson.”
It appears to me the lesson taught was that he thinks he is immune from consequences by holding onto power, lying and gaslighting.
Will the senate betray America AGAIN?
IMPEACH (i.m.o. convict remove and charge with sedition/treason).
@Jonathan S Yep, they actually voted against allowing any new evidence.
Not just that, over a hundred of them refused to put mask on when offered in the crowded shelter room. Now several of them tested positive of covid19
They are cruel and heartless bigots
Stating that conservatives lie is like informing everyone that ducks quack.