Donald Trump fired his top cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, via tweet. Lawrence O’Donnell explains why we should thank Christopher Krebs for doing the right thing. Aired on 11/17/2020.
Lawrence: ‘Another Day, Another Trump Vengeance Firing’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
Krebs is an AMERICAN PATRIOT, and should be honored as such.
Really, a patriot? He done the right thing now when the rats are jumping ship but he went to work for a clear and undeniably repulsive narcissist who he knew lied without conscience and who presented from day one a clear and present danger to US democracy.
Are all Trumps enablers who he grows tired off because they are not sycophant enough and get sacked “Patriots”? . Kelly? Tillerman? Sessions? Scaramucci? Cohen? Is it patriotic to become unusable as a lackey for a total conman just because you for once told the truth?
I dont think thats good enough to be frank.
@brian marshall yes Karen, a Patriot.
@brian marshall Look up the dictionary definition of Patriotism and patriot. I think your getting confused with hero. Going up against Trump for the benefit of all Americans and the rest of the world is Patriotic.
Let those stupid people pay for it lmaooooo 🤣🤣🤣
Sad how easy it is for Trump to fire good people, yet so difficult for The People to remove the bad ones.
@Shelly Stewart I got something though. lol
Trump your the biggest Fruad what else. If you feel your are being abused by Trump resign . Do be one of his Socker’s.
Well said, sis!
The equation is simple: Trump is a bad guy.
How can that be changed??
Trump thinks firing people via Twitter is okay and wonders why he’ll NEVER be president again.
If Emily Murphy is breaking the law then why isn’t she being held accountable?! Congress, do your job!
The Ora
@Tabitha Levy More importantly, 232 + 74 = 306. Also, the number 0 is pretty relevant: it’s the number of ballots invalidated by all of Trump’s legal challenges combined.
There’s a flood of evidence available on the internet claiming to prove voter fraud, but Trump’s lawyers are using almost none of it, and the little evidence they have provided to support their lawsuits has almost all been thrown out.
Could it be that the people who would have to testify about the validity of the evidence are worried about being charged with perjury? Could it be that his lawyers are worried about being disbarred for knowingly presenting false or misleading evidence?
Typical Karen.
@Tabitha Levy omg
😂😂😂 “do your job” – classic- accountability and the reptile party don’t go together unless it involves the opposition
Krebs got fired because he didn’t rig the system for Trump.
@MaineCoon ~ And because he told the truth about the election, by saying it was secure. Once you go against Trump and contradict what he says, you’re doomed. The last four years have felt like a real-life Apprentice show … “You’re fired!” Fortunately, he’s the one being fired now.
You can’t be serious!! This is what they don’t want you to know. Are you aware of the Hammer and Scorecard system, it is REAL!!
Retired Air Force General blows whistle on CIA vote hacking | Pearson Sharp Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WSDObSrKTc
Trump is, and always has been, unfit for office, and he’s proving it now
@Tabitha Levy LMAO BRAIN-DEAD MAGATS 😝 TROLLS…….. YOUR A ORANGE POTUS 🐷 PERVERT LOSER….. HOW MUCH HAVE. YOU GIVEN TO THE ORANGE 🐖 PERVERT……. HE’S NOT DOING ANYTHING TO HELP YOU WITH EVERYTHING,
BUT you can COUNT ON HIM KILLING MORE MAGATS 😈 AND AMERICANS 🇺🇸
I didn’t vote for the this crap ?
Lol cat jumped on me .I did not vote for that orange baboon ! I did vote but never expected the Republicans to pay his way in to the office .hope they live with the shame for the rest of their lives .they stared this mess Make them clean it up ! Them we need to clear them out .hope everyone is ready cause it’s going to take years to clear the stench out of the white house!
@Tabitha Levy Trump flushed the Constitution down his golden toilet
Biden…Chinese business man
Add her to the list of Trump administration officials who should face jail time.
Q. What is “The Deep State” that Trump considers the greatest threat to his presidency?
A. Any Republican official that does their job professionally and tells the truth.
The deep state = the Rule of Law
Crazy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 that u might be 4real
Krebs should stay and just say, “I thought he was joking, like all Trump’s lackeys say when covering for him.”
right?
Good one! lol 😆
“I was being sarcastic…you know I was being sarcastic”
Trump hires “only the best people.” Then, if they perform well, he fires them.
She is scared that Trump will confiscate all her chocolates, biscuits and sweets if she does not obey him.
@teddy terdbergler. You English?
No matter still love the statement!😊
😆
He winked at her once and she will belong to him forever and do his idiotic bidding.
Yea they were investigating where all the pies were going in the cafeteria there… (I wonder)
He can’t even fire someone face to face, he does it on Twitter. That is so low, it is beyond words.
He fired a number of people on Twitter because he’s not man enough to do it to their face!
I was once fired from a job via a secondary person who brought 9 others as “backup”, supposedly ” in case I got violent”!
The reason I got fired?!?!
I wouldn’t buy a 12 pack of beer in the bosses brand!
It was a job that permitted drinking, and when it was my turn to buy the beer, I decided to buy the brand I drank, instead of the bosses brand!
I don’t regret it!
I also never took a job again where drinking at work was allowed!
Lesson learned!
Now, if trump employees also learn and accept their eventual job losses, maybe they can retain a smidgeon of their honor, by resisting his expectations of absolute loyalty!
Tough. Guy
SHE LOOKS LIKE CHRIS FARLEY.
She probably ate him.
Farleys Sister???
when trump fires any one, The Nation has knowledge that this person, is a person of “INTEGRITY”.
It looks like Trump is going to burn down the whole house before he leaves. I guess Rudy Giuliani will be the next to go. LMAO!
Trump won’t burn the “house”. He’ll walk away, and the people will have to get a cleaning crew to fumigate the place.
As for Rudy, he’ll be left holding the bag of dog poop mr. Trump leaves for the next administration!
to quote from memory- Hunter Thompson talking about Nixon- “they are going to chase him out of Washington like a poisoned troll”
That’s exactly what I was thinking! Your fired Rudy!
“Patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president” Teddy R.
M Ware thank you for your voice you are a wonderful person
the rest of the world is still wondering why America is tolerating a bare faced liar
@Vlado S My god some sanity in this leftopath cess-pit.
No, that is not true, the rest of the world knows what is actually, This what they don’t want you to know. Hammer and Scorecard is real.
The only one telling you he liars, they are the liars!!
Retired Air Force General blows whistle on CIA vote hacking | Pearson Sharp Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WSDObSrKTc
@Michelle Smith more alternative facts from a braindead POS Trumpanzee Cultist
Because the honest people with integrity and intelligence follow the rules which means we can’t throw him out until January 20.
* Germany in the corner, smirking and shaking his head*
“Yeah I went through this petty stupid lunatic phase a while back too. Glad I purged it outta my system.”
Being fired by Trump is a badge of honor, showing a person’s integrity, honesty and dignity.
@Cliff Medina Trump had nothing to do with it
@Cliff Medina alternative facts from Trump propaganda channel
That ship has sailed. The “good ones” have gone three years ago. The very good ones never took jobs from the mobster.
@Cliff Medina Nope. 71 million votes. 5 million less than Joseph Biden. Leave the cult. Stop drinking water out of the toilet that is Newsmax. The cult is making you stupider. The courts are arrayed against Trump . . . . .and you. History will grind you into a fine powder. Get off of You Tube. You don’t belong in polite society.
@Cliff Medina Enlighten us which COVID Vaccine is ” The Trump COVID Vaccine “?
PFIZER Name: BNT162b2 WHO: One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, based in New York, in collaboration with German biotech company BioNTech.
MODERNA THERAPEUTICS Name: mRNA-1273 WHO: A Massachusetts-based biotech company, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.
THE GAMALEYA NATIONAL CENTER OF EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MICROBIOLOGY Name: Sputnik V
WHO: A Russian research institution, in partnership with the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund.
BHARAT BIOTEC Name: COVAXIN WHO: An Indian biotechnology company, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.
NOVAVAX Name: NVX-CoV2373 WHO: A biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Name: JNJ-78436735 WHO: One of the world’s largest multinational corporations, based in New Jersey, that specializes in healthcare and pharmaceutical products.
UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD Name: ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 WHO: The U.K. university, in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
SINOVAC Name: CoronaVac WHO: A Chinese biopharmaceutical company, in collaboration with Brazilian research center Butantan.
SINOPHARM Name: None WHO : China’s state-run pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.
MURDOCH CHILDREN’S RESEARCH INSTITUTE Name: Bacillus Calmette-Guerin BRACE trial
WHO : The largest child health research institute in Australia, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne.
CanSINO BIOLOGICS Name: Ad5-nCoV WHO : A Chinese biopharmaceutical company.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/health-and-human-body/human-diseases/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker-how-they-work-latest-developments-cvd/
Emily Murphy is a disgrace….Trump surrounds himself with people who WILL break the law for HIM.
They r all traitor just like trump she will be without a job and who will hire her
Christopher krebs has a better chance getting a job than Emily Murphy.
I’m sure one of the 71 million lunatics who voted for the president-reject will give Emily a job.
@John Lawson so true
The joke’s on Rudy, Trump doesn’t pay his bills.
This bill by Trump’s chumps. Weren’t you listening? Of course the Don isn’t paying! Why should he, with so many eager dupes?
Bob Smith 🙂 You Got It!
He’s getting paid by the man-child cult followers.