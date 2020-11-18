Lawrence: ‘Another Day, Another Trump Vengeance Firing’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 18, 2020

 

Donald Trump fired his top cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, via tweet. Lawrence O’Donnell explains why we should thank Christopher Krebs for doing the right thing. Aired on 11/17/2020.
#ChristopherKrebs #DonaldTrump #MSNBC

82 Comments on "Lawrence: ‘Another Day, Another Trump Vengeance Firing’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Peter | November 18, 2020 at 5:37 AM | Reply

    Krebs is an AMERICAN PATRIOT, and should be honored as such.

    • brian marshall | November 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Really, a patriot? He done the right thing now when the rats are jumping ship but he went to work for a clear and undeniably repulsive narcissist who he knew lied without conscience and who presented from day one a clear and present danger to US democracy.
      Are all Trumps enablers who he grows tired off because they are not sycophant enough and get sacked “Patriots”? . Kelly? Tillerman? Sessions? Scaramucci? Cohen? Is it patriotic to become unusable as a lackey for a total conman just because you for once told the truth?
      I dont think thats good enough to be frank.

    • Bon Paoi | November 18, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Gyes
      wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • Robert carl Clayton | November 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @brian marshall yes Karen, a Patriot.

    • Paul Astle | November 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

      @brian marshall Look up the dictionary definition of Patriotism and patriot. I think your getting confused with hero. Going up against Trump for the benefit of all Americans and the rest of the world is Patriotic.

    • David Hernandez | November 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      Let those stupid people pay for it lmaooooo 🤣🤣🤣

  2. Shelly Stewart | November 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM | Reply

    Sad how easy it is for Trump to fire good people, yet so difficult for The People to remove the bad ones.

  3. Anatolia | November 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM | Reply

    Trump thinks firing people via Twitter is okay and wonders why he’ll NEVER be president again.

  4. Bill Hayes | November 18, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    If Emily Murphy is breaking the law then why isn’t she being held accountable?! Congress, do your job!

    • Rose Dausan | November 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      The Ora

    • James Kuyper | November 18, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

      @Tabitha Levy More importantly, 232 + 74 = 306. Also, the number 0 is pretty relevant: it’s the number of ballots invalidated by all of Trump’s legal challenges combined.
      There’s a flood of evidence available on the internet claiming to prove voter fraud, but Trump’s lawyers are using almost none of it, and the little evidence they have provided to support their lawsuits has almost all been thrown out.
      Could it be that the people who would have to testify about the validity of the evidence are worried about being charged with perjury? Could it be that his lawyers are worried about being disbarred for knowingly presenting false or misleading evidence?

    • Mo Butter | November 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      Typical Karen.

    • D. Cooper | November 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      @Tabitha Levy omg

    • エラー | November 18, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂 “do your job” – classic- accountability and the reptile party don’t go together unless it involves the opposition

  5. MaineCoon | November 18, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    Krebs got fired because he didn’t rig the system for Trump.

    • sharkie1967 | November 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      @MaineCoon ~ And because he told the truth about the election, by saying it was secure. Once you go against Trump and contradict what he says, you’re doomed. The last four years have felt like a real-life Apprentice show … “You’re fired!” Fortunately, he’s the one being fired now.

    • Michelle Smith | November 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      You can’t be serious!! This is what they don’t want you to know. Are you aware of the Hammer and Scorecard system, it is REAL!!

      Retired Air Force General blows whistle on CIA vote hacking | Pearson Sharp Reports
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WSDObSrKTc

  6. grantg98 | November 18, 2020 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    Trump is, and always has been, unfit for office, and he’s proving it now

    • Vicki D | November 18, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      @Tabitha Levy LMAO BRAIN-DEAD MAGATS 😝 TROLLS…….. YOUR A ORANGE POTUS 🐷 PERVERT LOSER….. HOW MUCH HAVE. YOU GIVEN TO THE ORANGE 🐖 PERVERT……. HE’S NOT DOING ANYTHING TO HELP YOU WITH EVERYTHING,
      BUT you can COUNT ON HIM KILLING MORE MAGATS 😈 AND AMERICANS 🇺🇸

    • Patricia Vaughn | November 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I didn’t vote for the this crap ?

    • Patricia Vaughn | November 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      Lol cat jumped on me .I did not vote for that orange baboon ! I did vote but never expected the Republicans to pay his way in to the office .hope they live with the shame for the rest of their lives .they stared this mess Make them clean it up ! Them we need to clear them out .hope everyone is ready cause it’s going to take years to clear the stench out of the white house!

    • Trump Is An Orange Shit Funnel | November 18, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      @Tabitha Levy Trump flushed the Constitution down his golden toilet

    • Ron Bonner | November 18, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Biden…Chinese business man

  7. Chris Corbin | November 18, 2020 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    Add her to the list of Trump administration officials who should face jail time.

  8. KLQL Kirin | November 18, 2020 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Q. What is “The Deep State” that Trump considers the greatest threat to his presidency?
    A. Any Republican official that does their job professionally and tells the truth.

  9. Michael B | November 18, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    Krebs should stay and just say, “I thought he was joking, like all Trump’s lackeys say when covering for him.”

  10. Teddy Terdberglur | November 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    She is scared that Trump will confiscate all her chocolates, biscuits and sweets if she does not obey him.

  11. Terence Hawkes | November 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    He can’t even fire someone face to face, he does it on Twitter. That is so low, it is beyond words.

    • William Platt | November 18, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      He fired a number of people on Twitter because he’s not man enough to do it to their face!
      I was once fired from a job via a secondary person who brought 9 others as “backup”, supposedly ” in case I got violent”!
      The reason I got fired?!?!
      I wouldn’t buy a 12 pack of beer in the bosses brand!
      It was a job that permitted drinking, and when it was my turn to buy the beer, I decided to buy the brand I drank, instead of the bosses brand!
      I don’t regret it!
      I also never took a job again where drinking at work was allowed!
      Lesson learned!
      Now, if trump employees also learn and accept their eventual job losses, maybe they can retain a smidgeon of their honor, by resisting his expectations of absolute loyalty!

    • エラー | November 18, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      Tough. Guy

  12. EJG 1 | November 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    SHE LOOKS LIKE CHRIS FARLEY.

  13. MD P | November 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    when trump fires any one, The Nation has knowledge that this person, is a person of “INTEGRITY”.

  14. Hank Blankenship | November 18, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    It looks like Trump is going to burn down the whole house before he leaves. I guess Rudy Giuliani will be the next to go. LMAO!

  15. M Ware | November 18, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    “Patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president” Teddy R.

  16. Doog let | November 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    the rest of the world is still wondering why America is tolerating a bare faced liar

  17. Jam Brenn | November 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Being fired by Trump is a badge of honor, showing a person’s integrity, honesty and dignity.

    • Trump Is An Orange Shit Funnel | November 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Medina Trump had nothing to do with it

    • Trump Is An Orange Shit Funnel | November 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Medina alternative facts from Trump propaganda channel

    • Brimborium | November 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      That ship has sailed. The “good ones” have gone three years ago. The very good ones never took jobs from the mobster.

    • Flummoxed Marmoset | November 18, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Medina Nope. 71 million votes. 5 million less than Joseph Biden. Leave the cult. Stop drinking water out of the toilet that is Newsmax. The cult is making you stupider. The courts are arrayed against Trump . . . . .and you. History will grind you into a fine powder. Get off of You Tube. You don’t belong in polite society.

    • s.l. Leung | November 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Medina Enlighten us which COVID Vaccine is ” The Trump COVID Vaccine “?
      PFIZER Name: BNT162b2 WHO: One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, based in New York, in collaboration with German biotech company BioNTech.

      MODERNA THERAPEUTICS Name: mRNA-1273 WHO: A Massachusetts-based biotech company, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.

      THE GAMALEYA NATIONAL CENTER OF EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MICROBIOLOGY Name: Sputnik V
      WHO: A Russian research institution, in partnership with the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund.

      BHARAT BIOTEC Name: COVAXIN WHO: An Indian biotechnology company, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

      NOVAVAX Name: NVX-CoV2373 WHO: A biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

      JOHNSON & JOHNSON Name: JNJ-78436735 WHO: One of the world’s largest multinational corporations, based in New Jersey, that specializes in healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

      UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD Name: ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 WHO: The U.K. university, in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

      SINOVAC Name: CoronaVac WHO: A Chinese biopharmaceutical company, in collaboration with Brazilian research center Butantan.

      SINOPHARM Name: None WHO : China’s state-run pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

      MURDOCH CHILDREN’S RESEARCH INSTITUTE Name: Bacillus Calmette-Guerin BRACE trial
      WHO : The largest child health research institute in Australia, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne.

      CanSINO BIOLOGICS Name: Ad5-nCoV WHO : A Chinese biopharmaceutical company.
      https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/health-and-human-body/human-diseases/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker-how-they-work-latest-developments-cvd/

  18. Dee Cee | November 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Emily Murphy is a disgrace….Trump surrounds himself with people who WILL break the law for HIM.

  19. Pamela Cook | November 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Christopher krebs has a better chance getting a job than Emily Murphy.

  20. bob smith | November 18, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The joke’s on Rudy, Trump doesn’t pay his bills.

