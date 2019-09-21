Donald Trump reportedly pressed the president of Ukraine repeatedly to investigate a Democratic opponent. Rep. Justin Amash, who recently quit the Republican party, says Congress must have access to the complaint from the whistleblower. Lawrence discusses with Bill Kristol and Evan McMullin. Aired on 09/20/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC