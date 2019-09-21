Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

September 21, 2019

 

Donald Trump reportedly pressed the president of Ukraine repeatedly to investigate a Democratic opponent. Rep. Justin Amash, who recently quit the Republican party, says Congress must have access to the complaint from the whistleblower. Lawrence discusses with Bill Kristol and Evan McMullin. Aired on 09/20/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

73 Comments on "Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. j walsh | September 21, 2019 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    Could you Imagine if Obama committed even one of Trump’s crimes, the GOP’S would be losing their minds. Hypocrites and criminals.

  2. rushy scoper | September 21, 2019 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    US new trump regime in a nutshell.

    good luck with that.

  3. 3LD | September 21, 2019 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    If your party is void of any ethics or morals and the base that elects you, is as well, you would have to be a dimwit of the highest order to believe the Republican party would not continue to enable this madness. Thankfully demographics will be the end of the ReTrumplitard party.

    • MA 292 | September 21, 2019 at 4:33 AM | Reply

      3LD Haha 😂 and if it isn’t, il’d suggest you go with the easy option of picking a tall building to jump off.

    • Tessmage Tessera | September 21, 2019 at 6:27 AM | Reply

      @MA 292 Your side is a _small_ minority in America. Three out of four Americans are NOT Republicans. Never forget that, cupcake.

    • googlesucks you | September 21, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

      This is why Caesar hung these people on crosses. They will run your lives to please themselves at your expence and say its for your good in the end.

  4. kalbs89 | September 21, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    If Trump can’t win the election, be prepared for him to just take it. He will refuse to leave.

  5. Moscow Mitch | September 21, 2019 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    The scumbucket Republicans that claim the moral high ground…they thoroughly disgust me and their hypocrisy as this Republic gets scorched

    • neighbor lee | September 21, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter LOL trump himself is a CRIMINAL,so excuse me for LOL.

    • neighbor lee | September 21, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter Thats not digging deep eNOUGH tho is it ? Where would this allegged information come from, and to whom ? Can’t have it BOTH WAYS!!

    • neighbor lee | September 21, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter and that is a crime, to ask a foreign gov. to find dirt about an opponent,plus in exchange for something,,just askJoyce Vance!

    • neighbor lee | September 21, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter Russian Troll! your prior comments were at the waters edge, you just drowned yourself.

    • Tom Towers | September 21, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Annie I’m sure many tell their kids that they support trump because he’s a fighter for whitey, White anxiety aka the “culture war” is the only real excuse.

  6. Everblue Freediving | September 21, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    I am an Independant but I can’t imagine voting GOP. Amoral, corrupt, treasonous…. just nothing good to say about the GOP….

    • Bryanx1964 | September 21, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      This is just another small time media hit job, nothing will come of it. Like Collusion, obstruction, Stormy, taxes, Don Jr and Wikileaks etc. They keep trying but it’s all spin. Trumps the Best pres I’ve ever seen. Results are there. The last one was the worst. He loved giving terrorists supporting countries like Iran billions of dollars. You dems looked the other way, but he was horrible.

    • Bob Bart | September 21, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter Not happily for Biden … but since the alternative in such a scenario would be Trump, ‘ the lesser of two evils rule ‘ would have to be applied. Anybody but Trump in 2020, – even another Republican.

    • Bob Bart | September 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @TC Video So hope for the DNC to put up Sanders, Warren or Buttigieg.

    • Bob Bart | September 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @Dave Ponsford We need to hold them ALL to a higher standard, – both Parties. But first, let’s first deal with the one in who’s already in power.

  7. pat comerford | September 21, 2019 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    The members of the GOP have become PissyAssBitches doing the bidding of the “PussyAssBitch” in the White House!

  8. joan marie christensen | September 21, 2019 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    What if he wakes up one morning and declares martial law, all on his own? Just to suspend elections?

  9. Alessia C***** | September 21, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Trump is more emboldened every day because he knows the Republicans are a bunch of cowards that will not say a word.

  10. Marc Emson | September 21, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    GOP is dead.
    Only Trump Cult of ghouls is left.
    Solution = Purge it with blue “fire”.

    • Daniel Schaeffer | September 21, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      Where are our dragons?

    • Just For Fun | September 21, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      Perhaps it’s time to call in the National Guard and have trump and most of this government forcibly removed. Or it might be time to put the 2nd Amendment to work as it was truly intended. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This government is actively removing our “security of a free State” by enacting legislation that is self-serving, and transgressing the law. They/trump is/are engaging in legal violations that We The People would be jailed for if we did the same things. It’s no longer a legally abiding country at our most important levels – the Oval Office.

    • NextWorldVR | September 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Ghouls & _purchased_ electoral college members… He’ll win again. Nothing means anything.

    • Adi-LMNOP | September 21, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      marc enama, balls across your nose

  11. Wilson | September 21, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    This is a Harvey Weinstein, @ moment for Washington politics. The whistleblower has followed the law (to the letter), as has the I.G., only to be stopped by a group of stonewalling, ‘make it go away’ individuals. Let’s hope that the I.G. & whistleblower have the fortitude & guts to tell their stories, in full, to the people who need to know, and act, for the good of the country…

    • Maxime De Winter | September 21, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

      Let’s get at the bottom of that story and find out if Biden really had an Ukrainian prosecutor fired because he was investigating his son’s business.

    • Wilson | September 21, 2019 at 2:54 AM | Reply

      @Maxime De Winter whether it be Biden, his son, or the Trump WH, the law needs to be followed in full, not cherry picked to suit certain agendas. If people don’t follow the law, chaos reigns & innocent people get hurt..

    • Maxime De Winter | September 21, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

      @Wilson I agree. i couldn’t have put it better.

  12. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 21, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    I remember when Republicans were Patriotic.
    I’m very old.

    • MN Guy | September 21, 2019 at 8:06 AM | Reply

      Republicans began flying the confederate flag when Reagan was elected, and the traitor faction of the south flipped from Democratic to Republican. They’ve wrapped themselves in the flag of traitors ever since then. All that is happening now is they are doing it in broad daylight and a few people are noticing. The last Republican president who believed in American principles of liberty and justice for all was Eisenhower. Are you that old?

    • James Ray | September 21, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      Eisenhower?

    • neighbor lee | September 21, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      NOt Old, JUSt a good memory , right,and moral, everything trump and his dimwit kin, are not.

    • JRG2733 | September 21, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      Me too. Old, that is. I remember when Repubs were super-patriots, and favoring Russian and NK dictators would have been unthinkable.

  13. Richard Christie | September 21, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    What Trump really wanted was for Ukraine to end someone with a good bone saw around to Uncle Joe’s.

  14. B spearbach | September 21, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    vote the gop senate out. t’rump & gop will not stop until they are made to stop. Very Un-American

    • Bob Bart | September 21, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      Let’s be honest, here. Manipulation of the law (both Domestic and International) is VERY AMERICAN. Both parties have been involved in behind-the-scenes operations to alter the outcomes of Elections in Cuba, Haiti and many other countries, – some politicians have admitted it in the past, and their motives have always been ” In America’s Interests ” – which often goes well beyond simply keeping the Nation safe. And yet, when the Russians or some other competing power does it, it’s somehow more ” evil “. The United States is a great Nation, and it is a Democracy, ( at least when the Democratic aspect doesn’t try to curtail the Capitalist side )
      – but, if a nation is going to make great claims for itself, it should be willing to admit that it occasionally uses dirty tactics. American Exceptionalism is only a genuine reality in the minds of Americans.

    • Adi-LMNOP | September 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      lil b!tch spearb!tch, you’ll have plenty of time to not formulate your plan during your Great President Donald J. Trump’s 2nd term….ya lil b!tch

    • B spearbach | September 21, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Bob Bart well said . Hhhhmmm yes a difficult problem indeed. The words and actions of nation’s are rarely connected as history bares out. The average Peoples the world around are overwhelming good natured. So the question is who is really fighting? Answer: the ones that crave power over others.

    • B spearbach | September 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Adi-LMNOP the troll-bot hahhahahaha have a nice day

  15. SusieRock 822 | September 21, 2019 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    I wish the military would drag him out by his tiny testicles. Or leave a trail of Big Mac’s leading out the door.

  16. ReiHinoSenshi | September 21, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    Lol Republicans for rule of law…is that supposed to be a joke…?.. I don’t find it funny……………….

  17. OOH BOY | September 21, 2019 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    What Nationalist Privilege, if he was black he wld be locked up or dead.

  18. JamieLan2011 | September 21, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    There are no Republicans, there are only Republicunts.

    • Pat Byrne | September 21, 2019 at 7:28 AM | Reply

      FYI most republican members of trump’s coterie are men. That would make them republipricks. Just saying.

    • JamieLan2011 | September 21, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

      @Pat Byrne But it wouldn’t sound as good. And I wasn’t using it to connote any sort of gender anyway. The word in question can be used to generally describe a contemptible or stupid individual, depending on culture (take the UK or Australia for example, who uses it in a gender-less context).

    • Anti Trumper | September 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      JamieLan2011 …or as I call them Republikkkans

  19. Richard Johnsen | September 21, 2019 at 4:48 AM | Reply

    If Obama did any of this his body parts would be falling from his cross months ago!….

  20. JVS 3 | September 21, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    Can anyone imagine how loud and boisterous the gop would be if this was Obama or Hillary?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.