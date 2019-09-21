Donald Trump reportedly pressed the president of Ukraine repeatedly to investigate a Democratic opponent. Rep. Justin Amash, who recently quit the Republican party, says Congress must have access to the complaint from the whistleblower. Lawrence discusses with Bill Kristol and Evan McMullin. Aired on 09/20/19.
Lawrence: The GOP Silence Is Deafening Re: Whistleblower’s “Urgent Concern” | The Last Word | MSNBC
Could you Imagine if Obama committed even one of Trump’s crimes, the GOP’S would be losing their minds. Hypocrites and criminals.
Pure devils. Need to hold their voters accountable. They put us all in danger.
Don’t worry about Mr Trump.
Nancy Pelosi will help make sure he gets re-elected.
Obama would have been lynched for sure .
jeepers, could you imagine !! jitbag walsh
US new trump regime in a nutshell.
good luck with that.
If your party is void of any ethics or morals and the base that elects you, is as well, you would have to be a dimwit of the highest order to believe the Republican party would not continue to enable this madness. Thankfully demographics will be the end of the ReTrumplitard party.
3LD Haha 😂 and if it isn’t, il’d suggest you go with the easy option of picking a tall building to jump off.
@MA 292 Your side is a _small_ minority in America. Three out of four Americans are NOT Republicans. Never forget that, cupcake.
This is why Caesar hung these people on crosses. They will run your lives to please themselves at your expence and say its for your good in the end.
If Trump can’t win the election, be prepared for him to just take it. He will refuse to leave.
Premonition: I see pitchforks and torches. Oh wait, that’s what the redumblicans did 100 years ago. Never mind.
kalbs89
Why not?
Who is there to stand up to him?
Certainly not the Dems. They ain’t got the balls.
Sharonda Ferguson …..shoot..
The scumbucket Republicans that claim the moral high ground…they thoroughly disgust me and their hypocrisy as this Republic gets scorched
@Maxime De Winter LOL trump himself is a CRIMINAL,so excuse me for LOL.
@Maxime De Winter Thats not digging deep eNOUGH tho is it ? Where would this allegged information come from, and to whom ? Can’t have it BOTH WAYS!!
@Maxime De Winter and that is a crime, to ask a foreign gov. to find dirt about an opponent,plus in exchange for something,,just askJoyce Vance!
@Maxime De Winter Russian Troll! your prior comments were at the waters edge, you just drowned yourself.
@Annie I’m sure many tell their kids that they support trump because he’s a fighter for whitey, White anxiety aka the “culture war” is the only real excuse.
I am an Independant but I can’t imagine voting GOP. Amoral, corrupt, treasonous…. just nothing good to say about the GOP….
This is just another small time media hit job, nothing will come of it. Like Collusion, obstruction, Stormy, taxes, Don Jr and Wikileaks etc. They keep trying but it’s all spin. Trumps the Best pres I’ve ever seen. Results are there. The last one was the worst. He loved giving terrorists supporting countries like Iran billions of dollars. You dems looked the other way, but he was horrible.
@Maxime De Winter Not happily for Biden … but since the alternative in such a scenario would be Trump, ‘ the lesser of two evils rule ‘ would have to be applied. Anybody but Trump in 2020, – even another Republican.
@TC Video So hope for the DNC to put up Sanders, Warren or Buttigieg.
@Dave Ponsford We need to hold them ALL to a higher standard, – both Parties. But first, let’s first deal with the one in who’s already in power.
The members of the GOP have become PissyAssBitches doing the bidding of the “PussyAssBitch” in the White House!
well said
That’s an insult to PissyAssBitches and PussyAssBitches around the world!!! lol
@Scaffgal Sorry!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Shameful 45 Thank you!
What if he wakes up one morning and declares martial law, all on his own? Just to suspend elections?
joan marie christensen I suspect he will use a war with Iran to do exactly that
+@Dan Ozomatli Take him out and shoot him!
That’s a real possibility–He sees himself losing in 2020 and concocts some emergency excuse to call off the election and stay in power.
Can he actually do that?
Trump is more emboldened every day because he knows the Republicans are a bunch of cowards that will not say a word.
More like they are gleefully riding his coat tails in solidarity and a sense of divine entitlement. This is how democracy is destroyed.
Alessia C***** :what’s worse is that Neither will the Democrats. Sad
@Farmer Bob coward,complicit,the SAME!
Alessia C***** …I think there is money in the deal for the Republikkkans if they stay silent.
GOP is dead.
Only Trump Cult of ghouls is left.
Solution = Purge it with blue “fire”.
Where are our dragons?
Perhaps it’s time to call in the National Guard and have trump and most of this government forcibly removed. Or it might be time to put the 2nd Amendment to work as it was truly intended. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This government is actively removing our “security of a free State” by enacting legislation that is self-serving, and transgressing the law. They/trump is/are engaging in legal violations that We The People would be jailed for if we did the same things. It’s no longer a legally abiding country at our most important levels – the Oval Office.
Ghouls & _purchased_ electoral college members… He’ll win again. Nothing means anything.
marc enama, balls across your nose
This is a Harvey Weinstein, @ moment for Washington politics. The whistleblower has followed the law (to the letter), as has the I.G., only to be stopped by a group of stonewalling, ‘make it go away’ individuals. Let’s hope that the I.G. & whistleblower have the fortitude & guts to tell their stories, in full, to the people who need to know, and act, for the good of the country…
Let’s get at the bottom of that story and find out if Biden really had an Ukrainian prosecutor fired because he was investigating his son’s business.
@Maxime De Winter whether it be Biden, his son, or the Trump WH, the law needs to be followed in full, not cherry picked to suit certain agendas. If people don’t follow the law, chaos reigns & innocent people get hurt..
@Wilson I agree. i couldn’t have put it better.
I remember when Republicans were Patriotic.
I’m very old.
Republicans began flying the confederate flag when Reagan was elected, and the traitor faction of the south flipped from Democratic to Republican. They’ve wrapped themselves in the flag of traitors ever since then. All that is happening now is they are doing it in broad daylight and a few people are noticing. The last Republican president who believed in American principles of liberty and justice for all was Eisenhower. Are you that old?
Eisenhower?
NOt Old, JUSt a good memory , right,and moral, everything trump and his dimwit kin, are not.
Me too. Old, that is. I remember when Repubs were super-patriots, and favoring Russian and NK dictators would have been unthinkable.
What Trump really wanted was for Ukraine to end someone with a good bone saw around to Uncle Joe’s.
vote the gop senate out. t’rump & gop will not stop until they are made to stop. Very Un-American
Let’s be honest, here. Manipulation of the law (both Domestic and International) is VERY AMERICAN. Both parties have been involved in behind-the-scenes operations to alter the outcomes of Elections in Cuba, Haiti and many other countries, – some politicians have admitted it in the past, and their motives have always been ” In America’s Interests ” – which often goes well beyond simply keeping the Nation safe. And yet, when the Russians or some other competing power does it, it’s somehow more ” evil “. The United States is a great Nation, and it is a Democracy, ( at least when the Democratic aspect doesn’t try to curtail the Capitalist side )
– but, if a nation is going to make great claims for itself, it should be willing to admit that it occasionally uses dirty tactics. American Exceptionalism is only a genuine reality in the minds of Americans.
lil b!tch spearb!tch, you’ll have plenty of time to not formulate your plan during your Great President Donald J. Trump’s 2nd term….ya lil b!tch
@Bob Bart well said . Hhhhmmm yes a difficult problem indeed. The words and actions of nation’s are rarely connected as history bares out. The average Peoples the world around are overwhelming good natured. So the question is who is really fighting? Answer: the ones that crave power over others.
@Adi-LMNOP the troll-bot hahhahahaha have a nice day
I wish the military would drag him out by his tiny testicles. Or leave a trail of Big Mac’s leading out the door.
Iwould they would drag him out with his entire criminal family in orange jumpsuits, which is all he deserves.
LOL!!! 😂😭
Lol Republicans for rule of law…is that supposed to be a joke…?.. I don’t find it funny……………….
What Nationalist Privilege, if he was black he wld be locked up or dead.
say it again my brother, You now a person like him in our Hood would be shot dead!
The latter OOH BOY!
There are no Republicans, there are only Republicunts.
FYI most republican members of trump’s coterie are men. That would make them republipricks. Just saying.
@Pat Byrne But it wouldn’t sound as good. And I wasn’t using it to connote any sort of gender anyway. The word in question can be used to generally describe a contemptible or stupid individual, depending on culture (take the UK or Australia for example, who uses it in a gender-less context).
JamieLan2011 …or as I call them Republikkkans
If Obama did any of this his body parts would be falling from his cross months ago!….
Can anyone imagine how loud and boisterous the gop would be if this was Obama or Hillary?