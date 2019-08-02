Lawrence’s Last Word: Presidents Don’t Debate | The Last Word | MSNBC

Lawrence O'Donnell explains why debates do not test the skills necessary to do the job of President of the United States.
Adolf tweetler dont do buisness like men, he will argue with a lemonade stand if they are not using his straws
Best possible future President of the United States? Well it’s kind of a tie between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. But I understand your point Lawrence, and I agree with you. Our criteria for POTUS has been warped by politicians and different sources of mainstream media, having a well informed POTUS is definitely a plus, but as long as his hired staff can help him/her make the best decisions for the people of this country, then that’s as good as it needs to be. But once again, being well informed as a presidential candidate is still a comforting notion.
Ya mon Da Troll
It also allows you to consider their temperament and character. Of your two favorites I enjoy listening to Warren. She has a great way of explaining things and is strong without losing her temper. Bernie surprised me by always yelling even when just answering a simple question. Even when not challenged. After two debates of that I realized he just makes me feel anxious.
Is it ok to wish that one of the presidential candidates will be the vice president?
On a stage with other Democrats Bernie seems too much like Donald Trump, but in a debate with Trump his pugnaciousness would be just perfect. Plus, there are a lot of Bernie supporters who are in key states and still miffed about the 2016 election who would come out in support of him.
I like Warren’s energy and determination, but in a debate with Trump she suffers from the disadvantage of being a woman: if she raises her voice she ends up sounding shrill.
So, I think a Sanders-Warren ticket would be ideal; Warren wouldn’t have to yell at Pence in order to dominate him.
I actually like Andrew Yang’s positions best, but am uncertain how the electorate would respond to someone with such an intellectual style.
@Feanor Silva You just confessed yourself to be a sexist
What a surprise that you mentioned 2016, when will people admit that they didnt like Hilary because she was female?
Bernie will never win, because contrary to what his supporters like to believe, he does not represent a majority of the democratic party
That is why he is truly an independent candidate riding on the democratic coattails
TRUMP IS THE BEST THING EVER TO HAPPEN TO RUSSIA PERIOD!
@UC_FWjYTNkmhoPHC8feUBwjA RIGHT? what armies of spies couldn’t do Putin did with hookers and greed and social media trolls … I always told my wife greed will be what defeats this country
@Water Maker keep hiding in Mom and Dad’s basement there. For a nothe 51/2 years .the President Trump cult will keep him in office to 2024 😎
Yes because we would be at war right now with Hillary
@Harley Trujillo rumor is the Chinese have all Hillary’s emails from her private server she destroyed
I have a preference for the Democrat nominee for President, but I’ll vote for anyone running against Trump.
I like your take, I feel the same and may many think like us, we hope. I don’t hate the President. (like he loves to call us “Trump Haters”) but I truly believe he is the worst ever and I thought that was “W”. but let us not forget WE put him there. Let us not do that mistake again.
That’s because you are clueless
If you don’t vote for Trump your votting for Russia.
@Ash Roskell Obama and Hillary are the Russian collision
The debates are designed to create drama.
The CNN version sure was. That’s what they do in their regular programming – basically political cage fighting. They don’t care who wins, as long as the advertisers keep paying.
@omi god The CNN debate might as well have been moderated by Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jim Ross.
When the time comes for trump to debate, I’d like to see him fact-checked on the spot.
Never be able to keep up.
@David M Project much?
@Sam Brenna I have alot of projects. Do you want to be my apprentice?
For efficiency, it should just be a loud buzzer that goes off when he lies
Lawrence- Indeed. Spot on.
O’Donnell just explained why I don’t bother to watch any of the debates. Never have. Never will. They are useless. Show me what the candidate has actually gotten done in an executive leadership role in government. That’s what matters. Because the process of governing, when done well, is exactly as he described it.
AND I learn more about what’s important during an election cycle listening to people like O’Donnell, experts themselves on politics who can interpret events and frame the information in ways that help me make decisions.
Lol. That’s either phenomenal sarcasm or you’re fking nuts.
@foreigner fan NO CONTENT BOT BOT BOT BOT BOT YOU LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE
Well said!! I agree !!
Basing it entirely off of record in government blocks out potential candidates that don’t have that experience but could still do a good job.
Well if you give donald trump the questions ahead of time, his team will come up with great answers which he will then proceed to ignore and.go right off the rails.
Wayne T -😂
Sorry dude, but you’re thinking of Donna Brazil giving Clinton the FK questions ahead of time. QUIT LYING
@Rick Cook No.
That’s a good idea. It would show how the candidate could find the best people to be advisors and to delegate, all skills of which would be required if they were to become president. Also the idea of giving candidates questions in advance is also good because even if they could get answers off other people or look them up, they ultimately would decide what information was presented as their best answers. So maybe make the questions the best ones that would show the candidates individual style.
A commentary worth listening to!
Lawrence tries to inject a little realism into his audience. The biggest problem with Americans: they still believe in Santa Claus. Which is why they are the most manipulatable people on earth.
Lawrence is the best. Pearls to the sows.
The CNN debates are nothing more than a sideshow, doing little to clarify & a much to confuse.
This is why Pete Buttigieg would make the best president, because he could and would listen the the best opinions available and make the best decisions, because he has the decency and intelligence to do that best. That being said, I am fairly certain Buttigieg will not be the next president, because being the best president will not be the criteria that will elect our next president.
Buttigieg would be a good choice for VP. Give him time to grow and learn more. Plus, he’d be a good generational transition for a changing America. One that is not yet as liberal as progressives would have us believe.
Thank you, Lawrence! You nailed it exactly on the head! EVERYONE needs to see this video! EVERYONE!
An interesting thought experiment, Lawrence. About all I can add is that the opposite of a President who knows how to listen is a President who is a bully.
Senator Bernie Sanders for nomination, period. He is the only one who can defeat trump, help the middle class and unite Americans.
You have explained it so well.. I wish you could be heard by all Americans!!
dying for Progressive to bust line: “What you see on this stage is not
only the next Prez, but Ur next VP and highly-qualified Cabinet Members…
Biden is not the one folks. He isn’t tough or smart enough to do what needs done. Sanders/Warren 2020 !!