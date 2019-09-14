A lawsuit that claims President Trump has violated the Constitution by profiting from officials staying at Trump properties has been revived by an appeals court. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the lawsuit and what the next steps will be.
Lawsuit Claims That Trump Profited From Officials Staying At His Hotels | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC
Trump also steals our military tax dollars at his overseas golfcourses
DEVILS MILITARY ???????????? WHAT ABOUT THE POOR RAISE UP 25 $$$$$$$$$$$$$$ A HOUR ACROSS UNITED SNAKE OF AMERIKKKA # SNAKES OF NORTH AMERIKKKKKKKA. HAVE GREAT AWAKEN DAY.
@Bucky Pinata nope cult member
sure he does dummy… sure he does, lol….
Trump represents all of the worst qualities humanity has to offer. No American is denying this. 2/3rds find it appalling, the other 1/3d rally to the call to dismantle America. In short, Republicans are trying to dismantle America at this point in History. Trying to twist it into their vision of NK
Dogshit President. America you allow this. Impeach indict amendment 25
@Anthony Rosalia He’s not a president. He’s a criminal.
@SanJose trump was a “John ” when he met melinia
Every American agrees, you have to be a racist POS to support Trump and his ilk at this point in time.
@Anthony Rosalia Absolutely right….so let the investigation(s) follow through with all of the FACTS. Dangling pardons during an investigation (that you are a part of) seems pretty clearly illegal and certainly, fully unethical. Same with hiding payments (for silence) to mistresses, right before a Presidential election goes against everything our nation is supposed to stand for….
Harry Leonard. Is trump name Donald John trump
Absolutely US government have to collect his illegal money.
Do more investigate deeply. Plenty lot huge illegal money this devil possess
under other family members and other people.
“over the next couple years”? The wheels of just turn to slow, may as well walk.
I don’t care what the courts do or how long it takes, this is impeachable via the Emoluments Clause. Get on with it.
@Gwendolyn Williams – The trolllollollery earn their lucre via ‘PPR’ (‘Payment Per Response’).
‘Vodka isn’t free’, after all… 🍸😏🥃
@Bucky Pinata you mean that the constitution still stands?
Trump is up to 3 Clinton’s and 12 Nixon’s. If he hasn’t been impeached yet, he wont be. too many cowardly anti-American Republicans in Congress to do what is right.
@Bucky Pinata Do you really believe that he hasn’t violated the emoluments clauses ??? Please explain how he hasn’t.
Yet *another* ‘beyond-shameful sidenote’ for #45 that the civilised world’s historians *are* duly notating with wry sorrow.
#45 – *So* very embarrassing for America… 😒
Nice speech from you, you are right it’s embarrassing
@Major Dosier – The only thing perhaps *more shameful* than #45 himself is *the supine, slackjawed support* the GOTP has given his deceits *and* vulgar excesses. 🤨
Pure comedy watching this grifter screw america everyday.
PURE HORROR, if you are a patriot not a ‘nationalist’. The distinction is important.
i am sure you would say that same thing if a democrat was doing it…
@socal rocks The difference was easy to see, democrats knew he was a conman, trumps cult is made up of evangelicals who spend their lives surrounded by conmen offering them the afterlife for 10% of the wages.
HE WASNT ELECTED.
HE ISNT REALLY PRESIDENT.
HE HAS COMMITTED ENDLESS TREASON THOUGH!
WE REALLY ARE DOING ISRAEL AND RUSSIAS BIDDING MORE THAN OUR OWN
@Charles Mccrea My god, three years later and you sociopaths still can’t get over hillary. You truly are insane.
@INTRAGAME SOLUTIONS The irony is palpable.
Konstantin Polyakov: Your meds won’t work if you don’t take them.
@Kay Hillary is a beautiful example of pointing out the hypocrisy on your side of the aisle; She was working with the russians admittedly through her foundation and the money she received from them which are listed on the donor page… And you didn’t care then, you wouldn’t have cared if she won, and you don’t care now.
This is your smear campaign to try and frame someone and get them pulled from office because they are threatening your agenda.
The majority of Americans agree with you. The traitors and the Russian trolls? Not so much.
…of course he did. Trump has been gleefully and arrogantly violating the Emoluments Clause since day one.
Trump wouldn’t go in front of a camera pimping his properties if he wasn’t profiting from them.
Every American can agree, Trump is only POTUS to promote his properties. Nothing more. The racist POS is only in it for the profit.
Trump has spent $109,000,000 of tax payer money GOLFING!! When hard working teachers, I noticed…are buying school supplies with their OWN MONEY and law abiding citizens are having to buy insulin from other countries!!
WAKE UP, AMERICA!! 📣
@governmentcheese411 …..did Wilson say he wouldn’t have time to golf. …did he complain about his predecessor playing golf?
This wouldn’t be an issue if he hadn’t attacked Obama so hard for golfing half as often. Jesus, Trump is a corrupt POS.
@governmentcheese411 trumputin said during the campaign he would be too busy to play golf.. he played more golf in his first two years than Obama did in 8.
@governmentcheese411 I guess simply holding a man to his word is no longer a measure of his character….or yours. Do you give him a pass on everything?
Trump got elected, in part, by repeatedly saying that he wouldn’t have time for golfing, and railed against Obama for doing it. You cared about Obama’s deficit, but don’t care about Trump traveling to one of his resorts, on average, every 4.5 days, during his entire tenure in office. Please attempt to explain this obvious double standard you own.
It’s not surprising it’s common sense he refuses to do things right 😆
Trump fabricated a Time Magazine cover of himself and had it hung up in at least four of his golf clubs. Filling the entire cover was a photo of Trump.
“Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” the big headline said. Above the Time nameplate, there was another headline in all caps: “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”
The fake cover was hung in at least four of Trump’s 17 golf clubs: in Doral, Florida; Loudoun County, Virgina; Doonbeg, Ireland; and Turnberry in Scotland.
The cover was dated March 1, 2009. To club members eating lunch, it seemed to be a signal that Trump had always been a man who mattered, but there was one problem, there was no March 1, 2009, issue of Time Magazine. And there was no issue at all in 2009 that had Trump on the cover.😂
However, the fake magazine cover is definitely fitting for a fake president, a fake business man, a fake genius, and an all around fake human being.😄
This could only “work” in the US, where the line between fake and real was blotted out long ago. Thump is just finishing the job.
according to howard stern, who has interviewed trump many times trump’s run for the presidency was a gag to boost the apprentice audience, because ratings were falling.
socal rocks
I’ve heard the same thing, and it doesn’t surprise me.
Of course HE did, He said the Presidency is causing him to lose billions of dollars. He has to make up some back , some how.
Throw trump the WH gumba crook for Putin in prison or just hang him, enough of his con already!
This is a putin installed criminal enterprise folks
LOCK THEM ALL UP AMERICA
why are we even TALKING about this…. trump hasn’t divested himself from his business, so it’s clear case of emoluments breach…
This is a first for trump-people throwing money at him rather than him borrowing others’ money….SMH
Trump’s hand-picked judges are just going to throw all these lawsuits out. We’re on the road to dictatorship, people.
Without a doubt, he is THE WORST PRESIDENT OUR COUNTRY HAS EVER HAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Eternal Cynic I agree with you!
He does all this in the open because he knows no one has the balls to do anything about it