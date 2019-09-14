A lawsuit that claims President Trump has violated the Constitution by profiting from officials staying at Trump properties has been revived by an appeals court. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the lawsuit and what the next steps will be.

Lawsuit Claims That Trump Profited From Officials Staying At His Hotels | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC