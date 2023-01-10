Recent Post
50 comments
That grin on his face is pure evil. Why do these men think that killing their wife solves their problems. The partner is always the first suspect. This idiot bought cleaning supplies and forgot to get rid of the knife. Hope he enjoys losing his freedom forever.
Not always is the spouse or partner the first suspect.
I realize based on your name that you’re most likely a woman yourself, but you seem to have forgotten about women killing their husbands. Which does happen as well.
@E Boston the pretty much are. You want to clear the spouse first, they’re usually the last person to have contact with the victim. If they have an alibi you start checking financials and phone records for possible conspiracy with a third party.
@randal gibbons Again , NOT in every case. My husband was a prosecutor and I know from my own personal experience with my first husband and my family’s murder.
Maybe
If I could go back in time, I’d be a profiler, fascinating career.
Or a career that can give you perpetual nightmares.
If you were a profiler you would be called a racist in 2023…even if you were doing the smart thing. . .
@Joe Banks Same with other jobs, like nursing.
So your wife is missing, and your in the mood to buy cleaning supplies and start cleaning something.
She left him, but not before collecting a few bags of her own blood to frame him by spreading the contents all over. 😬
@Daniel Di Palma But then he would think she was murder and call the cop? not go and buy cleaning stuff…
@RPG123 Would be found in normar trash can, and traices of food splatering…
Hey he was just keeping up with his New Year’s resolutions, is that illegal or something?
@RPG123 I wonder where she disposed over her own body
Yikes. He’s smiling ear to ear… I’ve never anyone so proud leaving an arraignment hearing. That’s disturbing!
Psychopath alert. It freaks me out to learn it can be your own freaking husband and a father of your kids!! Wtf
Maybe if he bought/used cleaning products years before, their marriage would have been better?
The idiot is as good as busted. This amazing woman never deserved this! Especially after staying with him with his first arrest. Tragic 😥
Another sad story and won’t finish positive. She was a good person and mother Her husband did something wrong and the truth will come out. Terrible things are happening everywhere in the world God help us
Apparently he isn’t.
They never get caught committing the crime they get caught trying to cover the crime up
What a tragedy for the children, all relatives and extended family, community.
@SEEK THE TRUTH! Please keep this crap to yourself.
This man definitely doesn’t look innocent. He’s smiling while his wife is missing. Insane.
What if she up and left him and he is just happy she’s finally out of his life after years of abuse? People jump to conclusions too fast these days.
@RPG123 Maybe. Most likely not. All her friends here in D.C haven’t heard from her. She’s very successful in her career. It is possible that she living it up somewhere in Italy. The chances of that are slim to non. I never said he was guilty. I said he doesn’t look innocent. Not to mention is a legit crook who has been in trouble before. Anything is possible.
@RPG123 Blood found in basement, broken knife with blood found in basement, house burnt down, lied about his whereabouts, instead he actually bought cleaning supply worth of 450 dollars although he said he was out eating ice cream with his son. Bullshit.
@Andrew Messer damn
His grief is apparent. His tears and devastation are just heart wrenching. 🧐
This sentence fits so perfectly: “He looks like a criminal.”
So do you
makes you wonder if hardware store employees ever go, “this man bout to unalive someone” when someone buys the usual starter kit when trying to get rid of a body?
Because people make those purchases, for non-nefarious reasons as well. My daughter and her husband, just moved into a new home, and bought a lot of cleaning supplies, gloves, drop clothes, etc. because they were cleaning and painting the new house, before moving in.
@gmailcgs Lately, media sites erase your comment when you use certain words… Hence, unalive…
@gmailcgs ha
@gmailcgs murder death kill ?
murder** get it right
Wife probably asked for divorce or wanted to separate before these events. I guarantee that.
gee 3 kids and trapped with a pos guy. he scammed fake art was the last one was the a wife a success? a big shot in real estate was the claim.. why scam art pos hubby?
$450 of cleaning supplies. I don’t think the most germaphobic person could even buy that much.
Tragedy loss of a beautiful young woman 👩
Oh come on… I’m sure a neighbor has something on camera. The way this guy is smiling being arrested is simply chilling.
he’s a good man – women are disgusting
Damn
That’s just sad feel awful for those poor children
Hold up 450.00 in cleaning supplies. That’s a years worth of cleaning materials. 👀👀👀👀.
Rest In Peace, Ana Walshe, and sympathies to her children. 💐💐💐🇺🇸