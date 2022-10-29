Recent Post
116 comments
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue REMEMBER WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA DREW THAT RED LINE IN THE SAND!! PUTIN SAID,”HMM, LEMME TRY HIM”, AND THE CROSSED IT & THEN SAID,”OKAY, NOW LEMME TRY THEM AGAIN” & THEN HE WENT AFTER CRIMEA & THEN HE HAD ERDOGAN TO SWEET TALK TRUMP!! THEN OFF OF 1 PHONE CALL AFTER WORKING HOURS AND WHEN NONE OF TRUMP’S 👶 BABYSITTER’S WERE AROUND ERDOGAN SAID,”TAKE YOUR TRUMP’S AWAY FROM THE BORDER SO ME AND PUTIN CAN GET OUR KURDISH CHRISTIAN ENEMIES WHO WERE OUR DANG ALLIES!! SO WITHOUT ANY CONSULTATION WITH OUR ALLIES OR INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES OR GENERAL’S OR ANYBODY!! TRUMP SENT OUT A TWEET, ORDERING THAT OUR SPECIAL FORCES TROOPS ETCETERA LEAVE THE BORDERS AND TRIED TO COVER IT UP BY SAYING,”THAT’S NOT OUR FIGHT”, SINCE HE HATED MUSLIMS ANYWAY!! THEN PUTIN SAID,”HMMM, SINCE THAT’S WORKED 2 TIMES, LEMME TRY TESTING THE🌎WORLD A 3RD TIME SINCE THAT WENT DOWN SO EASILY!! OH YEAH, I ALMOST FORGOT=PUTIN EVEN USED CHEMICAL WEAPONS ON THEM TOO & WHAT DID WE ALL DO=NOTHIN’!! SO LET’S MAKE THIS #4) AT BAT TESTING THE🌎WORLD=HIS GOAL OF LONG LOST GLORY AND TAKE BITS AND PIECES OF UKRAINE, SO HE TOOK CRIMEA!! A’IGHT A’IGHT, I HEAR THA TALKIN’ BUT THEY AIN’T DOIN’ NOTHIN’ OR AS WE SAY IN THA HOOD,”SELLIN’ WOOF TICKETS”= ALL BARK AND NO BITE!! YA KNOW WHAT GAVE PUTIN PERMISSION TO GO EVEN FURTHER=WHEN JOE BIDEN SAID,”WE’RE GONNA SUPPORT UKRAINE *BUT WE’RE NOT GONNA HAVE ANY U.S OR NATO BOOTS ON THE GROUND”!!* I WUZ LIKE,”HE JUST GAVE PUTIN THE GREEN LIGHT GO AHEAD & TAKE UKRAINE”!! THEN PUTIN SAID,”PREPARE THE TROOPS FOR A *SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION BECAUSE WE’RE ABOUT TO GO IN BECAUSE WE JUST PUNKED AMERICA & THE🌎WORLD, AGAIN”!! THE THING THAT MESSED U.S UP IS PEEPS KEPT SAYIN’,”WELL THIS SHOULD BE OVER IN 3 DAYS TO A WEEK TOPS”, & THEN THEY ASKED PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY,”DO YOU WANT A RIDE(=LIKE THE PRESIDENT OF AFGHANISTAN WHEN THE TALIBAN MAN CAME & HIM & HIS SO-CALLED ARMY RAN & PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY SAID,”NO, I DON’T NEED A RIDE, I NEED AMMUNITION”!! I SAID AHHH SNAP,”HE JUST BUSTED THE🌎WORLD’S BUBBLE & WERE ALL IN THIS NOW OTHERWISE, WE’RE ALL GONNA LOOK LIKE PUNKS AGAIN!! THEN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY STEPPED UP HIS GAME BY USING SOCIAL MEDIA!! THEN HE COULD TALK DIRECTLY TO THE 🌎WORLD & PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE🌎WORLD STARTED ASKING,”WHAT ARE OUR LEADER’S DOING BECAUSE WE LIKE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY!! THEN ONE-BY-ONE THEY ALL STARTED COMING OUT SAYIN’,”WELL WE SENT HIM THIS AND THAT, WHAT DID YOU SEND HIM” LIKE IT WAS WHEN THE 3 WISE MEN BROUGHT 🎁 GIFTS TO 👶 BABY JESUS=BAM, PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY & UKRAINE!!💯💯💪✊😎✌👋
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue *”GAME RECOGNIZES GAME”* AS WE ALSO SAY IN THA HOOD & I’VE BEEN PEEPED 👀PUTIN’S & TRUMP’S GAME & 👀PEEPED THIS TOO=WHEN CRIMEA WUZ TAKEN, AMERICA SENT TROOPS AS TRAINERS ONLY!! THEN WHEN THEY ASKED FOR WEAPONS, PRESIDENT OBAMA SENT BLANKETS & A FEW OTHER THINGS WE DON’T NEED BUT PUTIN SAID,”AHH SNAP, I GUESS UKRAINE AIN’T THAT IMPORTANT HUH BUT LET’S CHILL FOR A MINUTE”!! THEN WHEN TRUMP WUZ IN OFFICE AND PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY ASKED FOR OUR MILITARY ASSISTANCE=TRUMP SAID,”I HELP YOU, IF YOU HELP ME, QUID PRO QUO STYLE, I NEED YOU TO MAKE UP SOME *”TRUMPED-UP CHARGES ON HUNTER AND JOE BIDEN”!! THEN PUTIN SAID,”DAMN, THAT’S STRIKE 2, UKRAINE REALLY AIN’T IMPORTANT EITHER TO AMERICA HUH”, BUT LETZ CHILL FOR A MINUTE!! THEN BIDEN COMES INTO OFFICE & HE SAYS,”WELL BIDEN WUZ WIT’ PRESIDENT OBAMA BACK THEN & THEY DIDN’T DO NOTHIN’ WHEN I DID THIS THAT & THE 3RD IN SYRIA AND IN CRIMEA, SO HE PROBABLY AIN’T GONNA DO NOTHIN’ NOW EITHER, A’IGHT, GET READY BOYZ WE’RE ABOUT TO DO THIS NOW!! THEN AMERICA HAS THIS AND THAT GOING ON AND TRYING TO GET OUT OF ALL THESE FOREVER 👶 BABYSITTING JOBS SO HE FORMS HIS “SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION” AND SURROUNDED UKRAINE, JUST TO👀PEEP WHAT WE WOULD DO!! THEN WHEN HE DIDN’T👀SEE AMERICA OR OUR NATO ALLIES MAKIN’ ANY MOVES PUTIN SAID,”DAMN IT MAN, I JUST PUNKED THEM AGAIN, MOVE IN!! STRIKE 3 PART B)OLD MAN JOE SAID,”NO, WE’RE NOT GOING TO HAVE ANY 👢 BOOTS ON THE GROUND” BUT THIS 🕙 TIME ADDED TO HIS EXCUSE & SAID,”BECAUSE THAT COULD POSSIBLY LEAD TO WW3″!!😏😏😏SO WE ARE WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW, CAPECE?!✊😎
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue AIN’T IT FUNNY HOW WE KEPT TELLIN’ UKRAINE TO CLEAN-UP THEIR CORRUPTION PROBLEMS BEFORE WE WOULD REALLY HELPED THEM & ALLOW THEM TO JOIN NATO JUST TO HAVE TRUMP TRY AND CORRUPT THEM FOR OUR MILITARY ASSISTANCE!!
SEARCH: THE BUDAPEST MEMORANDUM=WHEN AMERICA, THE U.K AND RUSSIAN ALL AGREED TO TAKE CARE OF THEIR NATIONAL SECURITY AS LONG AS THEY GAVE BACK ALL OF THEIR NUCLEAR AND BALLISTIC WEAPONS THAT RUSSIA HAD THERE AND THEN FOR RUSSIA TO INVADE THEM & AMERICA AND THE U.K SAY BASICALLY,”WE GOT YO’ BACK FROM WAY WAY BACK OVER HERE THO'”!! AT LEAST WE SHOULD OF HAD THEM SUPER STOCKED UP AFTER PUTIN TOOK CRIMEA SINCE IT SEEMS ALL DO IS SELL WOOF 🎫 TICKETS AT TIMES BUT WE’RE QUICK TO HELP THE WRONG COUNTRIES, HMM, IMAGINE THAT?!🤔😏✊😎
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue I SAY THIS ALSO AS A BROTHA FROM NEW YORK CITY A.K.A THA EMPIRE🗽STATE & A 3RD GENERATION ARMY-MILITARY BRAT-VETERAN WHO GREW UP IN MUNICH, WEST GERMANY TOO AND WAS THERE WHEN WALL CAME DOWN AND AN APOSTLE(SPECIAL MESSENGER, PREACHER & TEACHER ETCETERA OF THE LORD WHO BLESSED ME TO PEEP GAME IN THE SPIRITUAL AND EARTHLY 🌎WORLD & DATZ-THATZ WHY I KEEP IT💯💯REAL!! AS WE ALSO SAY IN THA HOOD,”EACH ONE TEACH ONE”, SO STICK AROUND AND 🏫 SCHOOL THESE FOOLZ & MUTE THESE FOOLZ & KEEP IT MOVIN’ TO THA NEXT ONE & THEN REPEAT!!🙏✊😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽✌
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue *WELCOME TO THA VALLEY OF THE BEAST A.K.A THE YOUTUBE COMMENT SECTIONS😏WHERE ONLY THE💪STRONG SURVIVE✊😎*
It kills me that I fantasize about some high-test Russian advisor just chucking a heavily-COVID-laden hanky at Putin. Whoops!
@speed swatted You’re lying and baiting people for negligible personal gain. Shame on ya, man. You have so much more potential than just being a fraud.
There seems to be a significant shift taking place currently, both militarily and politically. We (the west) must not become complacent!!
YOU are right, Kieran, when are you going to Ukraine to fight????? or is this just rhetoric like the rest
@chris Burns Putin was waiting for Biden to start his war, if Trump was president we would be in WWIII by now!!!!
@emoji dinosaur it is bullcap!!!! LOL. a hat for a bull bullcap!!!!!
@Alex salemo No one wants nuclear war.
Attacking Ukraine in the first place was like kicking a bee hive. After years of abuse from Russia they attacked and now this is what they get. Thrown in the meat grinder.
@Writeous0ne You act as if us in the YouTube comments pulled the trigger on the decisions made by our politicians. Where are you from?
@Go Blue NATO isn’t an enemy of Russia, you have it backwards, NATO is a mutual defense organization – Russia invaded Ukraine because Putin has been promising a “Greater Russia” for decades now, ie re-absorbing the ex-USSR countries – who of course want no part of that.
Your portrayal of the conflict is pretty stupid, this is a tragedy for Ukraine, no matter what the outcome of the war Ukraine will be ruined and financially bankrupt. It has lost a tremendous amount of men and Russia effectively defeated its army in the summer, it is only the injection of 85billion dollars that has kept this conflict going.
@Chris McCaffery You talk like Russia is being defeated, Russia has killed over 100k Ukrainian troops and were it not for the 85 billion dollars in weapons and aid this conflict would have been over a long time ago.
@Geraldine Tobin I think we can agree that Russia should never have invaded Ukraine. Especially under the pretext of saving it from Nazis ( I mean what in the actual.. )
In 1994, Ukraine agreed to destroy the weapons, and to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. I’m sure they are having second thought about that now. So yes they deserve the help.
@magistic345 if they took Russia out the nuclear fallout would affect all of Europe not just Russia. But if it comes down to Russia trying to use nuclear weapons it is clear they would lose in the end.
they didn’t have the codes or the equipment to launch them.
@Kackbraten The info is easy to find all over the internet, but believe what you want. Ukraine is a NATO (US) puppet and does the US masters bidding which is why Russia attacked. “We must destroy Russia by any means possible” quote from within US government before Ukraine/Russian war. “Imperialist ambitions” ha if you study history the UK and the US have been imperialistic for the last 200+ years. Most people here have been fed too much MSM propaganda, yourself included.
@James Doe NATO didn’t move closer to the Russian Border. Ukraine wanted to join them of their own Accord just like finland
@Republicans that didn’t vote for trump At least Trump was entertaining and made the neoliberal twats cry like babies, Biden is just a creepy pedo. PS: That whole Trump/Russia thing is complete BS.
the difference between these soldiers and the soldiers of 60 years ago, is that these soldiers can film these interactions
Yes, it is correct
@I DON’T WANNA FIGHT WITH U Reddit
Another difference is the Germans attacked the Russians
Smartphones are changing the concept of warfare altogether. More war crimes, humanitarian abuses, and crimes against humanity are being recorded than ever before. This is due to the fact that virtually everyone with access to a smartphone camera and the internet can be a part of exposing truth to power.
@I DONNA WANT TO FIGHT FIGHT WITH YOU, you should go to see for yourself over there!
I’ll never forget a picture of an elderly Ukrainian lady holding a rifle. I knew then that putin will never win this war.
@PTREK BOX BREAKS and you think Ukraine didn’t lost anything?
Clearly according to western media, whatever Russian have hit were civilians so arguably all the warriors are still good to go?
@micixduda I’m not wasting my time on you and your deflecting nonsense about Irish – I’m waiting for That person to respond, and so far, unsurprisingly, he hasn’t. None of the Russia shills ever do, when challenged about Ireland’s ties to this war.
Edit: Go and read the comment I was responding to. Go and look at how poorly written it was, replete with mistakes, and then sit down and try and see why my comment was both spelt correctly and also correct with the use of ‘you’re’ rather than the use of ‘your’ which you seemed to be implying I should have used instead. Take all the time you need – but I’m not nterested in when you finally understand that I was correct.
@James Doe you’re educated response got that response lol. Ehich it wasnt no substance thought or evidence in it. Go to bed
@Ver Coda Lol, where did i imply you should write ‘your’?
You were, not correct, cause only language skill you could possibly observe was writing!
When you wrote in plural, you just pile up more assumptions so his/her skills would seem worse than can actually be detected here. You didn’t observe his/her talking skills or reading skills or listening skills, only writing.
S/he wrote ‘Lies so taking half of Ukraine territory in s not a win ‘
If you do not understand, what s/he wrote is, because you are only listening and believing western media and you can’t possibly comprehend, what was written.
S/He is clearly saying that half of Ukraine is now in Russian hands, and we call it win.
S/He did exaggerated, when said half, but you should get the basics and you go on and deflect how poorly written this was.
Morale is not to be understimated. However, poetism and romantism is misleading. Were it not for Poland and Baltic countries supplying weapons before feb24 the thing would have been already over then. Kiev was hanging on threads. Most major weaponry ammo was over on day 7 or 8. Since then US lead effort of weapon supply and billions of USD for Ukraines budget expenses is the difference.
Shoigu’s story won’t be lasting long. And it’s a shame…he’s been abysmal, and God bless his incompetence!
@Evar Dion : A friend of yours’ is he. ??
@MightyAvengingLeo Or vice versa. Do not forget that this bald rat has equipped a private army.
Is it just him though? It looks like they are all incompetent? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I don’t think Shoigu wanted this war , i remember his face when pootin talked Nuclear , his face visibly dropped ! He needs to get out of there , and stay away from windows ….
Amen to his and Putin’s incompetence. Wagner’s head is probably going to replace him. But seeing that Wagner group, Russia’s most capable force, at the moment, is ragedy, hopefully, this means that he is just as incompetent.
Evil always offers a easy way out ,when good only offers the hardship of truth
CNN only offers an easy way out, when good only offers the hardship of truth.
@Boris Johnson Sup Russssia how’s the war these days *twirling hair*, 1 troll post down today 119 more to go!
@Guru Go just because he aimed a dig at CNN means he is now a Russian troll ? What are you then, a CNN employee ? You got the maturity of a three year old toddler.
@al rabbi Why not be careful eh?
This 👆🏼
We need to give the Ukrainian military the tools to hit the missile and drone launching sites, and equip them with fighter jets, as we are training pilots. One former US general has suggested this, and I have to agree with his assessment.
Meat grinder is the point. Putin is trying to reduce the hungry mouths in Russia and deploy obsolete war machines in order to cut them from maintenance costs. PUTIN IS TRYING TO THROW THINGS AWAY BECAUSE HE CANT AFFORD TO KEEP THEM.
America has way enough prepositioned and stored heavy weaponry,spare parts,supply,fuel and Personal to easily equip 3 armored new divisions.its all stored all around Europe in thousands of pieces.for whole armies,alone reforger should get built Up to at least one field Army,with personnel get brought in via airbridge from the united states.was a good plan to have everything stored here sealed,waiting for the time it’s needed and important to have soon?so considering russian losses already and other things america could have easily train supply,Support and equip a gamechanging force of the ukrainian forces,If they really wanted.
I am Born and live between former huge us garrisons here.why just dropping in the support,if you have the most amounts and already stored just for use in emergency.if you wanna help ukraine,just do it.what not selfish reason could prevent this move?
I guess we can agree,you have still enough already in the states,plus national guard,i guarantee it will be enough to impede any hypothetical enemy ground attacks on US territory from Mexico or canada,even If they would decide to start a 2 front war.we also can agree defending the own country is some extraadvantage in a possible conflict.
Nobody else could send any groundforce to threaten any harm to US grounds,so why you not just help ukraine to equip,train und supply this 2 or 3 Divisions to use momentum,severed russian lines,fresh troops and Equipment,before winter comes?
I hope you secretly at least trained already core cadre troops of Ukraine for doing something like this,If you dare try to really help ukraine win this war as early as possible.
You probably need help why you don’t go to Ukraine
We don’t need to get physically involved. The world itself need to help a percentage. This is war crime happing right in front all of us. Let NATO keep supplying them.
Putin, “Based on defense ministry intelligence, it is recommended that our troops be armed with 2 bottles of vodka ” 🙄
I would go with that if I were sent to the “Russian Front” as a conscript one you won’t feel or notice the bullet go through your head or two you pass out wake up two days later find no one around and surrender.
And a musket from the Empire days!
Putin is still calling this a “Special Military Operation”? Wow.
That’s because his armed forces aren’t capable of a full on war…and he knew it.
He’s taking a play out of the Bush/Cheney playbook. Going to war and ignoring their own constitution at the same time. “Operation enduring freedom” sound familiar?
He’d have to admit a mistake. “Strong” leaders can do anything but be strong and shoulder responsibility.
Illegal War
They are actually saying cannon fodder… “you aren’t being sent as cannon fodder” then the soldier says bull yes we are
@Gustav Tarankov Objective? We are dealing with a party that lied about not invading, invaded anyway and now, very slowly, starts to realise every day a little bit more that they are losing this war — a war which they already lost in the first week. This footage helps verify that this is causing problems in Russian ranks. What reason would you even have to question the video content that confirms that, unless you are trying to intentionally push a pro-Russian narrative that “nothing is as bad as it seems for Russia”? (…Which it quite obviously is. Extremely so. The entire Russian Federation could very easily collapse after the final phase of this war. This has happened to many, many, many nations throughout human history that made the same mistake Putin made, so it doesn’t even need any further supporting evidence. Not that we couldn’t, as you can clearly see from the vast many video sources including this one: the evidence is bountiful.)
@bob bobbing of course he doesn’t, he’s a broski.
@Sean Johnson are you gonna go to the front to fight for ukraine? Wtf kinda statement is that lmao. Keep seeing that childish response everywhere.
You’ll be charmed to learn who the “cannon fodder” are, and who got forced into “suicide squads,” in such first-hand accounts as, “Foreign Fighter in Ukraine Tells All…” by willie.beating cancer, 8-3-22. See, e.g., @23.00, and I’ll blush for your presumptuous ignorance.
@Aaron Weiser Me too. It looks like a prayer group to me. But could be choir practice though.
I just want people to remember that when this war started no one thought it would last a week before Russia won. No one but Zelensky. They offered him a ride out if country and he uttered the greatest line of war ever.”I don’t need a ride…i need ammo” He stayed even though there was Russian hit squads sent to kill him. The west should never forget who stood between them and Putin.
@King How many young russian men have to be maimed or slawted in this pointless war before the people of russia finally realise this wana be Tsar who doesn’t give a sht about them isn’t the right leader for them.
@Dean Barnett The lies keep coming. Just shows you how desperate Russia is getting to be.
What utter tosh! Zelensky is not standing between us and Putin, he is degrading our military to make it harder to oppose Xi Jinping’s takeover of Taiwan. If he had negotiated at the beginning he could have got very lenient terms, but they are now off the table.Those who think Zelensky has been an asset for Ukraine are deranged, nothing could be further from the truth. Wake up! Zelensky has brought about the destruction of Ukraine and possibly the destruction of Taiwan as well.. Our forces are disarmed to provide Ukraine with the means to destroy itself in our proxy war!
@Leonard Joseph Yes I’ve seen footage of him using them to play a piano.
The hero of Europe and freedom. All Ukrainians. The will be remembered forever.
“You were kidnapped off the street earlier today. You are well trained” 😂
@Prevaloir say a funeral mass for them.
@The Savage Wombat Putin loves all Ukrainian
Every Russian wearing Adidas is considered well trained.
Accuracy level: Straight out the mouths of Russias Military Command
I feel so sorry for these men being made to fight in Putins war!!!!
@Peter Peterpeter I hate quarreling with people whose mind is dead set in one direction. No use of arguments, facts, sources! Ukraine is decaying autocracy with smashed economy and no resourses. Ukraine surely wins the race to become the poorest country in the WORLD! Петро Петропетро!
@MadHatter nope, cause the West will help Ukraines economy and crush the Russian one. Cant wait for Russians to gradually start realizing just how fucked they are due to what they have done. And here you were all thinking Europe would be freezing into submission by now 🤣🤣
@Peter Peterpeter West itself needs help! And up till now Russia has done nothing. Putin said – We didn’t start fighting in earnest yet! EU without gas, oil and coal WILL freeze and sneeze! Total collapse is looming, EU countries are already at war with each other!
@Alexey 9 Finally one who can actually see beyond the end of their nose. Zelensky a hero? Just goes to show the masses are easily manipulated….
@MadHatter thats why prizes are dropping in europe, cause there is a shortage….. of course Putin would say that they havent really started yet. Razing entire cities and mobilizing soldiers with no experince that you dont even have equippment for is not something you do if your holding back.
My son is a professional soldier who has done 4 tours in Mali where he ran into the Wagner group. He says they are a rag-tag team and very unequipped. So if they are better than the Russian Army, that tells a lot about the state of the Russian Army.
Yep they look an utter mess from captured ones, random bits of western camo and full of middle aged ex cons.
Tell your son, thank you for his service.
Also, that speaks volumes about the Russian Armed Forces.
@Sleepy Joe In a few months the dead of winter starts. If Russia couldn’t transport as basic as good and water in the spring I don’t see them doing much better when train tracks will be freezing until nothing can even sit on them if they don’t get to casually run maintenence
Russias statics aren’t anywhere close to reality either. Putins been claiming the war was already won since month one of going down the middle of the line and acknowledging the harsh losses, Russia will never acknowledge its own
@Sleepy Joe Nato is giving Russia a taste of how You equip and train civilians in battle. With the best intel added in, it seems you can really kick a super power in the balls. Now it seems Putin is gonna give it a go cause the regular army just ain’t doing it.😆😆
If they were bad then they would be atrocious now after Ukrainians have wasted over 60000 of them. Slava Ukraine
To the Americans : don’t pass up this wonderful opportunity to get rid of Putin. Don’t slow down until he is gone. There is too much loss of life and too many injured people, on both sides of this war in Ukraine. If Putin is not defeated, he will re-appear again. Am I correct ? Thank you
Richard
I disagree
@Alice nchang Hear Hear.
Same as prez PUSSYGRABBER get rid of these lowlifes
@Gryphon
What about Prez kid toucher
I think all weirdos out of politics
When a Russian officer has to yell out to the company of recruited soliders that “you are not Cannon fodder!” You are definitely Cannon fodder
Stay in prison or join us… sounds forced to me.
@theuk7yahoo Who is the Little Man in Moscow?
Is it the same little man in Brussels?
@Star kids hahhahah … you tricked me .. thank you for putting a big smile in my face !
@lil Sebastian Quote : ” Stay in prison or join us… sounds forced to me. ”
No, that is a DECISION each of them can make ! You don´t have to go to war if you do not want and stay relatively “safe” in your prison. I know, the life in prison is not safe but much safer than a warzone ! Each of those prisoners also made a very CLEAR DECISION in the past to become a criminal and they all took the risk to be sentenced to jail if they get caught .. nobody wants to end up in jail, but that happens when you make the wrong DECISION !
My thoughts exactly. I mean, how did they expect that conscript would react? With joy that he is being sent to death over a war in which he wants no part of?
I seriously can´t stop laughing that he insists on calling it a special military operation. Everytime he says it I just imagine him sitting there with a clown face on.
Couldn’t agree more he’s like a delusional clown
They are special….special ED.
“Special Military Operation” is the new “weapons of mass destruction”.
Yes true I still cannot stop laughing at our Iraqi Operation Freedom and and Military Interventions in Libyia Yemen. 1 mln dead, 0 accountability and we moralise Russians with 1 k sanctions. Better Than comedy indeed. You are a joker
He calls it “a special military operation” and 2 seconda later “a war against the collective west and nato”…🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️