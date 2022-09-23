Recent Post
- Macron says this one thing is putting democracies in peril
- Alex Jones says he’s done apologizing in heated exchange with attorney
- Legal expert reacts to Trump’s inaccurate claim about declassifying
- GOP pick for Michigan AG linked to voting machine scheme
- Macron: Russian resentment could be a reason Putin chose to invade Ukraine
74 comments
He’s shipped some boxes elsewhere. You can tell when he mentioned shipping to Maralago and where ever. He hesitated. He realized what he had said.
@Brandon Comeau from jail?
HOW COME THE 🚰🚱 the @AARON SALTERS JR. death during the BUFFALO MASSACRE in May,2022…. which ironically he was also killed along with @ STANLEY MAYER. BOTH, JUST SO happen to have PATENTS for a vehicle that runs on water 💦…. IS THAT A HOAX TOO!!. and if not why wasn’t they recognized for their patents…,. ITS ALLLL OVER TIK-TIK. look for yourself. 🍉 @ALEX JONES… behind EVERY “conspiracy” LIES, TRUTH. these 2 individuals just happen to be killed….. the parents of sandy hood may have been real but the situational stature of the allegation holds many truths of what @ALEX JONES IS SAYIN👍 rhyme= REASON…..
@Susann Patton seems legit. Keep crying wolf
Yes. I notice that too. Why hasn’t ANYONE I’m authority picked up on that?
@$hiek Yobooty especially the plumbing
“That may sound absurd to anyone that isn’t stoned right now”. Best quote of the day.
@Dan Alexander Audio um no… insanity is defined by doing the same thing and expecting different results. How many times have you been convinced that Trump was going down THIS time? What has been the same result everytime? And why do you still expect different results? Because you are textbook insane.
It’s been 6 years. Make a conviction or sit down and shut up clown. Its become so pathetic that pleading the 5th actually worked ffs.
When will you learn the media and government lies? This has become nazi persecution of Biden’s political rivals.
@Nicole Bass it means the left has been chanting Trump is going down for 6 years and get the same result every single time while still expecting a conviction. That is textbook insanity.
This witch hunt has become nazi persecution of Biden’s political rivals. This is no different than how Hitler rose to power on race issues and propaganda hate mongering towards his political opposition. Remember when Biden said you could get sick from exposure to unvaccinated? Hitler said you could get sick from the Hebrew too.
I’m stoned, ran out of popcorn. He’s on uppers. I’ve never been that high.
@J SMARTIN who’s on uppers? Hunter and his dad? How much coke do you think it takes to prop up the double lobotomy patient potsto Biden for a speech?
@Fifi Woof My neighbor did.😎
Finally, someone holding trump accountable. I can’t believe it
From Europe. It’s funny how you people don’t understand your own politics. But not surprising when you look at how you ‘educate’ your children.
Now they need to hold Hillary accountable
@Valerie Sr Taskey they already did. The republicans found no criminal intent on her part. The Republican leaders said that. So why does everyone bring that up? It’s a moot point.
@V Stefe everyone keeps bringing it up because we all know that decision was bs
@Valerie Sr Taskey then why didn’t trump do anything?
“That may sound absurd to anyone who isn’t stoned right now.” LMAO!!
I’m really stoned right now and it still sounded absurd.
“ Just by thinking about it “
What a looney 😂😂😂😂😂
Please do not mock President Trump. He knows so much more than you will every know.
Stoned AF right now- that whole think it’s de-classified and then can the next president think “it’s classified” still sounds absurd. Carry on.
1 simon templar Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This man must drive his lawyers mad! They’re trying their damndest to get him off with a somewhat plausible legal arguementt, but noooo! He’s gotta go and plead Jedi!
No, his attorney got $3 million up front and could care less what happens to his client:)
Trump is such a clown , still baffling how anyone can see him as a positive
The espionage act isn’t even about classification yet this goes on and on. The government owns the documents.
@E Negron 100%
@Mitzi Oldendorf I can’t believe you are even asking this question.. the answer is in the definition of the act being referenced…”obtaining or delivering information relating to “national defense” to a person who was not “entitled to have it”.
1) Once he was no longer president, he was no longer entitled to have the material.
2) even if through some twisted logic former president are allowed ‘access’ . He can Not prevent the government who owns the documents from having them, which he very much did!
@Mitzi Oldendorf magamorons are so stupid . You are an idiot.
@Barbara Hamilton your Iq is on display. 67.
@DGG that’s basically what he said
3:03 “And please, verbally answer… not just telepathically.” 😂😂😂
@Mohamed Trevino No idea what you’re babbling about dude. You linked a Chinese video, but respond in Spanish. Put down the pipe and cleanse!
@Mark Mauricio They’re bots. And CNN videos are lousy with them. You can report them, and their accounts, but I don’t think it does anything.
It’s not just the line, but that he delivers it so deadpan that makes it great.
Does Trump not understand that you are not the supreme ruler of America when you are president. He does not seem to understand that we have separation of powers for a reason. It sounds to me like he thought he was Putin and had total power over the state. What a piece of work that dude is wow.
Stop lying. As president he actually IS the supreme ruler of classified documents.
As the president, you are a servant of the people. Not the ruler.
Thanks greatly for getting that explained for me, Anderson! But, please don’t bring anywhere else where we have to look at him! I cannot stand looking at him!
1 Christine Sortino Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I’m designing a special pair of glasses that darken when exposed to tanned flesh.
All I can figure is that they are going for the insanity defense.
They’ll get it.
Gross stupidity defense, maybe.
If he pleads insanity, I think it is more likely he will be institutionalised than if he is found sane and guilty. If sane and guilty, he’ll probably get home detention and only allowed to play golf 5 times a week. If he is put in prison, won’t his secret service detail have to accompany him, in a loony bin, maybe not so much.
It’ll be the Bill Murray (Peter Venkman) defense: Well, that’s what I heard.
“Now that may sound absurd to anyone that isn’t stoned right now” 😂😂😂
Even if Donald declassified the documents that doesn’t then transfer ownership to Trump…. It’s still government property
@skill centre there would already be charges if that were true.
@ChaseroftheLight1 yeah, because you know what was in them to make that assessment. Seems legitimate
@Magnus Mad Krantz He thought about it, and in his tiny little mind that good enough. I guess the orange paint finally got the better of what little brain he had left.
In conclusion: Trump and anyone who supports him is an idiot.
and that is what he doesn’t understand. plus if I were doj I’d be worried about the fact that he probably has copies somewhere.
@rdv102 Any document, copy or not, that pertains to President’s time in office, is by definition government property. The law prohibits a former President from retaining Presidential records after his term – copies or not.
That many were classified documents is also obvious, but a different crime.
“I can declassify anything IN MY MIND” says tRump! This is really the best and brightest the gop in the USA has to offer us. WOW!
1 Keith Palmer Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“And please verbally answer it, don’t just think about it.” – Anderson cooper 😂😂😂 dude is savage
sam…i like him but i have never trusted him…back in the day, he and and trump were BFF’s. i do support him being gay and getting to have a family, i can tell he loves that little boy and i wish him all the best…but….i think he is a republican…and voted for trump…
@Donna Dayle Can you elaborate on how they were ‘BFFs’?
The delivery of that line was spectacular as well.
Yes Vanderbilt is savage CIA reporter allegally on EPSTEIN ISLAND LIST GREAT MAN THAT ANDERSON
Last fight https://youtu.be/kXeOAoAoCRU
“When you move classified documents to Mar~A~Lago or….wherever..”–THIS is why the D.O.J. and the F.B.I. needed to get their investigation(s) back on track!!! There are classified documents that remain missing, and our intelligence agencies can’t be waiting around for a special master to give them permission to do their jobs..
MEANWHILE THEY IGNORE ALL THE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS AND ALL THEIR WRONG DOINGS, INCLUDING HOW THEY ENCOURAGED THE RIOTS, LOOTING, VIOLENCE AND MURDERS DURING THE SUMMER OF 2020
GOVERNMENT IS A BEAST THAT LIVES OF THE BLOOD, EMOTIONS, BELIEFS, FEARS, TAX DOLLARS OF ITS CITIZENS, The corrupt politicians will say / do anything to feed that beast, Including breaking systems that were never broken before, attacking political opponents in disgusting and dishonest childish ways, will allow/encourage riots, looting, violence. will demand more and more $$$ to fix the problems they created , the problems never disappear but the $$$ ALWAYS ALWAYS DOES. No government program or service has ever been so effective that it made itself go extinct. WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS ALWAYS BETTER.
GOOD GOVERNMENT ENHANCES FREEDOM’S IT DOESN’T TAKE THEM AWAY AND THEN TRY TO SELL THEM BACK TO US.
NO GOVERNMENT PROGRAM OR SERVICE HAS EVER BEEN SO EFFECTIVE THAT IT MADE ITSELF GO EXTINCT, ALWAYS A WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY AND MONEY, WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS, ALWAYS BETTER
HOW DID WE GET TO WHERE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS ARE WEAPONIZING OUR TAX $’S AGAINST US ?
HOW IS IT WE DON’T HAVE TERM LIMITS FOR THESE CLOWNS ? MANY OF OUR “REPRESENTATIVES” SHOULD HAVE BEEN TERMED OUT LITERALLY DECADES AGO ?
Lol
This is so dumb.
Trump was cooperative about the whole process and they waited 18 months to go collect anything. This is clearly just a political attack.
WHAT ABOUT WHEN OBAMA, CLINTON BUSH DID THIS?? AND THERE LOCATIONS WERE NOT IN A LOCKED SECURED AREA THAT THE DOJ APPROVED WITH SECRET SERVICE AGENTS SURROUNDING IT, BUT IF IT IS TRUMP IT IS A SOME UNREALISTIC CIRCUMSTANCE?? YOUR PEOPLE AND THE HYPOCRISY IS A ABSOLUTE CRIME
“If a president declassified a document and no one was there to see it, did he actually declassify it?”
This is going to go right up there with “if a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to see it did it make a sound?”
LMAO!!!
If President Trumps lawyers don’t call in Precedent, he should fire them, because every president since Washington came out of the White House with things that were Eyes Only.
We still do not know who 355 was and she was the most effective spy in George Washington’s Culper Ring.
the answers are no and yes respectively LOL
Tell that to killary’s 33 thousand emails.
@Ally Wilke Stupid comment.
“That may sound absurd to anyone who isn’t high right now…”
Me (a high person): No, it’s pretty absurd to me too.