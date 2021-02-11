Brian Kalt, Michigan State University law professor, talks with Rachel Maddow about his research on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president and how Donald Trump's legal team misrepresented his work in their legal argument in the Senate impeachment trial. Aired on 02/10/2021.
Legal Scholar: Trump Lawyers Cherry-Picked Points From My Writing | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Timeline:
September 23, 2020: In response to a direct question, Trump refuses to say he will ensure a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.
“Well,we’re going to have to see what happens.” He further raises alarms about a potential transition of power: “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation.”
September 29, 2020: First Presidential Debate.
when asked to condemn white suprema.cist mili.tias like the Proud Boys, Trump tells them to “Stand back and stand by,”
November 13, 2020:
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s allies spearhead a media campaign and a call to action of Trump supporters.
“This is as serious a constitutional crisis as our nation has ever faced. We will only be the beacon of hope for the world if we are willing to stand with courage and integrity & defend our republic,” Mike Flynn tweets.
Sidney Powell echos the statements, saying in an interview that “This is essentially a new American revolution. And anyone who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now.”
December 2, 2020: Viol.ent rhetoric by Trump’s allies continues as the Georgia Senate runoff race nears.
“We’re going to sla.y Goliath, the comm.unists, the liberals, the phonies. Joe Biden will never set foot in the Oval Office of this country. It will not happen on our watch. Never gonna happen,” Lin Wood claims at the Stop the Steal Rally in Alpharetta, Georgia.
December 8, 2020: The official Twitter account of the Arizona GOP asks supporters whether they are willing to “d.l.e” for Trump.
In response to a Stop the Steal tweet saying “I am willing to give my life for this fight,” the Arizona GOP tweets, “He is. Are you?” The GOP account also tweets a clip of the 2008 movie “Rambo,” as the character proclaims, “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or d.l.e for something.”
19 December 2020 – Be there, will be wild:
At 1.42am in the early hours of 19 December Trump tweeted the lie that it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost the presidential election. He gave his first notice of a “big protest in DC” on 6 January. “Be there, will be wild!” he said.
19 December – The cavalry is coming:
Within hours, fervent Trump supporters began to heed Trump’s rallying cry. Kylie Jane Kremer, founder of a Stop the Steal group banned by FB, picked up the notice about the march and ran with it. “The calvary is coming, Mr President!” she said.
Trump retweeted Kremer’s post, saying: “A great honor!”
1 January 2021 – You got to go to the streets and be vio.lent:
Louie Gohmert responded in inflammatory terms to news that his federal lawsuit seeking to force Mike Pence to block certification of Biden’s victory had been dismissed.
“The bottom line is, the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this. You have no remedy’,” he told News.max. “Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as vio.lent as An.tifa.”
3 January– We will not go quietly into the night:
Ted Cruz addressed a rally in Georgia. “We will not go quietly into the night. We will defend liberty. And we are going to win.”
6 January – We’re coming for you:
Don Jr, appeared as the warm-up carney act at the “Save America Rally” on the National Mall. He threatened the Republicans who, as he spoke, were preparing to vote on certifying the election result.
“The people who did nothing to stop the steal. This gathering should send a message to them: This isn’t their Republican party any more. This is Donald Trump’s.”
Then Don jr. said: “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you and we’re going to have a good time doing it!”
6 January – Trial by combat:
Rudy Giuliani, who has been a leading proponent of the falsehood that the election was fraudulently rigged, addressed the rally.
“If we’re wrong, we will be made fo.ols of,” he said. “But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat!!!!”
6 January – We will not take it any more:
Trump then addressed the crowd just outside the White House for more than an hour, urging them to march on the Capitol building. “We will not take it any more,” he said.
“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong … I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building.”
The crowd followed his instructions and began marching on the Capitol.
A USA Today analysis discovered that After Trump used the word “MARCH” one Parlor user wrote: “Time to fight. The civil war is upon us.” And another Parlor user said: “We are going to have a civil war. Get ready!!”
The analysis by USA Today also found that the use of the phrase “civil war” increased nearly four times during Trump’s speech, as it was used on 156 separate occasions while he spoke.
You are much better a lawyer than the #45 recent Defense Attorney
Well said
May I add trump also said the same thing when he debated Hillary. On President Biden ,he said can you believe I loose to him? Well he did loose to President Biden. Naked man.💯
Ok…I need you to grab up your folder get your car keys and get there to help out!!
“I’ll only accept the results if I win” Donald Trump 2016
Trump tried to hire Saul Goodman from “Better Call Saul.” Then someone told him that Saul was simply a fictional character from a TV series. Trump wept. 😭
For all of his other faults, Saul was at least competent and a good lawyer.
He wept and wailed “SO AM I!!!”
Trump should have gone to the people’s court with Judge Wapner or make this an episode of NIGHT COURT.
Hahahaha 😆😂
love IT. with this ignorant clown could be true. LOL
These trump lawyers graduated from Yale with Ivy League 8 stars………. I mean they actually graduated from trump university🤷♂️🤷♀️🤷♂️🤷♀️
But but I thought Trump only knew and hired the Best people. 😂😂
He never said best at what, though
Probably The Best of his knowledge.
It does make sense.
brilliantly said and shown, ty dr maddow! proud of the house managers! and it means that we won’t have to pay t****’s pension or perks when we convict him, and bar him from running again!
“Disingenuous and misleading” should be the motto for the GOP.
Maybe Fox News should trademark it. 🤔
You mean QOP?!
Maybe that’s why Fox’s is being sued for spreading missinformation to the public?
“The Steal,” caused and Insurrection. “The Steal,” AIN’T REAL! Make the GOP ADMIT THAT, on the Witness Stand, for all of America to hear!? What choice will they have? Perjury? Conspiracy? A BILLION dollar lawsuit? ✌️
@Ash Roskell
“The American people just spoke, and they just changed administrations. . . (Americans) are smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one, and they just did.”
-Bruce Castor, lead impeachment attorney for Дурак Дон.
lol Trump’s defense was indicative of his presidency. Nonsensical, incoherent, contradictory, hypocritical, and totally off point.
It’s great though 😊
You sound like Jackie Chiles😂
Bruce Castor: ‘“My name is Bruce Castor, and I am the lead prosecutor — err — lead counsel for the 45th president of the United States … arrest my client.”
I think if you look closely you will see the democrats shudder and say NNNOOO1!!
@Ian B ???
@Randal Walker just the democrats response to Bruce Castor’s offer to appear for the prosecution.
They couldn’t even watch the video. Some were busy on a phone, some doodled with a pen on paper. They are shameless.
Children plug their ears with their fingers and scream LALALA… Senators doodle and refuse to focus.
He’d be definitely convicted in a court of law ..so why not in the Senate
They should have forced their eyes open to watch the screen- guess I’m just ruthless
plausible deniability. ‘I saw nothing!’
@Gary Halliday Shultz…Office🤣🤣
No one will forget how the Republicans nearly took down our American democracy. We will also never forget how they are still trying to do so.
Please, PLEASE, Dems! Just get the GOP on the stand, so we can hear it! “The Steal,” AIN’T REAL! From the mouths of the GOP! The reason for the Insurrection was a LIE!
If trumps lawyers think trump is still President, he’s impeachable.
These Trump lawyers made themselves look like clowns and it is so fitting