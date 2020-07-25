Legendary TV host and personality, Regis Philbin dies at 88

The legendary TV host passed away on Friday night, just one month away from his 89th birthday. HollywoodLife.com’s Russ Weakland has more.
We’re watching him when I was young and I want to be a millionaire I’m from Indiana and I already went to Notre Dame that was awesome to find out r i p Regis Philbin
R.I.P. Regis! 🖤
Regis NO! R.I.P.
😔😔
may you rest in peace Regis Philbin , your memory lives on forever
R.I.P 🙏🙏❤❤❤
You will be missed. You always seemed very humble and positive. I loved coming home from school and watching who wants to be a millionaire back in 1999+. ❤️
So sad 😞
R.I.P
Regis was a boss. rip
I loved Regis and Kathie lee show in the morning!It was not the same after his departure!
Wow…The reporter almost said he hosted with Kathy Griffin, but quickly changed it to Gifford…Wow…SMH.
Shocked and saddened to hear of Regis Philbin’s passing. The entertainment industry has lost a truly kind, honest, funny and wonderful entertainer. Not a bad word could ever be said about Regis. He was a true gentleman. I watched Live with Regis and Kathy Lee for many many years and the camaraderie between the two was like no other tv hosts. Their Christmas specials were always the best. He will be greatly missed. Deepest condolences to his wife Joy, his children, Kathy Lee and his closest friends. Rest In Peace Regis, fly with the angels. 🙏 🕊
Rip 😭😭😭😭😭😭
My Condolences to the family on your loss, and 1 of the worlds Best Broadcasters!
He was always smiling………
R.I.P. Mr. Regis! Love from Canada!
Condolences to his family. Regis will never be forgotten. His personality radiates the room. He could do everything. Heaven gained another angel yesterday…
Rip Regis thank you for everything 😭😭😭😭😭😭