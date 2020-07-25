Legendary TV host and personality, Regis Philbin dies at 88

July 25, 2020

 

The legendary TV host passed away on Friday night, just one month away from his 89th birthday. HollywoodLife.com’s Russ Weakland has more.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

20 Comments on "Legendary TV host and personality, Regis Philbin dies at 88"

  1. Bubba Cline | July 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    We’re watching him when I was young and I want to be a millionaire I’m from Indiana and I already went to Notre Dame that was awesome to find out r i p Regis Philbin

  2. aha0022 | July 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. Regis! 🖤

  3. Chris Ashcroft | July 25, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Regis NO! R.I.P.

  5. Mark Taft | July 25, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    may you rest in peace Regis Philbin , your memory lives on forever

  6. Ali c | July 25, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    R.I.P 🙏🙏❤❤❤

  7. Steve Earle | July 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    You will be missed. You always seemed very humble and positive. I loved coming home from school and watching who wants to be a millionaire back in 1999+. ❤️

  8. Carolyn Chin | July 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    So sad 😞

  9. Calvin Liu | July 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    R.I.P

  10. Colin Lou | July 25, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Regis was a boss. rip

  11. Marilena Manu | July 25, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    I loved Regis and Kathie lee show in the morning!It was not the same after his departure!

  13. MrCherbear1990 | July 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Wow…The reporter almost said he hosted with Kathy Griffin, but quickly changed it to Gifford…Wow…SMH.

  14. TRUE NORTH STRONG & FREE | July 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Shocked and saddened to hear of Regis Philbin’s passing. The entertainment industry has lost a truly kind, honest, funny and wonderful entertainer. Not a bad word could ever be said about Regis. He was a true gentleman. I watched Live with Regis and Kathy Lee for many many years and the camaraderie between the two was like no other tv hosts. Their Christmas specials were always the best. He will be greatly missed. Deepest condolences to his wife Joy, his children, Kathy Lee and his closest friends. Rest In Peace Regis, fly with the angels. 🙏 🕊

  15. Aydan Aydan 2 | July 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Rip 😭😭😭😭😭😭

  16. Christine Cabana | July 25, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    My Condolences to the family on your loss, and 1 of the worlds Best Broadcasters!

  17. Munray Greighton | July 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    He was always smiling………

  18. Denise Chan | July 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. Mr. Regis! Love from Canada!

  19. April Newman | July 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Condolences to his family. Regis will never be forgotten. His personality radiates the room. He could do everything. Heaven gained another angel yesterday…

  20. Aydan Aydan 2 | July 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    Rip Regis thank you for everything 😭😭😭😭😭😭

