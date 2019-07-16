Liberal poll numbers rebounding after SNC-Lavalin scandal

July 16, 2019

 

Michel Boyer has the latest on polling numbers that show Liberal support has rebounded after the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

23 Comments on "Liberal poll numbers rebounding after SNC-Lavalin scandal"

  1. Maria Gee | July 16, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    no rebound. a lie

  2. Maria Gee | July 16, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    polls are lying like in USA at Trumps victory.

  3. Jamess 3:14 | July 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Your polls are incorrect or false and phony

  4. Vapez | July 16, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    PPC at 2%? Ya right. They will probably get the second most votes after the conservatives.

  5. Jonah's World | July 16, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    fake!!!

  6. Courageous One | July 16, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    I don’t believe this at all!!

  7. Jameel McNeil | July 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Liberals rebounding 😂 I didnt know Nanos writes for the Onion … either that or women don’t care about the state/direction of the country 😞

  8. Boois Hoois | July 16, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Well these days, people have a memory span shorter than goldfish so it doesn’t surprise me that their numbers rebounded after SNC dropped out of the news. Don’t worry though, Andrew Scheer will be reminding everyone about Justin’s numerous failures and scandals soon enough.

  9. Samul samuelson | July 16, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Canada needs more immigrants from a country like Iran. Because Canada needs more thieves and more drug traffickers

  10. GNARLY STREAMS | July 16, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    According to you guysb

  11. D Victor | July 16, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Gov. running the news

  12. Rob Davidson | July 16, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    hahahahahahaha.
    BS

  13. Kindle Fire | July 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    The greens and conservatives will win!

  14. John Doe | July 16, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    No more Trudeau please. Let the Liberals fold and regroup to elect a new leader

  15. Doug Turnbull | July 16, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    hahahaha nope….

  16. Lynn Adamson | July 16, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    I doubt it!

  17. Gerard Vinet | July 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Is this what they call computer hacking in the election process?

  18. Gerard Vinet | July 16, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Well , were going to have to make the people remember again , and take their brains out of neutral , I suppose ,lol !!!!!!

  19. EX DUECE | July 16, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Look at the reporter trying so hard to cover up his conscience.

  20. Bryan Villalobos | July 16, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Yessss! I’m happy

