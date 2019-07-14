Liberals aren’t taking election interference seriously: Lisa Raitt

July 14, 2019

 

Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt discusses her decision to ask CSIS to investigate former ambassador John McCallum for comments he made to Chinese officials.

28 Comments on "Liberals aren’t taking election interference seriously: Lisa Raitt"

  1. GoodGooglyMoogie Thatthangisjuicy | July 13, 2019 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Liberals are too busy planning their next tax payer funded vacations

  2. JULIUS BLITZARZ | July 13, 2019 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Voting machines are not connected to the Internet and the Russian adds that they say was interference amounted to 4700$ dollars. How did Russia interfere with the election?

  3. stark targaryen | July 13, 2019 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    He may not officially speak for the liberals, but we know, Trudeau would do anything to rig the elections.

    • TheNaznine | July 13, 2019 at 4:23 PM | Reply

      umm it was the cons that set up rigging the last election with the robo calls. but that’s OK because that’s the con’s game.

    • stark targaryen | July 13, 2019 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      @TheNaznine lol you must be a liberal stuck in the past. I care what’s going on with current election. Canada is doomed with 4 more years on Trudeau and the ,liberal lapdogs

    • Gillian Archibald | July 13, 2019 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      @TheNaznine Nothing compares to the corruption of this Liberal government and Trudeau. Worst PM ever. And don’t bother replying because there is no denying it if you have any clue at all about what’s happened the past 4 yrs.

    • TheNaznine | July 13, 2019 at 11:40 PM | Reply

      @Gillian Archibald you have to be one of the biggest con, deniers if you dont remember what harper did you clown.

    • Pat Alberta | July 14, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

      @TheNaznine Liberals like you are infected by “Harpes”. You can never get rid of him.

  4. Rick Plesnik | July 13, 2019 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    As long as election interference shills for the Lieberals, there will be no incentive to correct the situation. Tides Foundation, etc, etc, etc.

  5. Gillian Archibald | July 13, 2019 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is corrupted and not to be trusted in what he says or does. There should have been a dozens investigations into his actions while PM.

    • Cliff Dawe | July 13, 2019 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      Did you notice that Canadian Government investigations are a bloody joke – when Trudeau was proven corrupt he didn’t even get a fine that could even hope to make him decide to change his criminal dictator mentality!

  6. Kristofer Salter | July 13, 2019 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Trudeau crook kinda basic If I did some of things he has done I would be in jail cops should open a investigation.

  7. al gow | July 13, 2019 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Get the butterfly net out for the old drunk, remember he was too pissed and removed from a flight.

    • David Russell | July 14, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      When he was minister of defence he had never heard of Dieppe , or so the rumour goes I believe it

  8. Dean Parsons | July 13, 2019 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    The liberals want interference that’s the only way they are going to win that’s why they don’t care

  9. don684 | July 13, 2019 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    So McCallum is telling the Chinese that a Liberal government would be more “friendly” to a Chinese government than a PC government? Just what does more “friendly” mean? Why is Jean Chretien our former liberal Prime Minister in Hong Kong right now? We only know that because he had a kidney stone attack and it was reported he is in Hong Kong. Why do Chinese businessmen pay large sums to get an invitation to meet with Trudeau at private dinner events? Why do these same Chinese business people with interests in Canada make large donations to the Trudeau Foundation? Why is China putting so much pressure on Canada to avoid having Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou extradited to the USA? Seems to be escalating very quickly as China adds new bans on different Canadian products weekly. Another Canadian arrested in China last week. Just maybe we should have CSIS and the RCMP look into all this. Where there is smoke there is usually fire.

  10. Zdenek Niederle | July 13, 2019 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    I am not really sure if Chinese officials will put any weight on statements of someone with dependency especially knowing the current leadership of Canada.

  11. David Russell | July 13, 2019 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    In the mind of an undecided voter this discovery should tip the balance This goverment is a disaster

    • Cliff Dawe | July 13, 2019 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      I am not convinced we have many many Naive Canadian’s in Canada, stop and watch the Canadian customers in a Wal-Mart sometime and you will become worried about the October 21 Federal election! I am!

  12. David Weum | July 13, 2019 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Lisa, you and your party are too comfortable even in opposition. I’m voting PPC

  13. Suzy McHugh | July 13, 2019 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    I wish someone could bring our Prime Minister to justice, so we the people can get on with our lives…instead of all this constant drama, corruption, and interference.

  14. Cliff Dawe | July 13, 2019 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Take it right to the Nines!

  15. Mike Thompson | July 13, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Putting Canadians against Canadians is all mr trud o does

  16. Kody leatherdale | July 13, 2019 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    PPC 2019 🥳

  17. Mao ZeDong | July 14, 2019 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    Haha I sit here in Beijing and laugh 😆 Canada is going to be the new province of China

  18. ANTHONY CARMICHAEL | July 14, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    Trudeau is going to rig the election! That assclown will do anything to stay in power!!!!!😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤

  19. TheMoni7548 | July 14, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Here we go again conservative playing politics with one of our fondamental institutions. Really something evil about this PCC.

  20. Justins Personal Knob Polisher Climate Crises | July 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Justin’s bird juice tastes delicious !

