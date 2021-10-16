Life after Divorce for men | Let Men Speak | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
23 comments
It is much easier to deal with when there was no infidelity. The thoughts of the infidelity can keep us angry for a very long time.
So true
Dem gyal a wicked dem wicked
Good interview.
It’s refreshing seeing this topic shared from the POV of a male.
@Arthur Brown YES, I TOTALLY SEE WHERE YOU COMING FROM. YOUR REPLY IS AN EYEOPENER, BECAUSE I AM AWARE THAT OUR BLACK WOMEN AND WOMEN IN GENERAL ALWAYS BE SHARING THEIR RELATIONSHIP EXPERIENCES WITH THE PUBLIC BUT REALLY SAW THIS AS SOME SORT OF MALICIOUSNESS TOWARDS MEN.
@Insta Spy I’m always seeing women on these programmes, it’s the first I’m seeing a male
@Insta Spy wouldn’t mind if they have a series where individuals from both sides share their experiences as a discussion
@WENSIVE PERFECT!
@WENSIVE yes I like that idea. I initially thought though this would be an interview with a panel of divorced men. It would have been interesting hearing the different experiences.
I agree with him! if there’s no, Animosity, Grudge,Hate and the fact they don’t want the other person’s lives there best lives without them,yeah that really doesn’t means the other person is bad
In every relationship especially marriage we usually know when our relationship has run its course… the reality shouldn’t have hit so hard…
Excellent Interview.
Finally; proud hearing a JAMAICAN speaking English.
His Intelligence re the situation reflect his PARENTS value in his
early childhood.
Wishing BOTH parties the best, moving forward.
Proud hearing a Jamaican speaking English? Are you proud when they speak patois?
Is speaking English a mark of intelligence?
@D SLym I am curious to know what he or she thinks.
@Music Lover same here.
@Music Lover Good questions. I hope there is an intelligent response because it seemed unnecessary.
Learnt alot
Good to hear view points from a male,,respect mi bredda,,big up Dahlia and Neville,,luv di interview
Am about to get divorce and i cant for it to happen
Lol well hope you two can remain civil as the gentleman and his ex wife especially if there are children involved.
I enjoyed this topic of discussion and interview