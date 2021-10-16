Life after Divorce for men | Let Men Speak | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Life after Divorce for men | Let Men Speak | TVJ Smile Jamaica

  1. It is much easier to deal with when there was no infidelity. The thoughts of the infidelity can keep us angry for a very long time.

    Reply

    1. @Arthur Brown YES, I TOTALLY SEE WHERE YOU COMING FROM. YOUR REPLY IS AN EYEOPENER, BECAUSE I AM AWARE THAT OUR BLACK WOMEN AND WOMEN IN GENERAL ALWAYS BE SHARING THEIR RELATIONSHIP EXPERIENCES WITH THE PUBLIC BUT REALLY SAW THIS AS SOME SORT OF MALICIOUSNESS TOWARDS MEN.

      Reply

    3. @Insta Spy wouldn’t mind if they have a series where individuals from both sides share their experiences as a discussion

      Reply

    5. @WENSIVE yes I like that idea. I initially thought though this would be an interview with a panel of divorced men. It would have been interesting hearing the different experiences.

      Reply

  5. I agree with him! if there’s no, Animosity, Grudge,Hate and the fact they don’t want the other person’s lives there best lives without them,yeah that really doesn’t means the other person is bad

    Reply

    1. In every relationship especially marriage we usually know when our relationship has run its course… the reality shouldn’t have hit so hard…

      Reply

  6. Excellent Interview.
    Finally; proud hearing a JAMAICAN speaking English.
    His Intelligence re the situation reflect his PARENTS value in his
    early childhood.
    Wishing BOTH parties the best, moving forward.

    Reply

    5. @Music Lover Good questions. I hope there is an intelligent response because it seemed unnecessary.

      Reply

    1. Lol well hope you two can remain civil as the gentleman and his ex wife especially if there are children involved.

      Reply

