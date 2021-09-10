Life in the Pandemic | Children of Covid | TVJ News – Sept 8 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
6 comments
Very well spoken children. I hope that the adults are listening.Praying that school will reopen soon
It won’t open for now cause the government a fool them
We should try the blended rotational approach (just this once, please goverment), where we have a certain number of students in each class attending. This would mean each student would only be allowed to meet teachers face-to-face twice per month given the limit… But this would imply that the teachers cannot be teaching online so we are on the same page. This is probably the most realistic thing..
God precious children. Let us continually pray for the future of our children around the world. Their childhood is snapped away from them.
Thank u kids tell them how the world feels cuz they are wicked.
Intelligent kids. Cover them lord