Life without Sugar | TVJ News – Nov 8 2021

Clarendon jah jah god
We should be plating rice since we nyam so much of it. Rice used to be planted in Hanover and Westmoreland.
Exactly
No decent house…?These workers were exploitated…
Sugar can cutting is slavery.
I can tell anyone that.
My brother in law used to be a can cutter in Eastern st Thomas.
After he get pay the Friday, buy Tuesday he can’t even buy food.
Did anyone see the living condition the can cutters was living in in Golden grove eastern st Thomas?
5
There people should get access to the land and do farming.
Self reliance.
Self employed..
And that name that is called is not a name I would want around me.
I am from eastern st Thomas and the father?
Wow
The government dot give a damn.
Mi cry fi wi Jamaica we don’t Ave nothing at all left fi the kids for the future is g-ns what’s the plans for the long term goals
It would be interesting to know, the volume of SUGAR being imported….
Damn shame and disgrace
The government slack bad to allow things to get to this stage.