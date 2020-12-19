Lightfoot: 2019 Bodycam Video ‘Shatters Any Confidence’ Of Progress In Police Reform | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 19, 2020

 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Rev. Al Sharpton to unpack a botched police raid from two years ago. 2019 video from the operation surfaced earlier this week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

46 Comments on "Lightfoot: 2019 Bodycam Video ‘Shatters Any Confidence’ Of Progress In Police Reform | MSNBC"

  1. Becky Mayfield | December 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Criminal Indictments by Administration

    Donald Trump (so far) — 215
    Richard Nixon — 76
    George W. Bush — 16
    Bill Clinton — 2
    Jimmy Carter — 1
    Barack Obama — 0

  2. Ro G | December 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    In a stunning turn of events, it turns out it would be the republicans who are defunding the police by not passing a relief bill that would help pay for the police. 😂🤣

  3. Sir Garwy | December 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Police immunity is completely out of hand in the US. If the Police were accountable these problems would disappear within a matter of months.

  4. look it up | December 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    The blue line…>>>Where corruption goes to hide.

  5. cole rogers | December 19, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Whoever ordered the raid and signed off on the wrong address should be charged and fired right now.

  6. M D Spencer | December 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    The video show, what six or seven white guys young white officer’s breaking into this 50-year-old woman’s home. This is ridiculous and it’s happening all over the US.

  7. Kelly Merritt | December 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    All cops should be required to have a 4 year degree. Weed out those with mental problems.

    • Irma Vera | December 19, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      That won’t weed out the bad ones. Paying the consequence for bad behavior will.

    • Wade S | December 19, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Some are naturally violent, and a thorough investigation needed to done before they attend police academy.

    • Teri Montgomery | December 19, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      I have degrees, degrees won’t weed out mental issues

    • Carrie Edwards | December 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Teri Montgomery so true

    • Papillon Lover | December 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      How difficult would it be to develop a training program similar to the ones in other countries? We’re one of the few countries where the cops shoot people as a first resort, and the only reason it keeps happening is because they know they’re going to get away with it. Hold them accountable for their actions!

  8. Raul | December 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    It Happened in All The 50th. States Every Day.

  9. Mike McMullen | December 19, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Don’t let this Go!!! With just a money payoff!!!!

  10. Michael Humphrey | December 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Mayor Lightfoot needs to bring those officers in and fire them on the spot. The officer who signed off on the raid needs to hand in their resignation letter after proper investigations have been carried out.

    • Brian Schulte | December 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      People in other professions get fired every day for things that seem trivial to this… Not even a second thought, get out…

  11. patrick boyle | December 19, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    In the 80’s we had Congressional hearing about music lyrics. In the 90’s we had Congressional hearing on video game violence. In the early 2000’s we had Congressional hearings on steroids in baseball. Why have there not been hearings on Police brutality in Congress. It just doesn’t make sense. that is an outrage and an injustice to all.

  12. Aaron Hemmingway | December 19, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Now that’ this just come back into the light again y’all about to lose your job you’re about to lose your job

  13. Heather Mefford | December 19, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    *Why was this hidden from the public for so freaking long? Enraging!* 🤬

  14. Just Trust | December 19, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    “Lost our humanity?” Some people are not looked upon as human so then you can treat them any way you feel. I am sorry for Ms. Young. It will not take away the indignity she endured but, I hope she sue and win. This must stop!

  15. Mook Mook | December 19, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    When comparing the USA to all other first world countries law enforcement it’s incredibly obvious there’s a big problem.

  16. andy freeman | December 19, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    It’s time to make those officers and any in the future responsible for their actions!! BY LAW!!! Nationwide, and they should always have body cameras Nationwide!! BY LAW!!!

  17. Yaady Thommo | December 19, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Everyone is crying out for peace, but none of them is crying out for Justice (Peter Tosh, Reggae Icon)

  18. 80-20 | December 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    The Mayor needs to take responsibility for the lack of action. These problems aren’t new Mrs. Lightfoot.

  19. Past the rocks | December 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Thank you for this type of compassion action and clarity within our government. A year is too long and should be addressed. Keep this going. We need discussions actions and results. Can you also address why your administration went to federal court to stop the station from airing the footage?

  20. Koala Koala | December 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    When you have the highest incarceration rate in the world but still claim being the land of the free.

