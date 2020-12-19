Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Rev. Al Sharpton to unpack a botched police raid from two years ago. 2019 video from the operation surfaced earlier this week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Lightfoot: 2019 Bodycam Video 'Shatters Any Confidence' Of Progress In Police Reform | MSNBC
Criminal Indictments by Administration
Donald Trump (so far) — 215
Richard Nixon — 76
George W. Bush — 16
Bill Clinton — 2
Jimmy Carter — 1
Barack Obama — 0
…
lol !!
@Joseph Harris OMG so much for being Pro Life! but tbh I don’t even think they care I think they are just trying to be more controlling of woman because of their sexism.
In a stunning turn of events, it turns out it would be the republicans who are defunding the police by not passing a relief bill that would help pay for the police. 😂🤣
Thank you‼️👍🏽🤬🤬🤬Doh‼️
Of course, I’d not yet even thought of the issue exactly like that🇺🇸😷🤦♀️🌎
Hahahahahaha!!!
Police immunity is completely out of hand in the US. If the Police were accountable these problems would disappear within a matter of months.
ABSOLUTELY
For a non USA resident, why do these ppl of power have immunity?
@Henrik Andersson has to do with government funding. Police departments are big money. It is all very stupid.
The blue line…>>>Where corruption goes to hide.
That’s right keep vilifying all police.
And then as liberals we wonder why we lose house seats.
Whoever ordered the raid and signed off on the wrong address should be charged and fired right now.
You’d think that 1 person would be assigned to verify the address first. It’s like they need a checklist before these “raids”. Total incompetence.
All warrants have to be issued by judge. You can’t break into somebody’s house and search their house without a search warrant. So in this case they need to be disbarred.
Hiring status symbol instead of qualified sound familiar
Except……the warrant was never authorized, it was declined.
The video show, what six or seven white guys young white officer’s breaking into this 50-year-old woman’s home. This is ridiculous and it’s happening all over the US.
All cops should be required to have a 4 year degree. Weed out those with mental problems.
That won’t weed out the bad ones. Paying the consequence for bad behavior will.
Some are naturally violent, and a thorough investigation needed to done before they attend police academy.
I have degrees, degrees won’t weed out mental issues
@Teri Montgomery so true
How difficult would it be to develop a training program similar to the ones in other countries? We’re one of the few countries where the cops shoot people as a first resort, and the only reason it keeps happening is because they know they’re going to get away with it. Hold them accountable for their actions!
It Happened in All The 50th. States Every Day.
Don’t let this Go!!! With just a money payoff!!!!
Mayor Lightfoot needs to bring those officers in and fire them on the spot. The officer who signed off on the raid needs to hand in their resignation letter after proper investigations have been carried out.
People in other professions get fired every day for things that seem trivial to this… Not even a second thought, get out…
In the 80’s we had Congressional hearing about music lyrics. In the 90’s we had Congressional hearing on video game violence. In the early 2000’s we had Congressional hearings on steroids in baseball. Why have there not been hearings on Police brutality in Congress. It just doesn’t make sense. that is an outrage and an injustice to all.
Becouse the goverment likes it that way.
Damm! Patrick Boyle I see you are down with the B.S. that some of those government try to run on every day Joe.
Now that’ this just come back into the light again y’all about to lose your job you’re about to lose your job
???
*Why was this hidden from the public for so freaking long? Enraging!* 🤬
Trying to keep people from rioting.
😠😠😠
Simple answer corrupt police unions
THE CITY WANTED TO GIVE THIS LADY A SMALL MONETARY SETTLEMENT AND NOW ITS GOING TO BALLOON INTO MILLIONS
“Lost our humanity?” Some people are not looked upon as human so then you can treat them any way you feel. I am sorry for Ms. Young. It will not take away the indignity she endured but, I hope she sue and win. This must stop!
When comparing the USA to all other first world countries law enforcement it’s incredibly obvious there’s a big problem.
It’s time to make those officers and any in the future responsible for their actions!! BY LAW!!! Nationwide, and they should always have body cameras Nationwide!! BY LAW!!!
Everyone is crying out for peace, but none of them is crying out for Justice (Peter Tosh, Reggae Icon)
The Mayor needs to take responsibility for the lack of action. These problems aren’t new Mrs. Lightfoot.
Thank you for this type of compassion action and clarity within our government. A year is too long and should be addressed. Keep this going. We need discussions actions and results. Can you also address why your administration went to federal court to stop the station from airing the footage?
When you have the highest incarceration rate in the world but still claim being the land of the free.
Word