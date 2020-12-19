Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Rev. Al Sharpton to unpack a botched police raid from two years ago. 2019 video from the operation surfaced earlier this week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Lightfoot: 2019 Bodycam Video 'Shatters Any Confidence' Of Progress In Police Reform | MSNBC