‘Like you are suffocating’: Canadian who survived COVID-19 virus

TOPICS:
'Like you are suffocating': Canadian who survived COVID-19 virus 1

July 25, 2020

 

Canadian man Kevin Mundy who survived COVID-19 says he experienced the most terrifying symptoms that felt like he was suffocating.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

61 Comments on "‘Like you are suffocating’: Canadian who survived COVID-19 virus"

  1. Riyality | July 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Anyone with a brain knows when someones lying/exagerrating. Congrats on ruining your rep.

    • Rebecca Brown | July 25, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @Operation Stratos101 WTF are you talking about? This interview is kindergarten level for a professional actor. You obviously REALLY want to believe the BS. smh

    • Rebecca Brown | July 25, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      My daughter & son-in-law only heard the audio & they were thinking it sounded screwy. Wonder how much they paid him?..from OUR tax dollar$, no less.

    • Jon Smith | July 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Operation Stratos101 @Operation If he was telling the truth, he wouldn’t need notes.

    • Jon Smith | July 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @12weasel100 @12 Newsflash! The so-called conspiracy theorists are the only ones left that can still think straight.

    • Chince Videos | July 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      since when are news companies suppost to tell the truth? what rep???? hello??

  2. Canonical | July 25, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    Just a normal, tinfoil hat-free comment passing through

  3. Sanjaya youlock alrosyidgatsby | July 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    😊😊

  4. WhoTube | July 25, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Wow! A COVID survivor! There are so few of THOSE!

  6. Gavin S | July 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    I see that the facebook boomers are out in full-force

  7. Bangin' Peak Hour | July 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Don’t get bit

  8. marksooo | July 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    This guy is legit an actor. Has a profile on IMDB

  9. Max Weinbach | July 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Kevin Mundy was born on October 29, 1977 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He is known for his work on Charmed (2018), The Arrangement (2017), The Birthday Wish (2017) and CTV’s Surviving Covid-19 (2020).

  10. Mazroon M | July 25, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Early 40s and this his biggest role so far. Sad.

  11. J L | July 25, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    It presents differently in SO MANY WAYS??? Just bloody terrifying, to ME anyway!!!! Glad that Kevin is recovering well…💙 Take is easy.

    • Rebecca Brown | July 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      LOL I know, right? If you die in a motorcycle accident – convid. If you die of terminal liver disease – convid. Cancer – the convid. Etc, etc, etc Apparently, the rashes caused by the excessive use of hand sanitizers is ALSO a convid symptom. Crazy world.

  12. DOMINIC LAPORTE | July 25, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Another actor.

  13. Sandra Heaton | July 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    He’s very handsome

  14. Mr Glass | July 25, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    I’ve known one person that has covid-19 in 6 months… And I live in Toronto

  15. A I Gaming | July 25, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Seems this got shared in a social group the intellectually challenged lmao, wow the stupid is STRONG in these comments.

  16. Kiriuu | July 25, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Alberta had a surge of COVID-19 cases and tornadoes honestly this seems like an apocalypse

  17. Ednagettobed | July 25, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Had it, wife too. Mild flu-like symptoms. Wife had annoying cough. And we are a lot older than this fella. Not sure why he suffered so much.

    • Allegra Williams | July 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      As you mentioned, you got only minor symptoms. Even the most physically fit who got the worse case and recovered now have life long illnesses like Diabetes etc.

    • Jon Smith | July 25, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Ednag Because he’s an actor, that’s why.

  18. Anon Non | July 25, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    This guy is literally an actor. You can see his profile on IMDB.

    • Your Mum | July 25, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      you hear that everyone? apparently actors are not allowed to be sick now . if they’re sick, they must be acting sick

    • Christa M | July 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Your mum and the government never lies. See why we don’t know what to believe anymore? It’s not impossible that he is acting and you will never have proof that he was or was not sick. So many lies around this covid thing.

    • Chince Videos | July 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      ok?

  19. logan2233 | July 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I’m in the same boat. The suffocating and being tested negative twice. I know there is something wrong with me but Dr.’s aren’t taking my symptoms seriously.

  20. David C | July 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Lol absolute bs

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.