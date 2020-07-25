‘Like you are suffocating’: Canadian who survived COVID-19 virus

Canadian man Kevin Mundy who survived COVID-19 says he experienced the most terrifying symptoms that felt like he was suffocating.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Anyone with a brain knows when someones lying/exagerrating. Congrats on ruining your rep.
@Operation Stratos101 WTF are you talking about? This interview is kindergarten level for a professional actor. You obviously REALLY want to believe the BS. smh
My daughter & son-in-law only heard the audio & they were thinking it sounded screwy. Wonder how much they paid him?..from OUR tax dollar$, no less.
@Operation Stratos101 @Operation If he was telling the truth, he wouldn’t need notes.
@12weasel100 @12 Newsflash! The so-called conspiracy theorists are the only ones left that can still think straight.
since when are news companies suppost to tell the truth? what rep???? hello??
Just a normal, tinfoil hat-free comment passing through
Your name is canonical, but being tinfoil hat-free is pretty noncanonical 😛
@mtlicq Consuming the “news” without realizing you’re being duped is one of the most dangerous thing a person can do.
@Nick Keith You are right!
We use aluminum foil now.
finally, the hero we need
😊😊
Wow! A COVID survivor! There are so few of THOSE!
What are you talking about. (unless you’re being sarcastic). Almost everyone who gets this virus will survive.
lol
Sarcasm is the best humour
What do you think Canada is? COVID-19 is not as worse as it seems
@Stephen Elliott Where did you get this stupid statistic? About 6% of resolved cases died.
bs
I see that the facebook boomers are out in full-force
@Fredrick Neitzche Possibly worse drugs…pharmaceuticals.
Facebook boomers and 5g “activists” team up in the comment section.
@ry I heard he got the clap from your mom.
The coomers always comment on the boomers
for a generation that legally classed news as ‘entertainment’ this is pretty entertaining not gonna lie s
Don’t get bit
This guy is legit an actor. Has a profile on IMDB
@Sisko the kid And? Has he really been ill?
@Sisko the kid crazy…
@Little Miss Stamper He was
@Jeff @Jeff The reason he’s on instead of a regular Joe is precisely because he’s an actor and in this interview he’s doing his job- acting. Only because there’s no disclaimer, he’s actually lying right to your face.
@Mikael468 Sadly, the brain dead don’t find anything suspicious.
Kevin Mundy was born on October 29, 1977 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He is known for his work on Charmed (2018), The Arrangement (2017), The Birthday Wish (2017) and CTV’s Surviving Covid-19 (2020).
@Sisko the kid He kinda gives actors a bad name. A bit on the precious side. Needs to have a Bear Grylls experience.
Katie Kat lol 🙂
Hi I’m Commander Shepard and this is my favorite comment on YouTube!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
oh i didnt know the news companies started taking on volunteers, when did this start?
Early 40s and this his biggest role so far. Sad.
👍
It presents differently in SO MANY WAYS??? Just bloody terrifying, to ME anyway!!!! Glad that Kevin is recovering well…💙 Take is easy.
LOL I know, right? If you die in a motorcycle accident – convid. If you die of terminal liver disease – convid. Cancer – the convid. Etc, etc, etc Apparently, the rashes caused by the excessive use of hand sanitizers is ALSO a convid symptom. Crazy world.
Another actor.
He’s very handsome
I’ve known one person that has covid-19 in 6 months… And I live in Toronto
you must git bi friends G
So that means there couldn’t be more? You’re a jerk.
Seems this got shared in a social group the intellectually challenged lmao, wow the stupid is STRONG in these comments.
Alberta had a surge of COVID-19 cases and tornadoes honestly this seems like an apocalypse
The surge of COVID-19 can be attributed to absolute stupidity, and the tornadoes, well maybe.
E Makoto
Had it, wife too. Mild flu-like symptoms. Wife had annoying cough. And we are a lot older than this fella. Not sure why he suffered so much.
As you mentioned, you got only minor symptoms. Even the most physically fit who got the worse case and recovered now have life long illnesses like Diabetes etc.
@Ednag Because he’s an actor, that’s why.
This guy is literally an actor. You can see his profile on IMDB.
you hear that everyone? apparently actors are not allowed to be sick now . if they’re sick, they must be acting sick
Your mum and the government never lies. See why we don’t know what to believe anymore? It’s not impossible that he is acting and you will never have proof that he was or was not sick. So many lies around this covid thing.
ok?
I’m in the same boat. The suffocating and being tested negative twice. I know there is something wrong with me but Dr.’s aren’t taking my symptoms seriously.
Lol absolute bs