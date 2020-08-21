Limb-lengthening cosmetic surgery gaining popularity as patients aim to be taller

Limb-lengthening is becoming a popular procedure as more cosmetic surgeons can grant patients' wishes to be taller.
oughh… 🙁
human lift kit
haha yes 😆
75000$ for three extra inches. Fml
I’m short and I would do anything to be tall but I can never do this.
The procedure was not painful for me whatsoever. Ever heard of a tummy tuck? It’s a procedure many moms get after having kids and the pain from that surgery is 1000x worse than this.
“Enhance my quality of life”… “risk of fractures and corniche pain”…. I’d love to see Him tell someone in a wheel charge that with a straight face.
I blame the resident tinderrellas for making men under 5”7 feel less than adequate.
northernpike56 yt soft af.
northernpike56 my inbox says you replied to me “rather be an incel than a simp” and then you deleted it I guess. Do you think you have to be one or the other?
@Mark Steenson But yes I do believe spendng $75,000 to fit most womens prerequisite for a mate is a simp move…Just as telling a woman to lose weight is not culturally acceptable
btw Amun it’s not just tinder thots …it’s most females
Mark Steenson Men think they have to be this or have that, in reality women, for the most part want someone who’s genuine, Confident and not afraid to be who they are. Whether that’s a scumbag or a virgin and anything in between.
Have enough respect for yourself to own who you are.
Oh And don’t be desperate, that gives off a bad stench.
how vain would you have ro be to have this done
Right I am.female 5’1 & 5’6 with high heels lol
haha I’m not exactly sure how to answer that but I can say that I am very pleased with the results
LUL so the story is that this guy got rejected on tinder for being under 6′ too many times and so he spent $75k to get over 6’…..
haha I actually never downloaded Tinder, I just wanted to improve the way I look at myself in the mirror and it worked :-). I would never do this surgery for a woman.
Imagine if they get chronic pain for the rest of their lives.
They probably will of course
@The Ice I have no chronic pain to report, yet at least, and I doubt I ever will. My surgeon has taken all the precautions to minimize my risk of getting chronic pain.
stupidity is the cure for covid too
women get breast, nose, face, butt, stomach, etc surgeries, this is is fine
This is exactly why this surgery should not be stigmatized as much, although I do understand why there is so much heat, since you’re basically breaking your legs to make them grow. However the procedure is very safe, especially with the right doctor.
If science can do this, what about regrowing teeth? That would be a far better use of this technology, if possible.
They already have dentures and implants
There is zero connection between lengthening limb bones and regrowing teeth. Zero
@TheJerbol That may be or not. Are you a scientist? Just curious, as what I’ve read on the subject the bone of teeth can also be regrown. In fact, may one day be the way teeth are repaired. If the bone in a leg can be cut and caused to regrow, fuse together, then why not teeth?
@Mark Steenson You fail to see the difference? Or, how beneficial it would be to regrow lost or damaged teeth? Dentures and implants are a long ways off regrowing the original tooth. That’s like saying wear elevator shoes, to be taller.
Just wear the fake teeth….the risks are too bad with most surgery. Always try to avoid it cuz there will always be risks. So.unless u need organ surgery to function don’t bother
I bet it doesn’t stop at limb lengthening.
Imagine being so upset at being 5’11. I would kill to be 5’11
Who else cringed hard when the saw the drill through the bone?
You ahould see a tummy tuck. They literally have to make you a new belly button 🤣
No cuz I like complaining about my height. 5’1 & 5’6 with heels.
5’1″ for a lady is a perfect height!
and in japan they kill all delphine because they eat the fish
This isn’t a new thing, other countries have been doing it for years.
BUT yes it’s still very risky.
Very well informed! 🤓
Hey everyone! I’m the dude featured in this video. I just wanted to say that I got the surgery done 3 months ago and have been extremely happy with the results. I got the procedure done because I had always wanted to be super tall, even as a little kid. Thanks to Dr. Debiparshad, Teresa and Ronnie with the LimbplastX institute I was able to achieve my dream. This procedure is a cosmetic one, like a breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and as such it carries complications, however with the right surgeon these risks are minimized and I’m glad I went with someone who’s the best in the business. $75k does sound like a lot of money, but it’s a small price to pay to be happy for the rest of my life. No chronic pain to report! 😄
Why the amount of dislikes? If women can get surgaries for their butts, face, belly, nose than men are allowed height lengthning surgarie.